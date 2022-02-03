First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Flat in Muted Trading; Ether Declines

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Market moves: Bitcoin remained largely flat, while its spot volume reduced further.

Technician's take: BTC buyers have consistently lost ground to sellers.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $37,004 -.03%

Ether (ETH): $2,666 -1%

Top Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns Sector Internet Computer ICP +8.3% Computing

Top Losers

Markets

S&P 500: 4,477 -2.4%

DJIA: 35,111 -1.1%

Nasdaq: 18,878 -3.7%

Gold: $1,806 -0.1%

Market moves

Bitcoin 's (BTC) price late Thursday was roughly flat after dipping in earlier in the day, while spot trading volume remained muted.

After a more than 4% drop on Wednesday, bitcoin’s selling pressure was mostly gone during U.S. trading hours on Thursday despite the continued price plunge of Meta Platforms' shares following the former Facebook’s disappointing earnings results and outlook. A sell-off on tech stocks also eased during late trading after shares of Amazon.com and Snap soared on their quarterly results.

At the time of publication, the oldest cryptocurrency was changing hands at $37,000, roughly where it was 24 hours earlier, according to CoinDesk data. Bitcoin’s trading volume across major centralized exchanges continued to drop from a day ago.

(CoinDesk/CryptoCompare)

The reduced spot trading volume has been a trend in crypto for most of January, according to data provider CryptoCompare. January’s spot trading volume for the crypto market across major exchanges reached their lowest level since December 2020, CryptoCompare wrote in a report published on Feb 3.

In the broader cryptocurrency market, most of alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) were also in red on Thursday. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at about $2,660, down approximately 1% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data.

Technician's take

Bitcoin Capped Below $40K Resistance; Support at $35K

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows support/resistance levels. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers and sellers are at a stalemate, evidenced by low trading volume and muted price action over the past few days.

The cryptocurrency is trading in a tight range between $35,000 support and $38,000-$40,000 resistance. Most technical indicators are neutral, which means BTC could remain in a narrow price range going into the Asia trading day.

Buyers have consistently lost ground to sellers given the persistent downtrend since November. Based on the overwhelming selling pressure, the downward-sloping 100-day moving average on the four-hour chart has been a useful gauge of downtrend resistance.

Still, initial support at $35,000 could stabilize the current pullback. Stronger support is seen around $30,000, a critical price zone that could determine a shift from a bullish to bearish price trend.

Important events

3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Germany factory orders n.s.a. (Dec. YoY)

3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Germany factory orders s.a. (Dec. YoY)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 UTC): U.S. labor force participation rate (Jan.)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 UTC): U.S. unemployment rate (Jan.)

Headlines

Social Media Site Stocktwits Taps FTX to Launch Crypto Trading Service: The move marks Stocktwits' first foray into offering trading on its platform.

Jump Trading Backstops Wormhole’s $320M Exploit Loss: Sources: Wormhole’s parent company has stepped in to prevent chaos across the Solana DeFi landscape, three people tell CoinDesk.

Boston Fed, MIT Publish Open-Source CBDC Software: The white paper caps off nearly two years of research.

Loopring Names CTO Steve Guo as CEO, Replacing Founder Wang: Guo replaces Daniel Wang, who will work as an adviser to the firm and focus on developing its layer 2 strategy.

US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Provide Tax Relief for Small Crypto Transactions: The legislation by a bipartisan group of House representatives would exempt realized crypto gains under $200.

Texas Crypto Miners Shuttering Operations as Winter Storm Approaches: Riot Blockchain is among the companies on storm watch and looking to help protect the state’s power grid.

Longer reads

This Super Bowl, Don’t Trust Celebrity Crypto Endorsements (Don't Trust Yourself, Either): Sure, you can “do your own research." But first make sure you understand what that actually means.

Today's crypto explainer: Crypto Arbitrage Trading: How to Make Low-Risk Gains

Other voices: DAOs want to reshape fashion. Here’s what brands need to know (Vogue Business)

Said and heard

“The level of forgiveness has gone down. When boards come to their shareholders to confess their sins, they’re just not going to be pardoned with one Hail Mary.” (FNC Capital Management CEO Daniel Genter to The Wall Street Journal) .... “It is inappropriate for the Fed to make credit decisions and allocations based on choosing winners and losers. Banks choose their borrowers, not the Fed.” (Sarah Bloom Raskin at confirmation hearing to become the Federal Reserve's top regulator) .... "Dan Olson, the Canadian videographer behind the 'Folding Ideas' YouTube channel, has an important message for the world: NFTs are all fundamentally flawed." (CoinDesk columnist Daniel Kuhn) ... "The wormhole network was exploited for 120K wETH. ETH will be added over the next hours to ensure wETH is backed 1:1. More details to come shortly. We are working to get the network back up quickly. Thanks for your patience. (Blockchain bridge Wormhole tweeting)



