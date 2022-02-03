First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Flat in Muted Trading; Ether Declines

Muyao Shen, Damanick Dantes
·5 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Market moves: Bitcoin remained largely flat, while its spot volume reduced further.

Technician's take: BTC buyers have consistently lost ground to sellers.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $37,004 -.03%

Ether (ETH): $2,666 -1%

Top Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Internet Computer

ICP

+8.3%

Computing

`

Top Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Cosmos

ATOM

−9.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Solana

SOL

−7.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Polkadot

DOT

−7.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Markets

S&P 500: 4,477 -2.4%

DJIA: 35,111 -1.1%

Nasdaq: 18,878 -3.7%

Gold: $1,806 -0.1%

Market moves

Bitcoin 's (BTC) price late Thursday was roughly flat after dipping in earlier in the day, while spot trading volume remained muted.

After a more than 4% drop on Wednesday, bitcoin’s selling pressure was mostly gone during U.S. trading hours on Thursday despite the continued price plunge of Meta Platforms' shares following the former Facebook’s disappointing earnings results and outlook. A sell-off on tech stocks also eased during late trading after shares of Amazon.com and Snap soared on their quarterly results.

At the time of publication, the oldest cryptocurrency was changing hands at $37,000, roughly where it was 24 hours earlier, according to CoinDesk data. Bitcoin’s trading volume across major centralized exchanges continued to drop from a day ago.

(CoinDesk/CryptoCompare)
(CoinDesk/CryptoCompare)

The reduced spot trading volume has been a trend in crypto for most of January, according to data provider CryptoCompare. January’s spot trading volume for the crypto market across major exchanges reached their lowest level since December 2020, CryptoCompare wrote in a report published on Feb 3.

In the broader cryptocurrency market, most of alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) were also in red on Thursday. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at about $2,660, down approximately 1% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data.

Technician's take

Bitcoin Capped Below $40K Resistance; Support at $35K

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows support/resistance levels. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows support/resistance levels. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers and sellers are at a stalemate, evidenced by low trading volume and muted price action over the past few days.

The cryptocurrency is trading in a tight range between $35,000 support and $38,000-$40,000 resistance. Most technical indicators are neutral, which means BTC could remain in a narrow price range going into the Asia trading day.

Buyers have consistently lost ground to sellers given the persistent downtrend since November. Based on the overwhelming selling pressure, the downward-sloping 100-day moving average on the four-hour chart has been a useful gauge of downtrend resistance.

Still, initial support at $35,000 could stabilize the current pullback. Stronger support is seen around $30,000, a critical price zone that could determine a shift from a bullish to bearish price trend.

Important events

3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Germany factory orders n.s.a. (Dec. YoY)

3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): Germany factory orders s.a. (Dec. YoY)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 UTC): U.S. labor force participation rate (Jan.)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 UTC): U.S. unemployment rate (Jan.)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

The Sandbox Co-Founder Responds to Meta Acquisition Rumor, IRS Offers Tezos Staker Refund on Rewards Tax in Break From Current Policy

"First Mover" hosts spoke with Sebastien Borget, The Sandbox chief operating officer and co-founder, about a rumor that Meta is considering acquiring his company. Paxful CEO Ray Youssef explained his company's latest effort in bringing bitcoin education to the masses in El Salvador. Plus, First Mover covered market insights from Bitbuy CEO Michael Arbus.

Headlines

Social Media Site Stocktwits Taps FTX to Launch Crypto Trading Service: The move marks Stocktwits' first foray into offering trading on its platform.

Jump Trading Backstops Wormhole’s $320M Exploit Loss: Sources: Wormhole’s parent company has stepped in to prevent chaos across the Solana DeFi landscape, three people tell CoinDesk.

Boston Fed, MIT Publish Open-Source CBDC Software: The white paper caps off nearly two years of research.

Loopring Names CTO Steve Guo as CEO, Replacing Founder Wang: Guo replaces Daniel Wang, who will work as an adviser to the firm and focus on developing its layer 2 strategy.

US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Provide Tax Relief for Small Crypto Transactions: The legislation by a bipartisan group of House representatives would exempt realized crypto gains under $200.

