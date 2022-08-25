First Mover Asia: Bear Market? Taxes? Crypto’s Allure in India Grows, KuCoin Survey Finds; Bitcoin Continues Holding Pattern Over $21K

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn
Shaurya Malwa, James Rubin
·8 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin and ether trade sideways a day before the opening of the Fed's Economic Symposium.

Insights: India likes crypto, new taxes and the bear market notwithstanding, a KuCoin survey found.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $21,465 +0.1%

Ether (ETH): $1,670 +1.5%

S&P 500 daily close: 4,140.77 +0.3%

Gold: $1,766 per troy ounce +1.1%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 3.11% +0.05


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Bitcoin Trades Flat a Day Before Fed Economic Symposium Starts

By James Rubin

Crypto jitters continued Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's next public comments about inflation and the economy neared.

Bitcoin and ether traded sideways. Bitcoin was recently changing hands at about $21,500, up a few fractions of a percentage point over the past 24 hours. After plunging late last week, the largest cryptocurrency by market value has been stubbornly clinging to its handhold above $21,000 amid largely tepid trading as investors wait for more clarity about the U.S. central bank's monetary policy going forward.

"Bitcoin is not at the bottom and the crypto winter is not turning to spring quite yet," Stefan Rust, CEO of Layer1 blockchain and incubator Laguna, said in an email.

Ether was recently trading below $1,700, rising over 1% during the same period. The second largest crypto by market value has been outperforming bitcoin over the past few weeks amid eager anticipation of the Ethereum blockchain Merge, which will shift the protocol from energy-sapping proof-of-work to faster, more environmentally friendly proof-of-stake.

Other major altcoins were mixed with AVAX and SHIB slightly on the reddish side but ATOM rising more than 7%.

Major U.S. indexes broke a three-day skid, albeit not by much, with the tech-focused Nasdaq, S&P 500, which has a strong tech component, and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) all rising a few ticks of a percentage point.

Markets have been running in place this week until Powell offers some hoped-for hint about the pace of the Fed's next interest rate hike. Minutes from last month's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have suggested that the bank will approve a third consecutive 75-basis point rate hike, although most indicators lately point to an economy slowing but not headed for recession – moderate enough to merit a dovish touch likely to please markets.

"Like wider markets, cryptocurrency has been spooked by comments from the Fed, which has indicated that there will be no let-up in 75 basis point rate hikes in the near future," Rust noted.

Other observers are hoping that Powell will bring clarity to the current disconnect between investors perceptions and economic realities. “I’m looking forward to seeing if Powell can straighten the market out,” David Wessel, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution and former Wall Street Journal economics editor, told CoinDesk's Helene Braun. “At a time when the Fed’s public forecast is at odds with the market, he knows that this is his chance to steer the markets.”

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Cosmos

ATOM

+7.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Gala

GALA

+3.0%

Entertainment

Loopring

LRC

+1.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Terra

LUNA

−2.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Shiba Inu

SHIB

−0.8%

Currency

Avalanche

AVAX

−0.6%

Smart Contract Platform

Insights

Crypto's Growth in India Continues, Challenges Notwithstanding: KuCoin Report

By Shaurya Malwa

Despite regulatory hurdles that Indians face to invest in or trade crypto, they remain upbeat about investing in digital assets and the sector’s outlook, a recent KuCoin survey has found.

About 15% of the population age 18-60 as of June 2022 either hold or have traded crypto in the past six months, KuCoin found. More than half of those holding crypto plan to increasing their crypto investments over the next six months.

The KuCoin report, which the crypto exchange shared with CoinDesk, follows months of drama about crypto taxes and regulation in India, and amid continued surging demand for cryptos and related services.

As of April 1, Indians must pay a 30% tax on income received from crypto transactions regardless of profit or loss, and, since July 1, they face a 1% flat tax per transaction.

The new taxes have caused trading volumes in the country to decline to a fraction of their pre-crypto tax levels. WazirX, a top-ranked crypto exchange traded just $1.9 million over the past 24 hours across all its trading pairs, according to CoinGecko data.

Yet, the number of investors, particularly among the younger generation, is growing. In this year’s first quarter, 39% of crypto investors were age 18 to 30, up 7% from the previous quarter. That increase was larger than for more mature age groups.

Some 39% of the investors below the age of 30 were first-time crypto investors who only started trading over the past three months.

About half of surveyed individuals are holding on to their crypto holdings, with no plans to sell or add to their positions.

Hurdles

About 41% of survey respondents said lack of knowledge about the crypto market presented a hurdle to investment, adding that they are not sure which types of crypto investment products to choose. Some 37% stated they had difficulty managing the risk of their portfolios, while 27% said they had trouble predicting the market direction and values of crypto, and 21% were not clear about how crypto works.

The ambiguity in government regulations has also been a key factor deterring potential investors, with a significant 33% of surveyed individuals saying that government regulation is a concern when considering crypto investments.

However, over 26% of surveyed participants worried about hackers being the biggest threat to their crypto portfolio, with 23% of that group fearing that they might not recover their money after f security incidents.

Important events

5 p.m. HKT/SGT(9 a.m. UTC): Argo Blockchain earnings call.

8:30 p.m. HKT/SGT(12:30 p.m. UTC): U.S. gross domestic product price index (Q2/preliminary)

8:30 p.m. HKT/SGT(12:30 p.m. UTC): U.S. initial jobless claims (August 19)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Crypto Investors Brace for Powell’s Upcoming Speech; Report Highlights Concerns Over NFT Ownership Rights

"First Mover" continued to explore this week's hot topic in markets – the Jackson Hole conference for central bankers from around the world. Will U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and central bank leaders abroad signal a change in their monetary policies? And how may the outcome of this meeting affect crypto markets? Martin Leinweber of MV Index Solutions shared his perspective. Also, Alex Thorn of Galaxy Digital spoke about how NFT projects may be misleading buyers about ownership rights.

