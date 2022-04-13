First Mover Asia: Crypto's Delicate Position in China, India; Bitcoin, Ether Rise

James Rubin, Damanick Dantes
·9 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin and other major cryptos rise to break from recent bearishness.

Insights: The environment has grown less favorable for crypto in China and India, although the industry still has some reason for optimism in both countries.

Technician's take: BTC's selling pressure has weakened, which could pave the way for a price bounce.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $41,105 +2.4%

Ether (ETH): $3,114 +2.7%

Top Gainers

Top Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

+14.2%

Currency

Litecoin

LTC

+6.9%

Currency

EOS

EOS

+5.6%

Smart Contract Platform

Top Losers

There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Bitcoin and other major cryptos rise

The world continued to wrestle with rising prices and bad news pouring out Ukraine. But at least bitcoin, ether and other major cryptos had a good Wednesday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $41,100, up over 2% over the past 24 hours after two weeks of almost straight declines. Ether, the second largest crypto by market cap, was trading at about $3,100, up similarly over the same period. Other cryptos in the CoinDesk top 20 were solidly in the green, with AAVE, GRT and AVAX rising by more than 8% at certain points.

These prices dovetailed with major equity indices, which rose for the trading day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing over 2%. Gold, a more risk-off asset, was also up.

Crypto trading was light as investors continued to digest the flood of economic data and events that threaten to ignite a global recession.

Natural gas prices closed at their highest level since 2008. Corn prices reached a 10-year peak. Amazon (AMZN) announced a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge on independent sellers using its packing and shipping services – a first for the online retail giant – starting April 28.

The fee follows similar moves from Walmart (WMT) and ride-share services Uber and Lyft to help offset gas prices. Those prices have had an accelerated climb since the start of Russia's aggression in Ukraine and could continue rising as countries supporting Ukraine's defense look to wean themselves from Russian energy supplies.

Following a visit to Ukraine, the chairmen of three key German parliamentarian committees urged the European Union to halt Russian oil imports as soon as possible, even as the German government has continued to resist such a ban over fears of triggering a recession. Brent crude oil, a widely watched measure of energy prices, rose to nearly $109 per barrel, a roughly 40% increase since the start of the year.

The latest developments damped a few glimmers of hope Tuesday when some economists reported seeing indications that inflation, which has reached a four-decade high of over 8% in the U.S., is topping out.

Crytpo Finance AG head of trading Mike Schwitalla told CoinDesk TV's First Mover show that the market was consolidating. "it's a quiet market," and with the "macro narrative of rising yields, it's expected, so the market is fading."

"The people are losing interest," he said. "You see the media attention is fading."

Schwitalla described crypto as being in "a normal market cycle. We're in the broader range of $35,000 to $45,000." But he warned of "a potential tail risk" if events in Ukraine escalate significantly or other problematic events in crypto or otherwise occur.

Markets

S&P 500: 4,446 +1.1%

DJIA: 34,564 +1%

Nasdaq: 13,643 +2%

Gold: $1,978 +0.6%

Insights

A delicate time for crypto in China and India

For all its widening popularity worldwide, cryptocurrency remains in a delicate position in Asia's two largest countries, which have been so important in the industry's rapid growth. In recent months, China and India have created a new environment less nurturing for digital assets by tightening regulation. Their authoritarian-leaning governments do not appreciate crypto's decentralized nature that takes its lead from no one.

Consider this week's main events. On Wednesday, three major Chinese banking groups – the Internet Financial Association, the China Banking Association and the China Securities Association – announced their desire to "resolutely curb" the tendencies of non-fungible tokens (NFT) to be made into financial products and securitized, and to limit the risk of illegal financial activities related to the tokens.

In a statement, the three associations said NFTs have the potential to promote "the digitalization of industries and digital industrialization," but warned against financial risks related to hyping the assets, money laundering and other illegal financial activities.

The latest announcement comes amid China's year-long crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading. “We should be more alert and look for potential risks,” according to a statement posted on a Chinese government website last May, adding that the government wanted to "prevent individual risks from being passed to the whole society.”

China had been the world's crypto mining leader and its investors had been among the world's most active. The crackdown ignited an immediate bitcoin price drop – long since recovered – and re-ordering of the mining industry that continues today.

Wednesday's statement warned that NFTs are not underlying assets like securities or precious metals, and outlined five other guidelines for consumers in considering these assets. The statement also called on consumers to protect themselves by having the "correct consumption concept," resisting speculative investments and staying away from illegal financing activities.

On April 1, just days after its lower house voted the provision into law, India began imposing a 30% tax on crypto tax transactions that doesn't allow offsetting gains with losses from other crypto transactions. A subsequent 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) liability will take effect on July 1. Crypto proponents said the measures impede crypto's progress in the world's second-largest country by population.

