First Mover Asia: When Crypto Rebuilds After This Cold Winter, Firms Like Three Arrows Capital Won't Have a Place; Bitcoin Sinks Toward $20K

Sam Reynolds, Shaurya Malwa
·14 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Cryptos sink again.

Insights: After the eventual crypto thaw, firms like Three Arrows Capital won't find a place.

Technician's take: In place of Technician's Take, First Mover Asia is republishing an essay for CoinDesk by Tusk Venture Partners co-founder Bradley Tusk.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $20,311 -10.2%

Ether (ETH): $1,059 -15%

Biggest Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

USD Coin

USDC

+0.0%

Currency

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Polkadot

DOT

−17.3%

Smart Contract Platform

Gala

GALA

−15.5%

Entertainment

Chainlink

LINK

−13.8%

Computing

Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Tumble

So much for the rebound.

Cryptos, which had risen Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a determined inflationary tone, returned their gains Thursday amid fresh investor worries about rising prices, global tumult and a looming recession.

Bitcoin was recently trading just above $20,300, down more than 10% over the previous 24 hours and again raising questions about whether it might soon break support at $20,000 and spur a fresh round of liquidations. Ether, the second-largest crypto by market cap after bitcoin, was testing the $1,050 waters where it last waded over a year ago, and was off over 15%. Other altcoins assumed various shades of red, with DOT and UNI recently down over 16% and 13%, respectively.

"Investors and traders should be prepared that [Wednesday’s] rebound could choke out rather quickly," FxPro senior analyst Alex Kuptsikevich wrote early Thursday. He said investors need to be ready because "cryptocurrencies and risky assets in financial markets are unlikely to reliably bounce back before there are signals the economy has stopped slowing."

Cryptocurrency prices, which have correlated with stocks in recent months, once again tracked major equity indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, despite its bevy of blue chip stocks, plummeted below 30,000 for the first time in 18 months after closing down 2.4% for the day. The S&P 500, which entered bear market territory earlier in the week (meaning it has fallen at least 20% from its previous high), was off 3.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged a whopping 4.1%.

Gold, a traditional risk-off asset, rose 1.2%.

For the cryptocurrency industry, the day was another forgettable one. Celsius watchers continued monitoring the latest fallout from the lending platform's decision to halt withdrawals and other news. CoinDesk reported that Texas, Alabama and other states are investigating Celsius' decision in light of investor needs. “I am very concerned that clients – including many retail investors – may need to immediately access their assets yet are unable to withdraw from their accounts,” Rotunda told Reuters. “The inability to access their investment may result in significant financial consequences.”

Meanwhile, Crypto lender BlockFi confirmed Thursday it recently liquidated a “large client” amid reports that troubled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital failed to meet margin calls. The crypto hedge fund (see Insights below) has historically been among the industry’s most prolific investors in new protocols and is also a large borrower. And exchange giant Coinbase's (COIN) stock tumbled more than 7% to a new closing low just two days after announcing the layoff of about 1,100 employees. Other crypto exchanges, including the Winklevoss twins-led Gemini and Latin America-based Bitso and Buenbit, have also recently cut jobs.

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank host Kevin O'Leary told CoinDesk TV that Celsius' strategy was proving wrong. "It looks like when it came time for a liquidity event, they weren't able to provide liquidity," he said. "The concept of gating, shutting down is completely against the concept of decentralized finance. If I had an account there, I'd be a pretty pissed off cowboy."

O'Leary sees bitcoin continuing to drop, perhaps 20%, yet he struck an optimistic note about crypto's future, noting among other developments WonderFi Technologies becoming the first crypto exchange to list on a major institutional stock exchange in Canada, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and similar initiatives in other countries. He was also encouraged by the introduction of three, bi-partisan, crypto bills in recent months in the U.S. and called crypto's recent problems and price drop "the beginning of a bottoming out process."

"It's a birthing thing," he said. "It's the beginning of a nascent industry. The bad ideas need to be weeded out. You need to strip the Band-Aid off the wound. This is all good."

