First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Steady Over 20K; USDC's ‘Flippening’ of USDT and the Continued Stablecoin Bear Market

Sam Reynolds, James Rubin
·7 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin clings tight near $21,000; ether also rises.

Insights: USDC's may be "flippening" of USDT, and the stablecoin bear market continues.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $20,621 +0.9%

Ether (ETH): $1,124 +1.7%

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Shiba Inu

SHIB

+30.7%

Currency

Dogecoin

DOGE

+10.6%

Currency

Polygon

MATIC

+7.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Cardano

ADA

−1.0%

Smart Contract Platform

Polkadot

DOT

−0.1%

Smart Contract Platform

Bitcoin Rises – for Now; Ether Is in the Green

So far, so good this week in crypto markets, but investors may not want to raise their hopes too much for a long-term rebound.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gained ground for a third consecutive day, jumping past $21,000 in Tuesday trading. Bitcoin was recently trading at about $20,600, up approximately 1% and far removed from the two-year low under $18,000 to which it plummeted on Saturday.

Still, analysts were pessimistic of the rally's staying power, noting a rise in volatility perhaps tied to large investors buying the recent price dips and the continuation of underlying conditions, including the global turbulence, rising prices and recession distress that have plagued crypto markets for the past eight months. Investors are scared, and the occasional surge notwithstanding, have assumed a defensive crouch until firm evidence emerges that the economy has taken a more permanent upturn, say analysts.

Last month's collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin (UST) and more recent fiascos involving the DeFi lending platform Celsius and crypto hedge fund Three Arrows have further stoked their fears.

"Last week was bad," Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer of digital investment management firm Arca, told CNBC. "It was not unprecedented in the sense that we've had multiple 30% to 50% moves in short periods of time. But it was historically bad in the sense that it was the first time it was happening in conjunction with bad things happening everywhere else."

Ether, the second largest crypto by market cap, was recently trading at roughly $1,130, up 1.7%. Other major altcoins were recently in the green with DOGE up 10% at one point and SOL rising more than 5%.

Cryptos' price increases dovetailed with equity markets, which rose amid investors' likely, temporary return to riskier assets. The tech-focused Nasdaq climbed 2.5%, while the S&P 500, which has a heavy tech component, rose nearly the same.

Still, in a Monday report, Goldman Sachs economists upped the likelihood of a recession from 15%, their previous prediction, to 30%. Investors will be nervously watching U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell has been adamant about the Federal Reserve's recently more, aggressive commitment to tame U.S. inflation by raising interest rates and reducing liquidity in the economy.

Dorman said that he expects crypto investors to continue "to hunker down," and that will translate to "less growth from growth companies in the [crypto] space, in hiring and new product launches." Last week, as bitcoin's price sank, investors redeemed a net $5.8 million from short bitcoin funds in the seven days through June 17, the crypto asset manager CoinShares wrote Monday in a report. (A "short" position in financial markets is a bet on a price decline.)

Yet Dorman noted that the current crash differs significantly from earlier steep downturns in crypto's history in the range of vibrant products and services now available. "I think people are going to flock to DeFi much faster than anyone expected because it holds up," he said. He was sanguine about the prospects of a recovery this year.

"My guess would be we probably start to see higher prices in the second half of this year," he said. "There really isn't a lot of carnage in the applications themselves."

Markets

S&P 500: 3,764 +2.4%

DJIA: 30,530 +2.1%

Nasdaq: 11,069 +2.5%

Gold: $1,833 -0.3%

Insights

USDC's ‘Flippening’ of USDT and the Continuation of the Stablecoin Bear Market

Tether (USDT) has been of particular interest to the crypto industry post-collapse of LUNA, because like UST, there has been a lot of skepticism about what exactly is backing it. Interest in the reserves that back USDT isn’t exactly something new, but the general crisis of confidence in crypto has placed pressure on USDT’s tenuous peg.

Recently, the number of transactions on USDC surpassed those on USDT. For long-time, stablecoin war observers, that's a substantial "flippening." USDT’s share of the supply of stablecoins in smart contracts is dropping fast. What began around 20% in January is now dipping to the 13% point. But what is unexpected is that USDC, which doesn’t have the same questions about its reserves as they are properly held in trust, is also seeing its share drop too.

