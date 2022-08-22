First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year

Oliver Furrer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Rubin
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge.

Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $21,454 +1.3%

Ether (ETH): $1,610 +2.0%

S&P 500 daily close: 4,228.48 −1.3%

Gold: $1,760 per troy ounce +0.7%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.99% +0.1


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Bitcoin Recovers Slightly; Ether Also Rises

By James Rubin

Cryptos exhaled over the weekend after Friday's steep price plunge as investors continued to chew over the latest inflation data and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bitcoin was recently trading at about $21,500, up more than 1% over the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization plunged by more than 9% at one point Friday following an unexpectedly disappointing inflation report from Germany, Europe's largest economy by gross domestic product, and renewed concerns about the pace of interest rate hikes in the U.S. Declines in the U.S. housing market also left already anxious investors further on-edge.

"Bitcoin's failure to breach $25,000 has capped its rally and it appears that macroeconomic concerns continue to affect markets," Joe DiPasquale, the CEO of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital wrote in an email to CoinDesk.

But DiPasquale added optimistically "that healthy consolidation leading into September will be a positive sign for the bulls, especially if Bitcoin does not create a new low below $18,000."

Markets will be nervously eyeing remarks by U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next Saturday. Powell may foreshadow the Federal Reserve's monetary direction at September's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard has already said he is leaning toward voting a third, consecutive 75 basis point rate hike instead of a less hawkish 50 basis points.

Ether, the second largest crypto by market value, was recently trading slightly above $1,600, a more than 2% gain over the previous 24 hours, although far removed from the $2,000 threshold it held a week ago. Investors' enthusiasm for next month's scheduled Merge, the Ethereum blockchain's shift in protocol from proof-of-work to faster, more energy efficient proof-of-stake, has cooled – at least temporaily. Other major altcoins spent Sunday well in the green with RVN and BNB recently up over 9% and 6%, respectively. SHIB's recent roller coaster ride continued with the popular meme coin rising nearly 5% at one point.

Equities

Cryptos mostly on, but sometimes off correlation with stocks was on Friday as major indexes tumbled with the tech-focused Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropping 2% and 1.2%, respectively. Stocks had risen four straight weeks before succumbing to investors' fresh unease about inflation's staying power and monetary policy next steps. Powell may try to spin the inflation narrative positively, as CoinDesk's Helene Braun wrote.

Crypto news

In a weekend op-ed to The Wall Street Journal, SEC chair Gary Gensler renewed his call for crypto firms to "comply with securities law." Gensler highlighted crypto lending platforms' freezing of accounts and recent bankruptcies that have left investors beholden to legal proceedings. "There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology," he wrote.

On Monday, the Australian government announces plans to "token map" the country's digital asset sector as an initial step in crafting new regulation for cryptos, according to multiple reports. Australia would become the first country to catalog the number, type and underlying code of available cryptos as part of a wider effort to protect investors. More than one million people in the country have interacted with cryptos since 2018, according to the Australian tax office.

BitBull's DiPasquale suggested that bitcoin could fall further, depending on "hints from the Fed" on interest rates. Merge sentiment could also affect investors' attitudes.

In case BTC does fall below the previous low, we could be looking at further downside, potentially toward the $15,000 range," he wrote. "However, as long as Bitcoin stays between $18,000 - $20,000, bulls should gain confidence."

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Shiba Inu

SHIB

+4.0%

Currency

Cosmos

ATOM

+3.4%

Smart Contract Platform

Solana

SOL

+3.1%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Insights

Indian Crypto's Challenging Year

By James Rubin

Observers of India's burgeoning crypto industry expected steep, new taxes on digital assets to complicate the lives of investors and entrepreneurs.

That reality has taken shape, although higher taxes have hardly been the only cause. The industry now faces the same combination of increased regulatory scrutiny, falling prices and special circumstances that have plagued digital assets worldwide. How this scenario evolves in the world's fifth-largest economy by gross domestic product (GDP) may offer guidance for other countries facing similar fine balancing acts in protecting consumers while nurturing crypto innovation.