Markets

S&P 500: 3,666 -3.3%

DJIA: 29,992 -2.4%

Nasdaq: 10,646 -4.4%

Gold: $1,857 +1.2%

Insights

After the Crypto Thaw, Firms Like Three Arrows Capital Will Struggle to Find a Place

In market downturns, cash will always be king. That was true for firms battling liquidations at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, and firms caught in the crossfire of this summer’s crypto meltdown.

Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital is now at the center of everyone’s attention. The crypto hedge fund has historically been one of the industry’s most prolific investors in new protocols and is also a large borrower. But now it’s in trouble: Facing $400 million in liquidations on its positions, it’s now ghosting its counterparties and liquidity providers. Messari’s fund profiler says the firm is down approximately 58% on the year, which has no doubt compounded its problems. On-chain data suggests the fund is trying to pay down debt by liquidating staked ether.

The question is, how much cash does Three Arrows Capital have? What’s the value of its assets under management?

Both those questions are hard to answer. The best clue to Three Arrows’ cash position comes from its registration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. There, MAS says that it’s registered to manage assets under S$250 million (US$179.9 million). A December 2020 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Three Arrows’ position in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – worth $1.2 billion at the time – was split between its Singapore and British Virgin Islands entity.

(New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.)

But again, this doesn’t demonstrate how much cash Three Arrows has. Using leveraged bitcoin has always been an option to buy-in to GBTC and for the longest time it was possible to premium harvest GBTC and churn it into a source of yield.

The fund has always been coy with its assets under management (AUM), never disclosing it in public and never denying estimated numbers published by research houses.

On-chain analytics house Nansen at one time put that number at $10 billion, but it would be difficult to get an exact number without being able to identify all of Three Arrows’ wallets. Nansen has identified many, but not all, making it impossible to determine this number precisely – or figure out how much leverage is being used.

What we do know about the black box of Three Arrows is that virtually every lending platform from Celsius to Aave has exposure. After all, that’s how they were able to generate the double-digit yield on their deposits. An eventual haircut from Three Arrows will be tough, especially as it comes during a general market drawdown.

Of course, if Three Arrows had a cash position that was more reflective of its crypto AUM, there would be less of an issue overall (let’s not count stablecoins in this as many are fighting hard to maintain their peg).

When crypto rebuilds after this deep correction there will certainly be less tolerance for these black boxes. The entire industry is based on transparency; it’s the defining attribute of the blockchain. Future hedge funds will have no problem putting everything on-chain for the world to see, making surprise liquidations a thing of the past – in theory.

Technician's Take

(Editor's Note: In place of Technician's Take, First Mover Asia is republishing a column by Tusk Venture Partners co-founder Bradley Tusk and head of legal at Dibbs, Thomas Mack)

The cliche is that the only things unavoidable in life are death and taxes. We can probably add new technology to the list, too. Artificial intelligence (AI), the metaverse, autonomous vehicles, flying cars – they’re all coming.

Lawmakers, if they want to be on top of a paradigm shift, should approach tech regulation in a way that is thoughtful, perceptive and comprehensive. But reaching consensus in our statehouses is challenging and finding any sort of common ground in Washington, D.C., is virtually impossible.

This article is excerpted from The Node, CoinDesk's daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

Making matters worse, a comprehensive approach to tech policy typically occurs only after some crisis forces legislators’ hands and the media is all over them, only increasing the risk that the law is hasty or ill-conceived.

While new regulatory frameworks will be needed in some areas of Web3 – the version of the internet driven by blockchain – there are other areas where innovators and investors can move the ball forward on the basis of existing laws and regulations, all the while simplifying the task for policymakers.

So let’s talk about technological neutrality.

By “technological neutrality” in the context of Web3 and tech innovation, we mean this: If new technology enables activities that are mostly the same as existing activities, let’s start with an assumption that the law treats the two activities similarly.

Said differently, wherever possible, the law should be neutral to the tech and any variations in legal treatment should come from (and be tailored to) material variations in the business or risks associated with the technology.