According to crypto research firm Crebaco, which analyzed data from CoinMarketCap and the data firm Nomics, crypto trading volumes on India’s major exchanges have nosedived since the 30% tax went into effect. The declines included a 72% drop on WazirX and 52% fall on ZebPay.

"This has created a new benchmark. It can go further down or sideways but it is unlikely to go back up. It is clear that the new tax has impacted the market negatively," Crebaco CEO Sidharth Sogani said. "The government must look into this ... [B]ecause there is no way to stop this (crypto), the government should embrace the technology."

Still, not all signs are pointed downward for crypto in the countries.

Despite China's fight against crypto, major firms and even government bodies have continued to issue NFTs. In October, Ant Group and Tencent, two of China's biggest tech companies, renamed their NFT products to "digital collectibles," likely to distance their offerings from NFTs and the associated market hype.

And in India, WazirX founder and CEO Nischal Shetty was optimistic in an interview with CoinDesk shortly after the Indian government passed its crypto tax provisions. Shetty said that the new laws would hurt investors, some of who depended on crypto to survive the pandemic, but he also noted that that discussions were "ongoing with the government," and that the industry had yet to meet directly with policy makers to make a stronger case for crypto. "Ultimately, technology always emerges, it always wins," he said.

Technician's take

Bitcoin Holding Support at $40K; Resistance at $43K-$47K

Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to break above a short-term downtrend as selling pressure wanes.

The $40,000 support level has maintained its status as the midpoint of the three-month-long price range for BTC. Going forward, buyers will need to make a decisive move above $45,000 to maintain the recovery phase.

BTC was up by as much as 4% over the past 24 hours. Over the past week, however, the cryptocurrency is down 4%.

Immediate resistance is seen at $43,000, which could stall the current upswing in price. Still, buyers could remain active toward stronger resistance at $47,000 and $50,966.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is starting to rise from oversold levels, similar to what occurred in late-January and February, which preceded a price bounce.

Further, a countertrend reversal signal appeared earlier today, per the DeMARK indicators, similar to the Jan. 24 signal, which preceded a 30% rally in BTC. Still, a weekly price close above $40,000 is needed to confirm a countertrend reversal.

Important events

9 a.m. HKT/SGT(1 a.m. UTC): Australia consumer expectations (April)

9:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(1:30 a.m. UTC): Australia full-time/part-time employment (April)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Bitcoin Holding Below $40K Amid Record-High Inflation, Paul Brody on the Future of Banks

Mike Schwitalla of Crypto Finance AG weighed in on the headwinds driving the crypto markets. Ernst & Young's Paul Brody says history can show us how DeFi is likely to transform the banking industry. Plus, Ethan Lou, "Once a Bitcoin Miner" author, discussed the ramifications of the case of former Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith, who was sentenced to over five years in prison for giving a talk at a North Korea crypto conference.

Headlines

Chinese Banking Associations Target NFTs: As the market heats up, the tokens are increasingly under the microscope in China.

Ethereum Merge No Longer Expected in June: According to Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko, the network’s much-anticipated shift to proof-of-stake might not come until the fall.

Jack Dorsey's First Tweet' NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280: Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million last week.

A Spot Bitcoin ETF Still Seems Unlikely: Exchange-traded fund proponents hope the approval of a recent bitcoin futures ETF portends the approval of a spot ETF. The SEC still has concerns.

Scenes From Bitcoin Miami 2022: The Stars, the Shows and That Giant Bull: Miami Beach's sprawling Convention Center and its environs were scenes of perpetual motion during the four-day extravaganza.

Longer reads

Bitcoin and Today’s Wicked Inflation Share a Common Ancestor: In 2010, heterodox Federal Reserve member Thomas Hoenig spoke out against the central bank's experimental monetary policy.

Today's crypto explainer: Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB): A Beginner’s Guide 2022

Other voices: FinTech in Focus – March 28, 2022 (Milken Institute)

Said and heard

"Researchers say, that while source code leaks may seem catastrophic, and certainly aren't good, they typically aren't the worst-case scenario of a criminal data breach." (Wired) ... "Not enough people are willing to say plainly that we’re in an era of great monetary experimentation. This includes the Federal Reserve’s recent ultra-dovish policy to keep interest rates low, low, low to the adoption of alternative monetary structures like Bitcoin that want to keep monetary issuance steady, predictable and final." (CoinDesk columnist Daniel Kuhn)

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Rise as Bitcoin Returns Above $40K

    Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $40K on Wednesday, shaking off some bearish sentiment over the past few days. Altcoins outperformed, although indicators suggests cryptos are not at a cycle low just yet.

  • Gas all under $4: Here's where to find the cheapest gas on the South Shore today

    Gas prices have decreased in Massachusetts following a spike, with prices dropping 7 cents in the last week.

  • Bitcoin Holding Support at $40K; Resistance at $43K-$47K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to break above a short-term downtrend, although buyers will need to sustain the $40K support level. A price bounce is expected toward nearby resistance levels.

