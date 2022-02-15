First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Soars Past $44K as Ukraine Tensions Lessen

James Rubin, Damanick Dantes
·6 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Market moves: Bitcoin and major altcoins rose after Russia said it was receptive to a diplomatic solution to tensions on the Ukraine border.

Technician's take: BTC's price jump occurred on low volume, indicating weak buying strength.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $44,402 +4.0%

Ether (ETH): $3,170 +7.9%

Top Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Polygon

MATIC

+9.6%

Smart Contract Platform

Algorand

ALGO

+7.0%

Smart Contract Platform

Chainlink

LINK

+6.9%

Computing

Top Losers

"

There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.

"

Markets

S&P 500: 4,471 +1.5%

DJIA: 34,988 +1.2%

Nasdaq: 14,139 +2.5%

Gold: $1,853 -0.9%

Market moves

Russia took a baby step back from invading the Ukraine, at least it said it had. So investors were feeling more confident on Tuesday, which was good for stocks and for crypto.

Russia's statement that it had removed some troops from the Ukrainian border and would be receptive to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict it created at least temporarily removed the threat of higher oil prices. The price for crude fell on Tuesday.

At the time of publication, bitcoin was trading over $44,400, a 4% increase over the previous 24 hours. Ether, the second-biggest crypto by market cap, pushed past $3,150 and was up almost 8% over the same period.

Crypto's advanced dovetailed with the performance of major equity markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 increased 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Investors remained concerned about an increase in the U.S. producer price index (PPI), which hit 9.8% in January, a continuation of the inflation that has hurt the country's economy and spurred the Federal Reserve to adopt a more hawkish monetary policy. OANDA Americas senior analyst Edward Moya wrote in an email that "factory-gate inflation remained very hot, prompting expectations for inflation to run hotter a little longer, and supporting the case for the Fed to kickoff their rate hiking cycle with a half-point rate increase."

Yet, Seth Ginns, managing partner and head of liquid investments at crypto investment firm CoinFund, struck an optimistic note for crypto during a discussion on CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" show. Ginns noted that the Fed had proceeded cautiously after a stronger-than-expected jobs report earlier this month and that crypto markets on Tuesday "shrugged off" the high PPI number. "Things are not slowing as much as expected, which meant there's no reason to think that the Fed is going to be data dependent at this point," Ginn said. "If they see things slowing, they're going to back off of tightening. If they see things [the PPI] continuing to remain strong, they're going to fight inflation."

He added : "We're in a fairly constructive risk-on regime right now."


Technician's take

Bitcoin Rally Stalls; Support at $40K, Resistance at $46K

Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) rose as much as 4% over the past 24 hours after buyers held support at $40,000. The cryptocurrency was trading near $44,000 at press time and appears to be overbought on intraday charts.

Pullbacks could be limited around $40,000 over the short term.

The latest rally occurred on low volume, similar to previous price jumps, indicating weak buying strength. Still, the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is not yet overbought, which could keep buyers active on dips.

The RSI on the weekly chart continues to rise from the most oversold level since March 2020, which preceded a strong price rally. Momentum signals are also improving on the weekly chart, which is constructive so long as support above $30,000-$40,000 holds.

On the monthly chart, however, momentum signals remain negative, suggesting limited upside for BTC around $46,000-$50,000.

Important events

Australia Housing Industry Association new home sales (Jan. MoM)

9:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 a.m. UTC): China consumer price index (Jan. MoM/YoY)

12:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (4:30 a.m. UTC): Japan tertiary industry index (Dec./MoM)

3 p.m. HKT/SGT (7 a.m. UTC): U.K. consumer price index (Jan. MoM/YoY)

9:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 p.m. UTC): U.S. Producer Price Index

ETHDenver 2022

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Cryptocurrencies on the Rise as Some Russian Troops Pull Back From Ukraine Border, A Year After the GameStop Mania: Lessons Learned From Meme Investing

"First Mover" hosts spoke with The Wall Street Journal "Heard on the Street" Editor Spencer Jakab as he explains the thesis of his latest book "The Revolution That Wasn't: GameStop, Reddit, and the Fleecing of Small Investors." Prices of bitcoin and altcoins are up following Russia's partial pullback of troops near the border with Ukraine. Seth Ginns of CoinFund provided his market analysis. Plus, CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De shared the latest news from the hearing of the couple with alleged ties to the 2016 Bitfinex hack.

Headlines

JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities: The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

Deutsche Bank Survey Shows Most Would Hodl Even If Crypto Markets Crashed: Data also showed men are much more active in the crypto space than women.

Binance Smart Chain Rebrands to BNB Chain: BNB Chain will be made up of two parts, BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain.

Circle Launches ‘Digital Financial Literacy’ Module for Students at Bowie State and Rhodes Universities: The module will be available to students at the universities based in Bowie, Maryland, and South Africa in the coming months.

Voyager Digital Posts Income of $3.2M in Fiscal Q2, Plans to Add Equity Trading and NFTs: Revenue of $164.8 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 more than doubled from the previous three months.

Fidelity International Debuts Bitcoin ETP in Europe: The product lists on the Deutsche Börse Xetra today and the SIX Swiss Exchange in the coming weeks.

Longer reads

Crypto’s Challenge: Right-to-Privacy vs. Right-to-Know: Two recent stories highlight the tension between an individual's right to anonymity and journalism's public mission.

