First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Nears $37K Amid Lighter Trading

Market moves: Bitcoin led a broader market stabilization with reduced spot trading volume.

Technician's take: A decisive break above $40K BTC is needed to pause the downtrend from November.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $36,971 +1%

Ether (ETH): $2,460 +1.3%

Markets

S&P 500: 4,356 -1.2%

DJIA: 34,297 -0.1%

Nasdaq: 13,539 -2.2%

Gold: $1,848 +-0.2%

Market moves

Bitcoin led a broad stabilization in the crypto market Tuesday, as its spot trading volume came down dramatically from a day ago.

At the time of publication, the oldest cryptocurrency was changing hands near $37,000, up slightly over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. Ether, the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading above $2,400 level, also up slightly over the same period.

Data compiled by CoinDesk shows that bitcoin’s spot trading volume across major crypto exchanges came down significantly on Tuesday, after a volatile trading day on Monday.

Source: CoinDesk, CryptoCompare

“We are starting to see flashes of [the] demand from players who recognize the longer-term value proposition of crypto,” Joel Kruger, currency strategist at LMAX Digital, told CoinDesk.

Norway-based blockchain data analytics firm Arcane Research noted in its weekly update on Tuesday that bitcoin’s price saw a “substantial recovery” with a volume spike on crypto exchange Coinbase during late U.S. trading session on Monday, raising a question of whether MicroStrategy or other unknown entities may have lifted the entire market by bidding up bitcoin’s price on Coinbase.

That said, the crypto market is closely observing the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed on Wednesday is expected to hint at an interest rate hike in March to fight inflation.

Technician's take

Bitcoin Rose Above $37K; Resistance at $40K-$43K

Bitcoin's four-hour price chart shows nearby resistance and RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin buyers remained active, after pushing the cryptocurrency to over $37,000, which is near the top of a weeklong price range. Still, upside could be limited at the $40,000-$43,000 resistance zone over the short term.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart triggered an oversold signal on Saturday, which preceded the latest price bounce. On the daily chart, the RSI is starting to rise from extreme oversold levels, which could stabilize the current sell-off.

Initial resistance is at the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart, positioned at $40,600. Buyers will need to make a decisive move above that level to pause the downtrend from November.

Important events

10 a.m. HKT/SGT (2 a.m. UTC): New Zealand credit card spending (Dec. YoY)

1 p.m. HKT/SGT (5 a.m. UTC): Japan coincident economic index (Nov.)

1 p.m. HKT/SGT (5 a.m. UTC): Japan leading economic index (Nov.)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 p.m. UTC): U.S. goods trade balance (Dec. preliminary)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 p.m. UTC): U.S. wholesale inventories (Dec. preliminary)

"For my part, the discussion over Thanksgiving leftovers brought home a data point about women’s and people of color’s interest in cryptocurrency. A 2021 survey found that the people who trade crypto are a far cry from the young, white, male image of a techbro." (Tressie McMillan Cottom in The New York Times) ... "There is likely a middle ground, a sound opinion to hold. I’m not an investment wiz, I’m a reporter who covers fake internet money, but I can say the only appropriate way to invest in crypto is to invest with conviction." (CoinDesk columnist Daniel Kuhn) ... “My fear is we are going to go lower. It is “going to be a big week.” (Penn Mutual Asset Management Portfolio Manager Zhiwei Ren on stocks to The Wall Street Journal)