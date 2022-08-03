First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Snaps Losing Streak as Pelosi Taiwan Trip Passes Without Incident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Reynolds, Helene Braun, Bradley Keoun
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin snaps losing streak, while Solana's SOL token slides after hack that drained crypto wallets.

Insights: Risks posed by this week's visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear failed to materialize – at least in the eyes of the bitcoin market, Sam Reynolds reports.

Bitcoin (BTC): $22,807 −1.1%

Ether (ETH): $1,614 −2.0%

S&P 500 daily close: 4,155.17 +1.6%

Gold: $1,781 per troy ounce +0.5%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.75% +0.007


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak to Six Days

By Helene Braun

Bitcoin (BTC) extended its losing streak to six days, dropping 1% to about $22,800.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap seemed mostly unfazed by crypto’s latest hack that left over 8,000 wallets, including several Solana (SOL) addresses, compromised on Tuesday.

But Solana's SOL token fell over 4.2% during the past 24 hours and is down 76% year-to-date. The ninth-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap did not break below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) – suggesting that some large Solana holders might still be holding on.

For the past two weeks, bitcoin seems to have entered a new range, now hovering between $21,200 and $24,400, a step up from the $17,000 to $21,000 range in the weeks before.

“Bitcoin needs a crypto specific catalyst to trigger a meaningful move above the $24,700 level,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at the foreign-exchange broker Oanda, wrote Wednesday in an email update.

Read More: Today's Market Wrap by Glenn Williams Jr.

Markets in general seem to have recovered from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, which caused many investors to stay away from risky assets amid potential U.S.-China tensions.

Ethereum (ETH) ended the day slightly lower, trading at $1,644.62 at press time.

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Cosmos

ATOM

+0.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Chainlink

LINK

+0.4%

Computing

Polkadot

DOT

+0.2%

Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Terra

LUNA

−6.5%

Smart Contract Platform

Solana

SOL

−6.4%

Smart Contract Platform

Gala

GALA

−4.5%

Entertainment

Insights

Nothing is Going to Happen as a Result of the Pelosi Trip. So Let’s all Calm Down

By Sam Reynolds in Taipei

Tuesday was a fairly normal day in Taiwan. On Kinmen, a group of islands only a few miles from China, “the threat of war is the furthest thing from people's minds,” as one foreign journalist on the island described the local mood in the late afternoon.

On Twitter and most Western media it was something different: clouds of war were gathering. Beijing was certainly egging on the narrative with displays of military hardware on beaches in Xiamen, a coastal city in China. Censors on Weibo, a local social media platform, which are often quick to erase anything politically sensitive, let the videos remain untouched and they eventually made their way onto YouTube.

After Pelosi landed, Beijing was quick to ‘retaliate’. It suspended import licenses for citrus fruit, two types of fish, as well as 100 brands of snacks and confectionaries. They’ve also promised to conduct live fire exercises off of Taiwan’s coast later in the week, but haven’t specified what exactly that would entail.

China's economy

Let’s put this all in context

There’s speculation that, on Beijing’s side, these might be calculated measures to distract the local population from the bleak economic reality unfolding within China.

Four regional banks in-country are reportedly ready to collapse, dragged down by China’s growing debt bubble, the precarious housing market and an industrial slowdown due to its lockdowns and Covid-zero policies. When one bank refused to accept withdrawal requests, protesters marched on its steps; authorities hired thugs to disperse them and weaponized the protesters’ health QR codes, turning them red, which is an automatic quarantine sentence in state-run facilities.

Blaming Americans for meddling in Taiwan – what China calls its own affairs, governing – is an easy distraction.

Both sides know their limits. After all, China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner, with 40% of its exports going to either China or Hong Kong. Likewise, Taiwan is an important trading partner for China: It's the ninth-largest destination for China’s exports.

Taiwan also conducts its share of military exercises close to China’s coast. Kinmen, a rock of tranquility this week as many in the West thought Pelosi’s impending arrival was the precipice of war, plays host to annual live-fire military exercises that take place only miles from Xiamen.

While China sends aircraft into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, an area beyond a country’s airspace that’s monitored by the military, it tends to keep its aircraft well away from Taiwan’s actual airspace and doesn’t cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. In contrast, Taiwan’s air force regularly flies to Kinmen, and its other offshore islands that are past the median line such as Penghu and Matsu.

Taiwan semiconductors

Neither side wants war

If China really wanted to escalate things, it would use its vast censorship leviathan to wipe Weibo clean of videos of military equipment moving or talk of live-fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.

It would also seek to ban more significant Taiwanese exports rather than citrus fruits, frozen fish, and sweets. Keep in mind that the last agricultural export ban backfired as locals and other nations annoyed with China bought up the Taiwanese fruit destined for China that would otherwise go to waste.

Semiconductors amount to just over 35% of all of Taiwan’s exports, and banning their import to China would significantly hurt the Taiwanese economy.

But at the same time, it would deprive Chinese firms of the advanced chips their electronics industry requires. Its own semiconductor fabrication firms are years behind Taiwan and Korea as export restrictions first put through by the Trump White House prevent Chinese firms from getting the tools they need to compete. A semiconductor import ban would do serious harm to the Chinese economy, which is why it's not being considered.

It seems that the most China is able to do is cause annoyances with a cyber campaign and using bots to spread disinformation about missile attacks.

The market has seemed to shake this all off as cooler heads have prevailed. There’s been saber-rattling for domestic audiences, but cross-strait business continues to thrive. And that’s not something that will affect the price of bitcoin.

