First mother and daughter compete in Clipper race fuelled by KitKats

Amanda Shehab and Megan Allpress believe they are ready for the 11-month challenge - Jason Bye

They are the first ever mother and daughter crew to compete in the arduous Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

But Amanda Shehab, 56, and her daughter Megan Allpress, 26, believe they are ready for the challenge, fuelled by the rations of KitKats and ginger biscuits they are stowing on board.

The race takes 11 months to complete and includes journeying to some of the most remote regions on the planet.

It is divided into eight legs and 14 individual races, with the 2023-24 route passing through the Punta del Este in Uruguay, Airlie Beach in Australia, QingDao in China and past Seattle in the US.

The pair have packed hearty provisions for their mammoth journey, including a hot water bottle, a Kindle, a crossword puzzle book and “a whole bunk full of snacks”.

Amanda Shehab and Megan Allpress have stocked up on snacks to keep them going on their journey - Jason Bye

Materials engineer Ms Allpress told The Telegraph: “The last few weeks we’ve been stocking up – we’ve got KitKats, ginger biscuits, digestives.”

Her mother added: “When you’re feeling cold, miserable and tired, you just need chocolate sometimes.”

The pair were inspired to compete in the race following the death of Ali Shehab, Mrs Shehab’s husband and Ms Allpress’s stepfather.

After seeing the Clipper Race yachts arrive at Liverpool Docks in 2018, Mrs Shehab wanted to sail around the world, and while her husband was less than keen about participating in the Clipper Race itself, he promised to circumnavigate the globe using their own boat.

The couple went on to buy a boat with plans to retire and travel the world but Mr Shehab sadly died of a brain tumour in 2021.

His sudden passing made her determined to take part in the race and she convinced her daughter to join her in the expedition.

‘He would be proud of us’

Mrs Shehab joked that it was all her husband’s “fault” that they were embarking on the journey, as it was Mr Shehab who had introduced her to the Clipper race.

The 56-year-old said that she thought she would “collapse” when her husband died, adding: “I didn’t know what I’d do without him. Clipper saved me in a way, it’s such a big thing to do.

“We are taking him with us in our hearts. He would be very proud of us – he’d absolutely love it that we are doing this, he’d be supporting us all the way.”

Ms Allpress explained the family started sailing “eight or nine years” ago after they bought their own boat, a cruising boat.

Mother and daughter like ‘best friends’

Asked if they would bicker in such a confined space, she said: “To be honest we are more like best friends. On a boat we quite often ignore each other.”

Her mother said: “You get grumpy and bad-tempered and things but it doesn’t last. I can give her a hug in passing.”

Ms Allpress explained: “The first race is to Cadiz, lasting a week or so. After that is the Atlantic for three weeks. The longest is the Pacific, which is about five weeks,” she said.

“Really I think a fair amount of time is spent sleeping – you are either on watch or off watch, so off watch you’ll either be sleeping, or reading, or looking at the stars.”

They are most excited by the prospect of seeing albatrosses in the Southern ocean, they said.

“It’s probably one of the most extreme bits but also one of the most memorable bits,” Ms Allpress added.

The pair will be supported by their family, with relatives planning to meet them halfway through their route.