U.S. President Joseph Biden’s recent executive order on crypto, while leaving a whole lot unsettled, gives an implicit nod to this approach when declaring, “same business, same risks, same rules.” The crypto community will likely hate the approach the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) takes, but at least it’s now in a context we can all understand.

See also: As Federal Agencies Organize, US States Continue to Lead in Digital Asset Regulation | Opinion

In Web3 and crypto, regulators and innovators alike have at times gotten this backward. For instance, in the midst of the initial coin offering (ICO) boom; an SEC chair once said every ICO token he had seen was a security. That suggested, although digital tokens on distributed ledgers are infinitely variable and could represent anything from book club points to stock in a corporation, legal risks in Web3 stem from the technology rather than what lawyers call a substantive activity.

Under this paradigm, tokens on distributed ledgers were/are “high risk.” However, that hardly makes sense. This type of thinking is no doubt part of the U.S.’s inability to effectively regulate crypto currently and – if we don’t learn from it – Web3 in the future.

Seeking a unified regulatory scheme to oversee “distributed ledgers” – a general purpose technology with highly variable uses – is like seeking a unified regulatory scheme for uses for spreadsheets.

Appropriate oversight

Rather than starting with the technology as the bucketing function, let’s start with how people actually use the technology (their substantive activities), and the presumption that blockchain tech is irrelevant.

What is the business? What rights are being created between parties? How are those rights communicated from seller to buyer? What risks are associated with the business?

If we start with these questions, we usually find that there is relevant precedent in the existing laws, regulations or case law. And more importantly, if innovators, investors and regulators can use this as a shared starting point, we could take a couple of significant steps.

First, tech innovators and investors should have a common framework to assess risk associated with leading edge businesses. A vague sense that Web3 businesses are “risky” can be replaced by targeted questions and answers. What existing businesses does this most resemble? How are those businesses regulated? How is this business different from those businesses? Which of those differences are legally significant, and what are you doing to address risks stemming from that? What here actually impacts regular people and how?

Second, the task for policymakers can be simplified. With a technology as broad as Web3 and crypto, asking a regulator for clarity on Web3 and crypto is understandably daunting. The internet is a broad technology, and regulation would, of course, change depending on whether you’re discussing ecommerce or social networking, consumer protection or data privacy, etc.

If our starting point of technological neutrality can get us good answers on most issues associated with a particular Web3 activity, we can then rely on policymakers for a smaller subset of truly novel issues.

See also: Dragonfly's Haseeb Qureshi Is Still Optimistic in the Crypto Winter | The Node

There will inevitably be areas where comprehensive rulemaking and legislation are needed – and industry should not be shy about advocating for that. But there will also be vast swaths of Web3 and crypto that are simply new ways to do the same old things. Not everything is revolutionary. And where that’s the case, let’s lean in on what clarity does exist under the law.

In other words if the government’s failure to properly understand and regulate Web2 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to make this a lot easier for them. Even if we do, they still may drop the ball. Or their politics may cause them to favor entrenched interests regardless of the impact of any particular Web3 business.

Protecting consumers, protecting businesses from fraud is what matters. Not passing value judgements on the merits of one technology over another.

Important events

1 p.m. HKT/SGT(3 a.m. UTC): Bank of Japan interest rate decision and monetary policy statement

4 p.m. HKT/SGT(8 a.m. UTC): Speech by Huw Pill, Bank of England chief economist and executive director for monetary analysis and research.

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Kevin O’Leary on Crypto Market Bottom and Future of NFTs, Decentraland Exec on Metaverse Outlook

"Shark Tank's" Kevin O'Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful," joined "First Mover" to discuss his crypto market outlook and why he thinks a "panic event" is needed before crypto bottoms. Crypto lending protocol Euler XYZ raised $32 million from Haun Ventures. Plus, Sam Hamilton of Decentraland Foundation discussed the outlook for the metaverse amid recent market volatility.

Headlines

How Crypto Lender Celsius Overheated: Celsius rapidly became more brazen in its attempts to generate yields, using decentralized lending protocols and aggregators to juggle around client funds for the best return.