  • Terra Bitcoin Buying Helps Keep Prices Near $40K For Now

    Terra announced another $174M in bitcoin purchases on Wednesday, which traders said is helping support prices in the $40K area.

  • June Gold Buyers Could Face Challenge at $1987.60 – $2009.90

    The direction of the June Comex gold into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $1987.60.

  • Natural Gas Surges Higher on War Concerns

    The rally comes ahead of Thursday’s inventory report from the Department of Energy

  • Beyond the Bitcoin Conference Hype: Pleb.Fi Builds Inclusivity

    The intensive inclusivity-meets-tech hackathon is one Bitcoin developer’s “love letter to the community.”

  • ABC7, Illinois Broadcasters raise money for UNICEF to help Ukrainians

    Millions of children and mothers are facing a fearful fate as they are forced to flee their homes in Ukraine

  • Interest rates may have ‘finally baked in all of the inflation’: Strategist

    Cresset Capital CIO Jack Ablin sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings season in relation to CPI data, oil and jet fuel prices, signs of peaking inflation, consumer behavior, interest rate hikes, and the yield curve inversion.

  • Crypto expert weighs in on Cathie Wood’s $1 million bitcoin call

    CoinDesk Managing Director of Global Content Emily Parker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss ARK ETF creator Cathie Wood's predictions on bitcoin's price evaluation, bitcoin's uses, and Robinhood's addition of other cryptocurrencies and meme coins.

  • Dow Jones Regains Key Level As Nasdaq Leads; This Oil Stock Flashes Buy Opportunity

    The Dow Jones industrials were up 1% as the index regained its 50-day and 21-day lines after closing below these areas on Tuesday.

  • BitPay Co-Founder on Launching Bitcoin Lightning Network Payment Services

    BitPay co-founder Tony Gallippi discusses the crypto payment company’s newly added support for transactions on the Lightning Network, offering increased speed and efficiency. Plus, the growth of crypto payments in emerging markets, tax implications and bitcoin's varying use cases.

  • Nio Stock Looks To Recover As Covid Delivers Fresh Sting In China

    Nio targets a booming market for electric cars in China and Europe. The Chinese EV startup is bringing new EVs to market, while Covid-19 surges on home turf. Is Nio stock a buy right now? Founded in 2014, Nio knew little about vehicle manufacturing when it came on the scene.

  • As much as 75% of bitcoin wallets remain in profit, despite the recent market decline, Glassnode says

    Bitcoin investors remain largely in the green despite the market downturn over the past week, research from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode shows.

  • Cryptoverse: solar energy, Luna coin

    STORY: This is Crypto Weekly, with your top stories on alternative currencies. This week, Tesla’s bid to turn bitcoins green, and why Honduras could be the place to spend your virtual money. Tesla is charging up the crypto market again. The EV-maker is teaming up with payments firm Block and others to mine bitcoin in Texas using solar power. Tesla will provide the infrastructure and batteries. Reuters crypto correspondent Tom Wilson: “For the most part, bitcoin miners rely on fossil fuels such as coal for the energy that's needed to create new bitcoin. That's a real headache for investors, many of whom are a bit worried about being associated with an asset that they see as environmentally unfriendly or contributing to climate change.”Meanwhile, bitcoin might be turning into a kind of reserve currency for the crypto world. Seoul-based Terraform Labs and affiliate Luna Foundation Guard are building up a stash that could eventually total $10 billion. That’s to back a so-called “stablecoin”, which is meant to be less volatile than some virtual money. Such coins are usually backed by dollar reserves, but Terraform reckons the world is ready for a "bitcoin standard" - a digital update for the "gold standard" that once underpinned international finance. And Honduras is the latest place to make bitcoin legal tender. Or at least cryptocurrencies will be accepted in one tourist hotspot. The special economic zone there will also allow firms and local governments to issue bitcoin bonds. Back in September, neighboring El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • First Mover Asia: Recycling Bad Actors in Crypto; Bitcoin Holds Below $40K

    As traders speculate on the possible economic impact of coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, investors in the U.S. are betting on whether inflation might be nearing a peak.

  • Buyer of ‘Jack Dorsey Tweet’ NFT Is Out of Prison and Under Fire From Investors

    Sina Estavi says he’s trying to make it right with holders of BRG, the token that crashed after his arrest in Iran last year. Investors have their doubts.

  • Outlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink - World Bank

    "One of the poorest countries in the world has become much poorer," said Tobias Haque, World Bank Senior Country Economist for Afghanistan. "The isolation of the Afghan economy following last August's political crisis risks...leading to grave poverty, displacement, fragility, and extremism threats," he told a briefing for the release of the World Bank's first development update on the country since August. The Taliban takeover prompted foreign governments, led by the United States, to cut development and security aid, and the strict enforcement of sanctions has debilitated the country's banking sector.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's 4-Year Halving Cycle May Be Dead

    The latest moves in crypto markets in context for April 13, 2022.