Headlines

Anomalous Ether Futures Pricing Condition Is Likely to Revert After the Merge: "The current state of backwardation reflects the general market view that ETH will fall following the Merge, but this could be short-lived," one observer said.

China's Ant Group to Work With Malaysian Investment Bank Kenanga on Crypto 'SuperApp': Malaysia's largest independent investment bank will introduce an app that includes crypto trading and portfolio management.

Tron Consumes 99.9% Less Power Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Crypto Researcher Says: The network consumed power equivalent to fifteen U.S. households in a year, the report said.

CoinShares a Good Way to Play the Crypto Recovery, BTIG Analyst Says: CoinShares was given a buy rating and $5.63 price target from BTIG.

NFTs Worth $100M Reported Stolen Over Past Year: Elliptic: Thefts in May 2022 topped the list in in terms of value with 3,473 NFTs worth $23.9 million stolen.

Longer reads

The More Energy Bitcoin Uses, the Better: The distributed network can help incentivize development in the energy sector leading to a more abundant future, Swan Bitcoin's Steven Lubka writes.

Other voices: As Crypto Slumps, Goldman Sachs Aims for a Wall Street Built on Blockchain (The Wall Street Journal)

Said and heard

"instead of writing op-eds, maybe the agency could try (a) engaging with the market participants it’s supposed to oversee and then (b) make pragmatic practicable rules and enforce them equally" (Meltem Demirors) ... "[Y]ou can’t print more energy but it’s fascinating to watch governments try" (Meltem Demirors)... "Having spent the year conceptualizing and designing the SuperApp, we are thrilled to partner with Ant Group, a globally recognized and experienced infrastructure and platform provider, to develop this platform and bring it to life.” (Kenanga Investment Bank Group Managing Director Datuk Chay Wai Leong) ... From what I’ve heard Bitboy will be pulling the lawsuit. I’m blown away from the support. In less than 24 hours we raised roughly $200,000 USD Once I have the confirmation it’s officially pulled. I will be refunding everyone who donated. Thank you guys for saving me. (@atozy)

Recommended Stories

  • Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research

    NFTs giving token holders total ownership rights is an ambitious idea, but “a long way off,” Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.”

  • Global stocks in for a chilly winter, strategists say - Reuters poll

    It will be a chilly winter for global stocks, according to analysts in a Reuters poll who cut year-end predictions for most major indices from three months ago and warned the risks to that already-dull outlook were skewed to the downside. Equities had a dream run for the better part of the last decade but are struggling to shake off deep losses from the first half of this year on worries about the global economy, suggesting a fundamental shift may be afoot. "Inflation is far from tamed, earnings estimates need to be adjusted and stock market enthusiasm just isn't supported by other market dynamics."

  • $100 million in NFT thefts over last year jumped mid–‘crypto winter’

    A new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic breaks down the illicit activity surrounding the NFT market.

  • Nike becomes highest-earning brand for NFT sales

    Footwear giant Nike’s non-fungible token (NFT) projects have brought the company’s revenue to US$185.34 million, more than seven times that of luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, which ranks second in NFT profits, according to the data published on crypto analysis platform Dune. See related article: Touchdown: How ex-NFL players are helping college athletes score […]

  • Crypto Lender Voyager Can Pay Employees 'Retention' Bonuses, US Judge Rules

    Judge Michael Wiles also agreed to withhold the names and titles of the employees who may receive the bonuses.

  • Netflix’s NFT experiment with “Love, Death + Robots” could be the future of TV ratings

    Netflix’s status as a streaming innovator has been under assault in recent years, but the company’s recent non-fungible token (NFT) experiment proves it’s still in the digital disruption game. The company released a series of nine NFTs on Opensea’s NFT marketplace in May, each representing a scene from the third season of its popular science fiction anthology series Love, Death + Robots.

  • Alameda Co-CEO Trabucco Steps Down From Crypto Trading Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Alameda Research Co-Chief Executive Officer Sam Trabucco is stepping down, saying he’s chosen “to prioritize other things” and that he couldn’t “continue to justify the time investment” of being an integral part of the crypto trading firm. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter

  • Markets trend upward ahead of the close, real estate leads in sector gains

    Markets reporter Jared Blikre examines the intraday gains seen across markets and sectors, along with an analysis of bond markets, the U.S. dollar, and Nasdaq 100 leaders.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell

    The dollar rose and Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday ahead of a speech in two days by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may affirm the U.S. central bank's aggressive policy to tame inflation or signal a "pivot" to subdued interest rate hikes. U.S. and European shares gained in choppy trade as investors tried to divine whether the Fed was more likely to slow rate hikes or stay aggressive until it brings inflation down to its target of 2%.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Cuts Year-End Hashrate View Citing Delayed Intel Mining Rigs

    The company’s second-half revenue and adjusted EBITDA fell mainly due to the decline in bitcoin prices.

  • What to know about mortgage points

    Mortgage points may be valuable but they come with a cost.

  • South Korea delivers 25bp rate hike to combat inflation

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point as expected on Thursday, in a bid to contain inflation and prevent capital outflows as the U.S. Federal Reserve gears up for more hikes. The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, resuming normal-sized increments after delivering an unprecedented 50-basis point hike in July to curb inflation now at an almost 24-year high.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.