DeFi Protocol Inverse Finance Exploited for $1.2M: Attackers used a flash loan attack to drain the open-source protocol outfit of bitcoin and tether.

BlockFi Liquidated Three Arrows Capital: Report: CEO Zac Prince tweeted that the crypto lender “exercised our best business judgment.”

Texas, Other States Open Investigation Into Celsius Network Following Account Freeze: The Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) has had the lending platform in its crosshairs for nearly a year.

Russia's Gazpromneft and BitRiver Partner to Develop Crypto Mining Operations: The oil-producing subsidiary of state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom will provide energy to data centers set up by BitRiver.

Longer reads

Why We Need Crypto Payments to Work: In a word: competition. This post is part of CoinDesk's Payments Week.

Today's crypto explainer: 15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto

Other voices: El Salvador: The country where you can buy anything with Bitcoin (BBC)

Said and heard

"I’ve been seeing a lot of speculation about BlockFi’s risk management practices that I want to address. While our policy is to not comment on specific counterparties, we are committed to providing as much transparency as possible, and it’s important to know the following:" (BlockFi CEO Zac Prince) ... "Spot ETPs have launched in other countries without incident and with great investor interest. In Canada, for example, the first spot bitcoin ETP reached $1 billion Canadian dollars in assets under management a month after launch in 2020.[17] Spot crypto ETPs are also popular in Europe, where there are more than 70 crypto ETPs with an estimated total of $7 billion in assets.[18] ETPs in these other jurisdictions have functioned, even in volatile markets. Why is the SEC a holdout? At what point, if any, does the increasing maturity of the bitcoin spot markets and the success of similar products elsewhere tip the scale in favor of approval? Of course, the facts and circumstances of each application matter, but will I ever stop hearing that well-worn question: “When a spot bitcoin ETP?” (SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce in a June 14 speech) ... "interview today, asked if BTC can scale for payments for transparency, my answer: 1) BTC can absolutely be payment asset, on lightning, L2, or wrapped 2) BTC chain not intended to scale to millions of TPS, so won't be global payments directly 3) bullish on blockchain payments." (FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried/Twitter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cross River Bank Hires Crypto Compliance Chief From Robinhood

    Benjamin Melnicki has joined New Jersey-based Cross River Bank to oversee crypto compliance after spending a few months at popular trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc.

  • How to Prepare For the Rest of 2022

    The combined effects of higher interest rates, inflation and a slowdown in the economy will result in the markets being weaker during the second of 2022, investment managers are warning. Geopolitical issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, the lockdowns in China due to covid and monetary tightening by central banks will result in more volatility and a softening of the global economy. Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine will impact the global commodity markets by pushing both energy and food prices higher.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi sees ‘increased institutional demand,’ CEO says, as competitor Celsius pauses withdrawals

    Zac Prince, chief executive at crypto lender BlockFi, said the company has been fulfilling increased demand from institutional borrowers, despite the sharp rout gripping digital assets.

  • Stocks plunge to 2022 lows, bitcoin hovers around $21,000

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the broad sell-off hitting the markets on Thursday as investors digest renewed recession concerns.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 37% as the stock sheds AU$663m this past week

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Further weakness as Oncimmune Holdings (LON:ONC) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 56%

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Oncimmune Holdings plc...

  • Jessica Chastain’s Menswear-Inspired Ralph Lauren Dress Gets Sparkling Spin With Crystal Heels for ‘The Forgiven’ Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

    The Oscar-winning actress wore a look from the Ralph Lauren pre-fall 2022 collection Tuesday night.