(Glassnode)
(Glassnode)

This is largely a product of the primary use case for stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has seen its locked-in value decline significantly since the beginning of the year. What was once a $236 billion asset when the year began, according to DeFiLlama, now only has $74 billion locked-in as traders flee.

And with this comes a big decline in the number of active addresses on both USDT and USDC – to be expected as the liquidity contributed to these protocols is often in stablecoins.

(Glassnode)
(Glassnode)

But again, all this seems to be a problem localized in the worlds of DeFi and stablecoins. Even as the price of bitcoin declines as institutions and miners sell, retail continues to buy what it can with the number of wallets containing more than 0.1 BTC rising from 3.4 million as of May 16 to around 3.6 million by June 21, according to Glassnode data.

So while there might be trouble in the land of digitized dollars and DeFi, there’s still confidence in digital gold (though its analog version might have been a better investment).

Important events

The 4th annual NFT Industry Event (NFT.NYC)

Point Zero Forum in Switzerland

2 p.m. HKT/SGT(6 a.m. UTC): UK consumer price index (MoM/YoY/May)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Bitcoin Outlook, Who’s Buying the Big Dip? The First US Short Bitcoin-Linked ETF

Bitcoin bounced back to over $21,000. But how long will the relief rally last? Simeon Hyman of ProShares Global joined "All About Bitcoin" to discuss the bitcoin market and the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF that launched today. Also, Nelson Hsieh of Volt Equity weighed in on the bipartisan crypto bill introduced by Senators Lummis and Gillibrand. Volt Equity believes it could it be a boon for the bitcoin mining industry.

Headlines

'Enormous Outflows' From Largest Bitcoin ETF May Have Triggered BTC Crash: The Canadian Purpose Bitcoin ETF lost half of its assets last Friday likely because of a huge liquidation, an Arcane Research analyst said in a note.

CoinShares Report Shows Major Outflows From Bitcoin Short Funds: Digital-asset investment products see $39 million in outflows last week, with total assets under management reaching lowest level since February 2021.

Miner Bitfarms Sold Almost Half Its Bitcoin to Reduce Debt: The miner sold 3,000 BTC in the past week to improve liquidity and reduce indebtedness.

BlockFi Receives $250M Credit Facility From FTX: The proceeds will be used to fulfill client balances across all accounts.

Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Raises $130M at $1.6B Valuation: The large raise comes during an otherwise downcast crypto climate.

Longer reads

FUD or Facts? Terra, Celsius Show Value of Asking Questions: Kicking the tires on crypto projects and holding people accountable for flaws within them is how the industry will improve and grow.

Other voices: A crypto lending app tried to take over a ‘whale’ account to stop it from collapsing the system (CNBC)

Said and heard

3oSE...uRbE has started moving funds (Solent Protocol for lending and borrowing on Solana/Twitter) ... "One thing most people don't fully grasp: it takes years, often decades, to go from a new infrastructure-level technology breakthrough (like crypto) to a vibrant ecosystem of mainstream applications. (Paradigm co-founder Fred Ehrsam) ... "Today @BlockFi signed a term sheet with @FTX_Official to secure a $250M revolving credit facility providing us with access to capital that further bolsters our balance sheet and platform strength. (BlockFi CEO Zac Prince/Twitter) ... "Approval of an ETF that provides inverse exposure to #Bitcoin futures could be a positive sign for #crypto. Here’s a 🧵 on why..." (Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein)

CORRECTION (June 21, 2022, 23:58 UTC): Bitcoin's price over the weekend hit a two-year low.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Morning Crypto Briefing: BTC Consolidates Above $21,000, ETH in Mid-$1,100s Pre-Powell Testimony

    Cryptocurrencies have recovered 20% of their market cap since Saturday’s lows, but Fed’s Powell could remind markets of challenges ahead.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Amid Light Trading

    MarketWrap Monday, June 20th

  • Crypto lender Babel Finance wins debt repayment reprieve after withdrawal freeze

    Cryptocurrency valuations have plunged in recent weeks as investors dump risky assets in a rising interest rate environment. In an update on its website on Monday, Babel said it carried out an emergency assessment of its business operations to determine the company's liquidity status. Crypto lenders gather crypto deposits from retail customers and re-invest them, proclaiming double-digit returns and attracting tens of billions of dollars in assets.

  • Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $21K Amid Stock Gains

    BTC rebounds as stocks experience a similar rally.

  • Wall Street ends broadly higher after sharp losses last week

    Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Synthetix Now Among Top-Earning Crypto Protocols After Atomic Swaps Take Off

    Synthetix is taking off after a proposal to increase trade speed was approved.

  • Marc Cuban’s Drug Company Could Save Medicare Billions: Analysis

    Medicare would save billions of dollars if it purchased generic drugs at prices similar to those offered by a pharmaceutical company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Marc Cuban, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Cuban launched the firm – the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company – at the beginning of the year to provide more than 100 generic drugs without the exorbitant profits and middlemen charges that are typically found in the market. “Our approach

  • Meta Bet Scrapped at Brazil Money Manager on TikTok Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s oldest independent asset managers said it closed a years-old wager on Meta Platforms Inc. in the first half of 2022, citing the impact of competition from video-sharing app TikTok.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain

  • Shift in Bitcoin Flows Stirs Hope for the Battered Crypto Market

    (Bloomberg) -- One notable source of selling pressure on Bitcoin is ebbing, buttressing arguments that the token is due at least a temporary reprieve.Most Read from BloombergStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskFewer

  • Medicare could’ve saved $3.6 billion by buying drugs at same prices as Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy, according to a new study

    Researchers suggest that Medicare is overpaying for many generic drugs and would recover billions in savings by matching the prices of a direct-to-consumer model.

  • Stocks in Asia May Get Tailwind From US Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a boost Wednesday from a bounce in US equities but the durability of the rebound is in doubt on ever-louder warnings about the risk of an economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With Europe

  • Analysis-Nerve-racking week leaves bond investors calling for fast rate hikes

    A series of surprise actions by some of the world’s largest central banks fretting about runaway inflation has left bond investors battered. Until central banks are able to bring down inflation, some investors said, markets will not have any certainty about rates. "We're seeing these sort of rate hikes in an economy that is clearly slowing, and it creates this extraordinary uncertainty on how much will inflation come down and how much the Fed will have to go," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

  • Ant, Alibaba plan for less intertwined future after China crackdown

    Ant Group and Alibaba are untangling their operations from each other and independently seeking new business as the Jack Ma-founded companies navigate China's devastating regulatory crackdown, four sources familiar with the matter said. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding created what would become payments and financial services provider Ant and spun it off in 2011, although it still retains a 33% stake and the two companies have some overlap in leadership. However, the duo have begun to unwind some of their collaborative arrangements as they try to recover from a sweeping technology sector clampdown that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off their value, shrunk revenue, and led to a record $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Rally Continues, Smaller Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin in June

    Market Wrap Tuesday, June 21th

  • Uniswap acquires NFT marketplace aggregator Genie

    The past few weeks have been a dark time for NFT lovers and players in the cryptocurrency industry, but for startups and executives that are dug into the vision of a crypto future, it's also been an opportunity to double down. This week, Uniswap announced that it has made a new acquisition, buying up NFT marketplace aggregator Genie for an undisclosed sum. The purchase was made by Uniswap -- the startup -- which has raised million in funding from firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Paradigm to help build Uniswap -- the decentralized exchange protocol.

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions

  • ‘You keep a great stock forever’: Suze Orman’s 5 time-tested tips to get you through inflation and stock market dips

    The money maven’s advice never goes out of style.

  • Democrats in Congress 'optimistic' chips deal can happen soon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democrats said on Tuesday they were hopeful of reaching a $52 billion bipartisan deal to subsidize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, met with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to try to hammer out a compromise but did not announce an agreement.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband just spent up to $295,000 on stock in companies that contradict the Republican lawmaker's BLM and LGBTQ stances

    Congress is actively debating whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from buying and selling individual stocks because of conflicts-of-interest concerns.