For now, the landscape has shifted in favor of a more restrictive environment. Earlier this month, India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), a government agency that is responsible for probing financial crimes, froze assets worth 3.7 billion rupees ($46.4 million) at crypto exchange Vauld. ED said that it is interested in wallets held by Flipvolt – Vauld's legal entity in India – which contain "proceeds of crime derived from predatory lending practices" that it said were subsequently transferred abroad. The ED accused the company of aiding that process via lax checks.

In July, the crypto lender, which is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, filed for bankruptcy protection from its Singaporean creditors. The filing came after Vauld suspended withdrawals on its platform, following a market downturn that led to significant withdrawals.

WazirX troubles

Vauld's latest difficulties roughly coincide with ED's raid of properties related to Sameer Mhatre, a director of WazirX, a Mumbai-based, trading platform that authorities said had "actively assisted 16 fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route." The government has frozen $8.1 million in funds held by WazirX. ED has been investigating several fintech companies over alleged fraud on instant loan apps, which are apps that make short-term loans. Separately, WazirX is itself the subject of investigation by India's Ministry of Finance under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), as CoinDesk also reported.

And the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), the only advocacy body representing the interests of India's crypto industry, was disbanded by its parent organization, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Crypto tax

In late March, Parliament passed a controversial proposal that imposed a 30% capital gains tax on crypto transactions and 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) and on crypto gifts without allowing for deductions on losses. The taxes went into effect on April 1 and July 1, respectively.

In a March interview with CoinDesk that focused on the new tax, WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty said defiantly that "there will be periods of pain."

He added presciently: "Crypto is a technology that will survive no matter what. It's just about "how fast do we want as a nation to grow in this sector?"

Important events

9:15 a.m. HKT/SGT(1:15 a.m. UTC): People's Bank of China interest rate decision

6 p.m. HKT/SGT(10 a.m. UTC): German Bundesbank monthly report

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Bitcoin Tumbles to Lowest Level in 3 Weeks; DOJ Calls for Examiner to Probe Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius

The major cryptocurrencies fell Friday, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level in more than three weeks. Sylvia Jablonski of Defiance ETFs shared her analysis. Plus, U.S. government officials asked that an independent examiner be appointed to look into crypto lender Celsius Network's collapse into bankruptcy. Hodder Law Firm Founder Sasha Hodder Law Firm Founder Sasha Hodder discussed the latest developments.

Headlines

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’ and Job Cuts: The firm, which is the latest in the crypto world to freeze withdrawals, said it is engaged in “proceedings” with authorities.

Crypto Lender Celsius' Collapse Into Bankruptcy Should Be Probed, US Says: Some of the highest-profile and controversial bankruptcies in history, including Enron's and Lehman Brothers', have included the appointment of an independent examiner.

World's Biggest Companies Invested $6B in Blockchain Firms September-June: Study: Google parent Alphabet participated in four funding rounds that raised a total $1.5 billion, Blockdata found.

New Auditor for Stablecoin Issuer Tether Confirms Slashing of Commercial Paper Holdings: BDO Italia said the holdings fell 58% to $8.5 billion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Longer reads

In Crypto, Base Layer Security Isn’t Enough: Blockchains are only as secure as the applications they run.

Other voices: They Lost Crypto in the Crash. They’re Trying to Get It Back. (The New York Times)

Said and heard

Instead, any reflection on Terra – whose controversial tactics continue to run rampant throughout decentralized finance (DeFi) – was conspicuously missing from the KBW agenda. In place of Terra-centered soul-searching were humdrum discussions around GameFi, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and the future of DeFi. The one-time Korean DeFi darling – ever the elephant in the room – was taboo. Altogether, the events in Seoul left the impression of an image-conscious industry reluctant to learn from its mistakes or wade into controversy. (CoinDesk reporter Sam Kessler) ... "Now that I've had some time to reflect on the last 48 hours, I'd like to say a few things. First, the backbone of Cardano as a useful protocol is the SPO community. It's been a rough road for everyone over the last few years given that the infrastructure needs and experiences (1/" (Blockchain entrepreneur Charles Hoskinson)


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto, where the fallen seek a fresh start

    If someone forwarded you this message, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. WeWork founder Adam Neumann is no exception. Neumann made waves in the tech world this week when it was revealed that his new startup, focused on residential real estate communities, had just received a $350 million investment from Andreessen Horowitz -- the largest check the VC firm has ever written, though it was unclear how much of that was equity versus debt.

  • Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

    As we head into the final days of summer, we could be on the verge of a breakout for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). On Aug. 14, Bitcoin briefly traded above $25,000 for the first time since June. After nearly two months of testing the $20,000 resistance level, it now looks like Bitcoin could be ready for its next big test: $25,000.

  • Investing in BCE (TSE:BCE) five years ago would have delivered you a 46% gain

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd...

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Discretionary vs. Non-Discretionary Accounts: Which Is Best For Your Cash?

    The difference between discretionary and non-discretionary accounts is critical, but very few individual investors even know this difference exists. The biggest difference is that with a discretionary account, your broker has the authority to make any decisions that they want … Continue reading → The post Discretionary vs. Non-Discretionary Investment Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Asia shares slip anew, dollar keeps rising

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and risks are he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets. Futures are fully priced for another hike in September with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points, while rates are seen up at 3.5%-3.75% by year end.

  • Lamborghini CEO: Will be a 'game changer' when we move into electrification

    Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winklemann talks launching the Urus Performante during Pebble Beach, and the future of the brand.

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.24

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 3rd of October...

  • MGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license

    Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a licence to operate its gaming business in Macau. Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau's legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must be a Macau permanent resident holding at least 15% of its capital. MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

  • Gold at Three-Week Low as Fed Officials Reiterate Hawkishness

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded at the lowest level in more than three weeks as Federal Reserve officials reiterated their commitment to tighter monetary settings to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilBullion ca

  • ‘There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology’: SEC chief Gary Gensler

    What do car manufacturers have to do with crypto lending platforms? Consumers and investors deserve protection—that’s true of motor vehicles and investment vehicles alike, U.S. Securities and Exchange chair Gary Gensler argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial Friday night.

  • Gripes, concerns, and suggestions for the recently-released Boston Celtics 2022-23 schedule

    There will always be quibbles about what could have been done better, even when the league gets most things right.

  • Peter Carroll: No timetable for Kenneth Walker III’s return

    Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had a hernia procedure. Unless he didn’t. Whatever the specific nature of the situation, he’s still recovering — and there’s no timetable for when he’ll be back. Coach Pete Carroll has ping-ponged on the question of whether the rookie tailback had surgery to fix a hernia. On Sunday, Carroll told [more]

  • 'For Sale by Owner' homes at lowest level on record; generating fewer dollars

    According to the experts at the National Association of Realtors, “Sellers make more money when they use a real estate professional.”

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Streaming Stock. Should You?

    Warren Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway originally bought 68.9 million shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) in the first quarter of 2022. In the immortal words of Paramount's founder, Sumner Redstone, "content is king." Paramount's branded networks include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and BET.

  • Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz raised the roasted turkey leg like a sword in his Iowa State Fair debut in 2014, the up-and-coming conservative joining a half-dozen other Republican presidential prospects in strolling the Grand Concourse. Four years later, almost as many Democrats made the pilgrimage to the fair, including former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who snaked his way past tables under the Iowa Pork Producer’s tent at the annual Midwestern tribute to overindulgence. It speaks to the careful dance that potential presidential candidates are attempting as Democrats remain uncertain about President Joe Biden’s political future and many Republicans avoid taking on former President Donald Trump.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Retreats, Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Musk Makes FSD Move

    The market rally is retreating as the 10-year yields runs higher, toward 3%. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum surged Friday. Tesla will hike FSD prices.

  • Drew Lock returns to practice but Seahawks QB plan ‘has been adjusted’

    After a bout with COVID-19, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has returned to the field to compete with Geno Smith for the starting nod.

  • This Cancer Therapy Company Is Small but Its 'Options' Look Big

    Small-cap oncology company AVEO Pharmaceuticals is setting up nicely as a solid covered-call trade. The options against this equity are liquid and premiums are lucrative, enabling a good return even if the stock trades sideways over the coming months. What is AVEO?