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Headlines

This edition of First Mover Asia was edited and produced by Bradley Keoun.

Recommended Stories

  • New crypto oversight legislation would give authority to CFTC

    After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now

    Revolutionary technologies are not always built during rosy economic periods. In fact, two of the most popular tech companies of today were forged in 2008 and 2009, around the global financial crisis. The U.S. has two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, but as history suggests, that doesn't mean innovation will grind to a halt.

  • How Nancy Pelosi's high stakes trip to Taiwan risks a flare-up in US-China relations

    As Nancy Pelosi stepped off the official United States of America plane and onto Taipei’s air strip just before midnight on Tuesday – her crisp pink trouser suit visible even through the nighttime darkness – the world held its breath.

  • 10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo Mississippi

    The birthplace of Elvis Presley is a must-visit destination.

  • Solana users suffer $5.8 million exploit; developers point to Slope wallet as potential cause

    Crypto wallet Slope might be the starting point of an exploit that resulted in over $5.8 million in funds being drained from user accounts, according to backers of Solana, a blockchain used by Slope and other digital wallets.

  • Robinhood CEO Shuts Down FTX M&A Chatter, Says He Has Money to Do His Own Deals

    Robinhood has $6 billion in cash in the event the brokerage wanted to explore potential acquisitions, CEO Vlad Tenev said Wednesday.

  • Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

    Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was among four victims of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana.

  • Athersys shareholders vote to approve reverse stock split

    Athersys leaders want to consolidate the company's shares to raise their trading price and increase the number of shares that could be issued in the future.

  • Fantasy football winners and losers in PPR formats: Packers' Aaron Jones being undervalued

    When it comes to PPR leagues, certain players become more enticing and others have less fantasy value based on their lack of receiving upside. 4for4 examines draft targets and fades.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThat spectacular run could officially end

  • Tesla Investors Boost Stock for Sixth Day, Unfazed by US-China Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors are unfazed by the brewing geopolitical tensions between US and China around Taiwan, as the stock rose for a sixth straight session ahead of the company’s annual meeting on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock closed up 2.3% at $922.19 in New York on Wednes

  • 'Confident superpower or insecure?' Beijing's reaction if Pelosi goes to Taiwan may be telling

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit may worsen the troubled US-China relationship, but observers say it is unlikely to change Beijing's agenda ahead of a key leadership reshuffle. The tense situation across the Taiwan Strait is not expected to turn into a military conflict, or have an impact on President Xi Jinping's plan to secure a third term in power when the ruling Communist Party holds its twice-a-decade congress in autumn. Nationalist sentiment is surging in mainland Chi

  • Solana is the latest target of a crypto hack just days after nearly $200 million was swiped in the Nomad bridge heist

    Nearly $1 billion has been lost to crypto heists targeting bridges this year. Solana became the latest targets of hackers Wednesday, the company said.

  • Dead voter claims in Arizona's 2020 election called 'absurd' following investigation

    Of 282 claims of dead voters in the Arizona 2020 election audit by Cyber Ninjas, Attorney General Mark Brnovich says only one claim was found to be true. He calls the claims absurd as some of the names and birthdays didn't match the people who were claimed to be dead.

  • Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Spurs China Battery Giant to Pause Plant Debut

    China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, the world's biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, has decided to push back a multibillion-dollar North American plant due to tensions raised by House Speaker&nbsp;Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter. Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • ACLU calls on Border Patrol to stop stripping Sikh men of their turbans

    The American Civil Liberties released a letter this week calling for Border Patrol agents to stop forcing Sikh migrants to remove their turbans, a practice

  • Nasdaq ends at 3-month high as PayPal fuels hopes

    STORY: U.S. stocks surged higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting its highest level since early May and megacaps Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms all finishing the session with big gains.The Dow jumped more than a percent and quarter. The S&P 500 gained more than a percent and a half, while the Nasdaq surged more than two and a half percent.Data out Wednesday showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July and that supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased, supporting the view that the economy was not in recession.Sam Stovall is chief investment strategist at CFRA Research."Well, I think what we're seeing is better-than-expected data certainly in terms of the Institute of Supply Management numbers that came in stronger than expected. So I think because the economy continues to breath on its own, investors - as a result - are breathing a sigh of relief."A fresh batch of strong results from companies including PayPal and CVS boosted sentiment in a largely upbeat earnings season.Shares of PayPal closed up more than 9% after the fintech firm raised its annual profit guidance and said activist investor Elliott Management took a more than $2 billion stake in the company.CVS Health gained more than 6% after the largest U.S. pharmacy chain raised its annual profit forecast after posting strong quarterly results.Share of Starbucks rose more than 4% after the coffee chain reported upbeat quarterly profits.And Moderna surged about 16% after the vaccine maker announced a $3 billion share buyback plan and posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

  • Asian Americans report complicated feelings toward pan-ethnic label, study shows

    Story at a glance Pew Research Center released one of the largest analyses Tuesday of the experiences of Asian Americans. In the analysis, more than 250 people helped researchers better understand Asian American experiences. To conduct the study, researchers created 66 focus groups with native- and foreign-born people. Most Asian Americans report having a complicated…

  • Stocks and indices soar after two days of losses, tech stocks lead major gains

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines the gains market indices have made in today's trading sessions, in addition to tech stock growth, the travel industry, and crude oil pricing.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course, Pushes Higher, $21K Is ‘Point of Control’

    The crypto rose despite some turmoil in the industry.