Texas Crypto Miners Shuttering Operations as Winter Storm Approaches: Riot Blockchain is among the companies on storm watch and looking to help protect the state’s power grid.

Longer reads

This Super Bowl, Don’t Trust Celebrity Crypto Endorsements (Don't Trust Yourself, Either): Sure, you can “do your own research." But first make sure you understand what that actually means.

Today's crypto explainer: Crypto Arbitrage Trading: How to Make Low-Risk Gains

Other voices: DAOs want to reshape fashion. Here’s what brands need to know (Vogue Business)

Said and heard

“The level of forgiveness has gone down. When boards come to their shareholders to confess their sins, they’re just not going to be pardoned with one Hail Mary.” (FNC Capital Management CEO Daniel Genter to The Wall Street Journal) .... “It is inappropriate for the Fed to make credit decisions and allocations based on choosing winners and losers. Banks choose their borrowers, not the Fed.” (Sarah Bloom Raskin at confirmation hearing to become the Federal Reserve's top regulator) .... "Dan Olson, the Canadian videographer behind the 'Folding Ideas' YouTube channel, has an important message for the world: NFTs are all fundamentally flawed." (CoinDesk columnist Daniel Kuhn) ... "The wormhole network was exploited for 120K wETH. ETH will be added over the next hours to ensure wETH is backed 1:1. More details to come shortly. We are working to get the network back up quickly. Thanks for your patience. (Blockchain bridge Wormhole tweeting)


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jump Crypto Replaces Over $320M of Wormhole Wrapped ETH in DeFi Bailout

    Wormhole, a bridge which facilitates asset transfers across seven different blockchain, got hacked on Feb. 2 to the tune of over $320M as a hacker minted 120,000 worth of a version of wrapped Ethereum on Solana. One day later, the funds are back.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Range-Bound as Altcoins Underperform

    Bitcoin (BTC) was down 3% over the past 24 hours, while altcoins such as ETH and SOL saw greater losses. Macro conditions continue to weigh on stocks and crypto, indicating rising uncertainty among investors. Meanwhile, crypto options volumes have risen as traders hedge/speculate on price moves.

  • Pierluisi: Puerto Rico no longer facing 'any significant fiscal challenges'

    Puerto Rico's Democratic Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Wednesday that the island's years of fiscal turmoil are in the past, with public finances buoyed by economic recovery, a debt restructuring deal and a significant influx of federal funds."No question that we will not be facing any significant fiscal challenges in the future," Pierluisi told The Hill on Wednesday.Puerto Rico's economy has seemingly taken a positive turn over the past year after a...

  • BT’s Top Line Hit by Covid-19 and Supply Chains: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedBT Group Plc: The telecoms company started talks with Discovery Inc. on a joi

  • Latest Litecoin price and analysis (LTC to USD)

    Litecoin has acted resiliently to a market-wide sell-off this week as it keeps its head afloat above the $100 level of support. It is now the 21st largest cryptocurrency by market cap with a valuation of $7.5 billion.

  • Wide swathe of US braces for winter storm

    Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents not to drive and schools closed as a huge swath of the U.S. braced for a major winter storm that was set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain. (Feb. 2)

  • NFTs suffer 'some' money laundering, manipulative flows that inflate prices

    NFTs has seen a "significant" rise manipulative practices that exaggerate prices, liquidity and launder money, according to new data.

  • Boston Fed, MIT give a glimpse into Fed's crypto future with digital coin design

    The theoretical digital coin, unveiled just as the Fed explores the pros and cons of adopting one could handle 1.7 million transactions per second, and settle in under two seconds.

  • 4 Cryptocurrencies That Can Make You Richer Following the January Crash

    The crypto market losing a third of its value in three weeks opens the door for these unique digital currencies to shine.

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • Snap shares soar 60% on first profitable quarter

    Whipsawed by Meta's poor results a day earlier, Snap Inc. reported its first quarterly profit as well as top- and bottom-line numbers that beat Street expectations on Thursday. The results turned around a recent stock slide, with shares surging 60% in extended trading.