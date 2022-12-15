First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K

Glenn Williams, James Rubin
·6 min read

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments.

Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?

Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)

882.47

−3.1 0.4%

Bitcoin (BTC)

$17,811

+32.7 0.2%

Ethereum (ETH)

$1,308

−13.3 1.0%

S&P 500 daily close

3,995.32

−24.3 0.6%

Gold

$1,819

+5.2 0.3%

Treasury Yield 10 Years

3.5%

0.0

BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices; gold is COMEX spot price. Prices as of about 4 p.m. ET

Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K

By James Rubin

Bitcoin looked primed to continue its momentum this week before U.S. central bank Chair Jerome Powell damped investors' mood with a pointed reminder that the Fed was not finished with its monetary hawkishness even after lowering its latest interest rate hike to 50 basis points.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $17,811, roughly where it stood 24 hours earlier. BTC had topped $18,300 earlier in the day following an unexpected slowing in November's inflation data and the Fed's anticipated dovish turn. But in a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) rate announcement, Powell returned to a months-long theme that rising prices presented the biggest threat to the economy.

“50 basis points is still a historically large increase and we still have some ways to go,” Powell said at a press conference following the FOMC statement.

Ether followed a similar pattern, rising earlier in the day before dropping to trade at $1,308, down about a percentage point from Tuesday, same time. Most other major cryptocurrencies were in the red, albeit not by much with UNI, the token of decentralized exchange Uniswap, and LINK, the token of software platform Chainlink, falling 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CDI), an index measuring cryptos' performance, recently sank 0.33%.

Equity indexes troubled by Powell's comments closed down with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 off 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Tuesday's consumer price index fell to 7.1%, lower than the 7.3% projected by economists responding to a FactSet survey.

The Fed's latest rate increase the federal funds target range to 4.25%-4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Powell has signaled that the terminal rate – the peak rate for the current hiking cycle, expected sometime next year – will likely be over 5%. The federal funds rate is the interest rate that banks charge each other to borrow and lend money.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are introducing a bill to crack down on money laundering and financing of terrorists and rogue nations via cryptocurrency. The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act would bring know-your-customer (KYC) rules to crypto participants such as wallet providers and miners and prohibit financial institutions from transacting with digital asset mixers, which are tools designed to obscure the origin of funds.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange market maker Oanda, noted in an email that the current Congress, which is in its final weeks, is unlikely to pass the legislation, but that "the Act would address some national security concerns as it requires crypto firms to play by the same rules that apply to banks and traditional firms."

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Solana

SOL

+1.7%

Smart Contract Platform

Bitcoin

BTC

+0.2%

Currency

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Gala

GALA

−3.2%

Entertainment

Dogecoin

DOGE

−3.0%

Currency

Chainlink

LINK

−2.9%

Computing

Insights

'Dr. Copper' Offers Encouragement for Bitcoin Investors

By Glenn Williams Jr.

Bitcoin’s correlation with copper, which moved into positive territory following the Thanksgiving holiday, has continued to rise.

The increase is significant, given copper’s traditional link to economic health. Analysts often view copper as a proxy for growth, affectionately calling it “Dr. Copper” for its professorial ability to forecast trends. So copper doing well bodes well for the economy, which bodes well for bitcoin.

(TradingView)
(TradingView)

Markets have been looking favorably upon copper, with the price of its futures contract increasing 8% over the last three weeks. If historic relationships hold true, this trend would imply market confidence about U.S. economic prospects.

By contrast, bitcoin (BTC) has maintained a strong negative correlation with the U.S. Dollar index (DXY). Investors will be watching this index in the weeks ahead, particularly after the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) trimmed its interest rate hike to 50 basis points on Wednesday from its previous, more aggressive 75 bps increases.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was unexpectedly hawkish in his comments following the rate announcement, reiterating long-held concerns about inflation.

Will bitcoin follow Dr. Copper’s prescription or follow the lead of the U.S. Dollar Index? The upcoming weeks will be interesting to watch.

Important events

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(00:30 UTC) Australia Unemployment Rate s.a. (Nov)

10:00 a.m. HKT/SGT(2:00 UTC) China Retail Sales (YoY/Nov)

9:15 p.m. HKT/SGT(13:15 UTC) European Central Bank Monetary Policy Decision Statement

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail; Bitcoin Rising Ahead of Key Fed Decision

While Sam Bankman-Fried is remanded into custody after a Bahamas judge ruled he should be denied bail, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee had its turn probing witnesses about the FTX collapse. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) joined "First Mover" to discuss the latest developments and his recent legislation targeting crypto exchanges. Also, Matt Stoller of the American Economic Liberties Project joined. Plus, 3IQ's Mark Connors shared his crypto markets outlook ahead of today's much anticipated Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

Headlines

Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Warns Staff of Turbulent Times: "While we expect the next several months to be bumpy, we will get past this challenging period," CZ said while assuring the organization is built to last.

Citi Says Crypto Market Leverage, Open Interest Are Historically Low: The bank expects a broader focus on decentralization in 2023 following this year’s failings in centralized crypto ventures.

Indian Crypto Traffic Took a Nosedive as Tax Regime Tightened: The government's two taxes have cut usage of Indian crypto platforms, although interest in Binance has remained steady because that exchange is out of the country's jurisdiction.

US Senators Warren, Marshall Introduce Digital Assets Anti-Money Laundering Bill: The proposal will bring know-your-customer rules to crypto participants such as wallet providers and miners.

FTX Hearing in US Senate Reveals Congress Doesn’t Have Immediate Answers: As the crypto industry’s epic disaster continues to unfold with a criminal case and regulatory actions, U.S. senators didn’t find any clear path during a Wednesday hearing.