  • Biden to talk oil with Saudi Arabia: White House

    STORY: "The president's going to Saudi for the GCC, the GCC plus three. To be honest, it's nine states in the region. There's a big agenda there, Caitlin, on the Gulf Cooperation Council. It's counterterrorism. It's climate change. Certainly it's oil production obviously is going to be on the agenda," Kirby said.U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia have been under strain since the 2018 murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a team of Saudi operatives in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.Biden had refused to deal directly with Prince Mohammed bin Salman following a U.S. intelligence report implicating him in the killing. The Saudi government denied any involvement by the prince, saying the murder was a heinous crime by a rogue group.But Washington's desire to improve ties with Gulf monarchies has become more urgent following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which highlighted the relevance of Gulf oil producers as Europe looks to cut its energy dependence on Russia."He will have a bilateral meeting with King Salman and King Salman's leadership team. And the crown prince is on that leadership team. So you can expect that he'll see the crown prince," Kirby told the press conference.Biden's July 15-16 visit to the kingdom, where he is also due to attend a summit of Arab leaders, ends his campaign pledge to make the kingdom a pariah as he struggles to combat high U.S. gasoline prices and build a united international front to isolate Russia.

  • China’s No. 2 Online Mall Warns Consumer Recovery Months Away

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s No. 2 online retailer sees worrying signs that shoppers are reluctant to reopen their wallets even as major cities emerge from bruising Covid lockdowns, suggesting consumer spending may take months to recover.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay

  • Daily Crunch: SpaceX employees blast Musk’s tweets as a ‘source of distraction and embarrassment’

    SpaceX employees seeing stars, and not in a good way: Thanks to a group of SpaceX employees, we now know that the company has a so-called no-asshole policy for employee behavior. This group, via an open letter, expressed their concern that leadership, in this case their fearless leader Elon Musk, should be held accountable for his Twitter behavior, Darrell reports. Everyone loves a good map: Not sure if you’ve caught on yet, but we enjoy reporting on map technology. Ivan reports that Google Maps will now show you live traffic around you in a new Android widget.

  • This TikTok gadget turns steaming hot espresso into an iced latte in 60 seconds

    This inexpensive new coffee accessory has gained popularity on TikTok for its fast cooling abilities.

  • Florida hospitals, physicians scramble as DeSantis opts out of vaccine order for young kids

    Hospital officials say they are unsure of supply for newly approved COVID-19 shots for children younger than 6 after state opts not to pre-order supply.

  • As crypto selloff accelerates, how much worse can things get?

    The crypto markets buckled this week as fears of cascading failures of key blockchain finance players showed just how fragile things are for the asset class, which dipped below a $1 trillion total market cap as Bitcoin and Ethereum led a plunge in token prices. There was plenty for us to talk about this week's episode of the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious. Alongside the latest flavor of crashing crypto prices, we talked about some of the existential risk ahead and how blockchain bulls are growing increasingly bearish as broad economic uncertainty points to a recession-sized, winter which could drag tokens to unexpected lows and kill off even the most-prepared startups.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slides Toward $20K in Record Losing Streak as Fed, ECB Meet

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 15, 2022.

  • Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy stick to their guns on Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor says the company will not have a margin call on their US$205 million Bitcoin-backed loan after their crypto holdings dropped by over US$1 billion over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko. See related article: MicroStrategy, crypto firm shares plunge with Bitcoin’s freefall Fast facts When MicroStrategy adopted a Bitcoin […]

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines recommended for kids 5 and younger

    FDA's advisory committee checked the first of four boxes that would allow COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under to be authorized in the U.S. Wednesday.

  • Don’t be fooled by these myths about travel insurance and what it covers

    While travel insurance is important to have for most trips there's a lot about it — from what it covers to how you get reimbursed — that gets misinterpreted.

  • Michael Saylor Says MicroStrategy Margin Call Talk Is ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

    MicroStrategy CEO and bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor isn't shying away from his bullish stance.

  • Token at the Center of Crypto Storm Becomes Arbitrage Target

    (Bloomberg) -- An arbitrage opportunity appears to be emerging already from the latest crypto meltdown, with traders pointing to the price disparity between Ether and a version of the second-largest digital-asset that has been at the center of the recent turmoil.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks G

  • The Fed May Need Tougher Medicine to Tame Inflation

    After lifting the fed-funds rate by three-quarters of a point, Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted that prices pressures are moving to the service sector.