Today's crypto explainer: What Is a DEX? How Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Work

Other voices: Cryptocurrency’s big Super Bowl ads sold FOMO, not the future

Said and heard

“In the medium term, there’s a lot of potential for Japan’s economy to accelerate,” (Izumi Devalier, head of Japan economics at Bank of America, to The New York Times) ... "This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting peoples' jobs and restoring faith in our institutions." (Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) ... “I think that thanks to efforts in all these areas, it will be possible to come up with a very decent, comprehensive package result." (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov, quoted in The New York Times) ... “There’s a huge lack of standardization." (Rob Catalanello, co-CEO of cryptocurrency market maker B2C2 Ltd, to The Wall Street Journal)



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., allies ready to retaliate for Russian cyberattacks, say officials

    The United States and its allies are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, with the scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions depending on the severity of the hacks, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking hours after Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked, told reporters that Washington was coordinating closely with NATO allies and other partners to expand defenses against threats in cyberspace. The attacks, believed by Western security experts to have been carried out by Russia, were not unexpected, U.S. and European officials said, requesting anonymity.

  • 16 Pictures of Olympic Athletes the Moment They Knew They Won

    In honor of the Olympic Games, check out these pictures of winning athletes learning they won Olympic medals here. The 2022 Winter Olympics are beginning to wind down, with only a few more days of events on the horizon. Team USA has collectively won seven golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes in Beijing, putting them third in the world behind Norway and ROC (which Russian athletes compete under), tied with Canada and Austria, so needless to say, it's been a fruitful Games!

  • Why Are Fees on Ethereum Dropping?

    Simple ether and ERC-20 wallet transfers on Ethereum are being included in blocks for a fraction of the cost seen during December and January.

  • Hillicon Valley — Cyberattack hits Ukrainian defense

    Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.Follow The Hill's tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage.A cyberattack hit Ukraine's Ministry of Defense as the country faces heightened tensions with Russia. Meanwhile, Facebook settled a long-running...

  • Israeli Court Says Bank Is Allowed To Refuse Bitcoin-Related Deposits

    The crypto trader that filed a lawsuit against the Union Bank claimed that the refusal to deposit funds was “unreasonable.”

  • Inside the recruitment of 5-stars: NBA, Duke star Zion Williamson

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde are joined by Merl Code, a defendant in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, to dive into how he was involved in the recruitment of 5-star recruit and future Duke Blue Devil Zion Williamson. Hear the full conversation on the latest episode of the College Football Enquirer.

  • Betting: Early NFL Championship Picks

    Minty Bets, Ariel Epstein and Jared Quay give their early picks for who they think will win the NFL championship next season.

  • Schumer and McConnell promise to support Ukraine against 'illegal Russian invasion'

    Schumer and McConnell promise to support Ukraine against 'illegal Russian invasion'

  • Robert Williams

    Fearless Forecast vs Philadelphia 76ers: Fantasy Pts: 34.61 Center Rank: 4

  • Jan. 6 Committee Focuses On Trump Scheme To Solicit Slates Of Fake Electors

    The committee is zeroing in on a key part of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election: slates of fake electors from seven states Joe Biden won.

  • Crypto regulation: BlockFi settles with SEC for $100 million

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for crypto regulation after the SEC settled with BlockFi for $100 million as the crypto exchange was operating as an unregistered investment company.

  • Zuckerberg Names Employees 'Metamates' As He Outlines Corporate Culture

    Mark Zuckerberg, late Tuesday, outlined his vision for Meta's new corporate culture as it treks into the metaverse with his "metamates."

  • Crypto companies ramp up lobbying effort as regulators tighten oversight. Here’s how much Coinbase, Ripple and Binance paid in 2021

    As the U.S. regulators tighten oversight of the digital asset space, crypto companies are doubling down their lobbying efforts.

  • Coinbase Eyes Challenge to Western Union With Crypto Remittances

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is wading into the international money-transfer business, seeking to tap into a huge market dominated by firms like Western Union Co.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Putin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virg

  • Some Ukrainian websites temporarily knocked offline by cyberattack

    Several key Ukrainian websites, including those of two of the country’s largest banks and its defense ministry, were temporarily knocked offline Tuesday.

  • Eileen Gu’s comment advocating VPN workaround for Chinese internet censorship is in turn censored

    A screenshot of a comment made by Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen (Ailing) Gu was recently censored on the Chinese social media app Weibo for mentioning the availability of VPNs to bypass the country’s Instagram ban. The ironic turn of events came after an Instagram user commented on one of Gu’s posts on Feb. 4, questioning the "special treatment" the athlete seemed to be receiving in a country where the platform is otherwise banned, reported Protocol. In her reply, the 18-year-old Olympian suggested, “[A]nyone can download a VPN,” adding that it is “literally free on the App Store.”

  • China’s digital yuan at Winter Olympics a 'symbolic' step, CoinDesk editor says

    CoinDesk Global Macro Editor & TV Anchor Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China's digital yuan taking on Visa at the Beijing Winter Olympics and the outlook for digital currency as bitcoin surges.

  • CoinDesk 20: AVAX, LUNA, MANA, SHIB Are In; Bitcoin Cash, EOS, ETH Classic, Filecoin Are Out

    The CoinDesk 20 list ranks the top cryptocurrencies by volume on trusted exchanges and is reconstituted quarterly. This quarter's reconstitution brings in Avalanche, Luna, Decentraland and Shiba Inu Coin, replacing Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Ethereum Classic and Filecoin.

  • Putin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills End

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin countered U.S. warnings that Russia may invade Ukraine within days by staging televised meetings with his foreign and defense ministers that emphasized de-escalation of tensions and continued efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the security crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndCovid

  • Bitcoin on the Rise Following Partial Pullback of Russian Troops

    Bitcoin is rising with global markets following the partial pullback of Russian troops along the Ukraine border. Still, the rally is occurring on low volume. Meanwhile, new economic data shows another sign of runaway inflation. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.