Recommended Stories

  • Bankman-Fried charges showcase U.S. prosecutor's growing role in crypto enforcement

    When he took office as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan in late 2021, Damian Williams pledged to prioritize "rooting out corruption in our financial markets." Now, with the fraud charges filed earlier this week against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt FTX exchange, Williams has further solidified his office's growing role in prosecuting financial crimes involving cryptocurrency, according to interviews with a half-dozen former prosecutors. "Every U.S. attorney is defined in the public eye by some of the biggest cases that they bring," said Harry Sandick, a partner at law firm Patterson Belknap and former Manhattan federal prosecutor.

  • Millions brace for massive storm expected to bring snow and severe weather

    Parts of interstates in South Dakota were predicted to be closed Tuesday and law enforcement officials in the Plains urged drivers to rethink travel plans as a

  • Peru's new government declares police state amid protests

    Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo's ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. Acts of vandalism, violence and highway blockades as thousands of Peruvians are in the streets “require a forceful and authoritative response from the government,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said. The declaration suspends the rights of assembly and freedom of movement and empowers the police, supported by the military, to search people’s homes without permission or judicial order.

  • Factbox-Major cryptocurrency cases probed by U.S. authorities

    Charges brought by U.S. prosecutors against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, on Tuesday were among the highest-profile brought against a crypto player. It was the latest in a string of cases involving digital assets that U.S. regulators and prosecutors have been looking into. The U.S. Justice Department in February charged a husband-and-wife team on charges of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a hacker broke into digital currency exchange Bitfinex in 2016 and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

  • Germany entirely dependent on imports for 14 critical raw materials - study

    Germany is highly dependent on imports for many crucial raw materials and often relies entirely on other countries to meet demand, according to a study seen by Reuters, which warned that much of this reliance was on authoritarian regimes. The DIW research institute identified 30 raw materials as particularly critical and placed Germany's dependence on imports at 100% for 14 of them. For another three, dependency was ranked at over 95%, the DIW said.

  • Unpredictable 10-Year Treasury Yield Poses Puzzle for Investors, Fed

    One question looming over the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week: How much control do officials have over the all-important yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note?

  • FTX Fiasco Fails to Mute Congress’s Biggest Crypto Enthusiasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire hasn’t dimmed the enthusiasm for digital currency among crypto fans in the US Capitol.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWith skepticism

  • Stock Market Gains Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Delta Rises On Updated Guidance As Tesla Falls To 52-Week Low

    Stocks gained ahead of Fed rates hikes and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments. Delta gained on renewed guidance but Tesla fell.

  • Bank of England readies another rate hike even as recession hits

    A ninth interest rate hike in a row by the Bank of England looks to be a foregone conclusion on Thursday and investors will be looking for clues on how many more will be needed with the economy sliding into recession but inflation still above 10%. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has faced both encouraging and worrying news on the economy since a majority voted in early November to raise rates by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest hike since 1989. Consumer prices rose by less last month than the BoE had expected, according to data published on Wednesday, and business surveys have pointed to fading momentum in the economy.

  • Stocks Mostly Shrug Off Minor Wounds From Hawkish Federal Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the dour dot plots and hawkish hike forecasts in the Federal Reserve’s statement on rate policy and the economy, Jerome Powell barely laid a glove on stock and bond markets Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Rich

  • Fiji's ruling party leads provisional count after national election

    Bainimarama, who came to power in a coup 16 years ago, is contesting his third democratic election since reforms to Fiji's constitution in 2013 scrapped a race-based voting system. He is in a tight race against another former coup leader and one-time prime minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, whose People's Alliance Party has formed a coalition with Fiji's oldest political party, the National Federation Party.

  • U.S. Health Spending Grew to $4.3 Trillion in 2021

    As the Covid-19 pandemic wore on last year, U.S. health care spending grew 2.7% to $4.3 trillion, or nearly $13,000 per person, according to a new analysis by Medicare actuaries published online in the journal Health Affairs. The increase was far smaller than the 10.3% jump seen in 2020, when the virus first exploded across the country, and the annual report highlights how health spending changed as the disruptive effects of the pandemic — and the massive emergency response — began to fade. “Thr

  • Investing in Halcyon Agri (SGX:5VJ) a year ago would have delivered you a 72% gain

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right...

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Wiz Khalifa Was Once Arrested For Cannabis Use In Pennsylvania — Now, Khalifa Kush Is Expanding To The State

    Wiz Khalifa has never been one to shy away from his passion for cannabis.

  • Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

    Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ( SGX:C07 ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Binance’s Biggest Platform Shows Concern Over Crypto Contagion Is Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most closely watched indicators of trader sentiment on Binance’s market-leading derivatives exchange suggests that anxiety over additional fallout from this year’s crypto market meltdown has grown. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk

  • Bond Traders Dismiss Fed’s Hawkish Tone, Bet on 2023 Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors just don’t seem to buy what the Federal Reserve is selling: that monetary-policy rates will keep moving higher and stay there for an extended period.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With T

  • The Fed's slower interest rate hike this month is good news for Americans looking to buy a car, house, or use their credit card in 2023

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday in its latest efforts to fight inflation while trying to avoid a recession.

  • Big Tech gets preview of questions U.S. House Republicans want answered

    Representative Jim Jordan, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee next Congress, gave a hint of what is to come with letters sent to five big tech companies requesting information about conservative material removed from their platforms. In letters sent Tuesday and seen by Reuters, Jordan requested the top executives at Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta's Facebook provide any information they have about contact with President Joe Biden's administration regarding "the moderation, deletion, suppression, restricting, or reduced circulation of content." Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections, which will give them control of key committees in January with the power to investigate and even subpoena witnesses.