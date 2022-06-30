First Mover Asia: Speculating on Tokenized Carbon Offsets Won't Help Climate Crisis, Says Consultant; BTC Falls Under $19K Amid Wider Crypto Woes

Sam Reynolds, James Rubin
·9 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin tumbles amid continued crypto industry stress.

Insights: Speculating on tokenized carbon offsets won't help prevent climate change, a consultant says.

Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $18,955 -5.7%

Ether (ETH): $1,024 -6.7%

Biggest Gainers

There are no gainers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Biggest Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

DACS Sector

Terra

LUNA

−27.8%

Smart Contract Platform

Polygon

MATIC

−9.5%

Smart Contract Platform

Dogecoin

DOGE

−8.7%

Currency

Bitcoin Plummets Amid Latest Crypto Industry Woes

Crypto investors looking for bad news to justify a continued retreat from bitcoin had more than enough on Thursday.

There were the dual spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) rejections in the U.S. late Wednesday, one of which prompted an immediate lawsuit by Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent Digital Currency Group. There were the Singapore central bank's reprimand of floundering crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for misleading it with allegedly false information, a CoinDesk report of bitcoin miners facing margin calls, of crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX continuing to halt withdrawals and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) deeming crypto assets possible threat to traditional financial systems a "matter of urgency."

There was even ex-Monero developer Ricardo “Fluffypony” Spagni agreeing to surrender to U.S. Marshals Service for extradition to South Africa.

Already rocked by four days of discouraging economic indicators, bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which had held on stubbornly above the $20,000 threshold for much of the past two weeks, fell below $19,000, and was recently down nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. A number of analysts earlier in the week had been expecting bitcoin to break its support even as they admired its resilience.

"Negative crypto headlines have been nonstop and fresh concerns that the regulatory environment will be rather harsh going forward has really kept sentiment down," Oanda Senior Market Analyst Americas Edward Moya wrote.

Ether, the second-largest crypto by market cap, also plummeted and was recently trading just above $1,000, down almost 7%. Other major altcoins assumed various shades of red, including the tokens from troubled protocols Terra (UST) and Celsius (CEL), which tumbled over 40% and 19% at one point. MATIC and DOGE were both off about 8%.

Cryptos' Thursday drop went steps further than major stock indexes, which closed with modest losses. The tech-focused Nasdaq, whose performance digital assets have tracked in recent months, fell 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each declined by less than a percentage point. The S&P finished the first half of the year with its biggest downturn since 1970, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bitcoin has dropped over 60% this year.

Mark Lurie, the CEO of crypto software provider Shipyard Software, saw a deeper significance in the decline, rooted more in the U.S. central bank's increasing single-mindedness to tame inflation, even at the expense of recession than the Securities and Exchange Commission ETF rejections and other events. Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to monetary hawkishness while acknowledging anew the possibility of recession as the money supply tightens.

"Powell signaled the Fed’s resolve yesterday to tame inflation, even at the risk of a recession," Lurie wrote to CoinDesk. "This was already priced into the broader markets, and most institutional crypto investors already expect further downside and a long recession. But retail is often a bit more hopeful and may finally be getting the message."

However, Lurie remains wary of the Fed's purpose. "The bigger question on the horizon is whether the Fed will keep its resolve when the costs become clear," he wrote.

Markets

S&P 500: 3,785 -0.8%

DJIA: 30,775 -0.8%

Nasdaq: 11,028 -1.3%

Gold: $1,807 0.6%

Insights

Speculating on Tokenized Carbon Offsets Won't Help Prevent Climate Change: Consultant

Tokenized carbon offsets were once a favorite of Web2 investors trying to dip their toes into the Web3 world, while also maintaining a certain distance from what critics call the worst parts of blockchain.

Mark Cuban was at one time a big evangelist of Toucan Protocol’s Base Carbon Tonne (BCT) protocol, and spent tens of thousands of dollars bridging carbon offsets onto BCT. Cuban also invested in KlimaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that wanted to create a lucrative market for carbon by pumping up BCT.

It’s hoped that if there’s a lucrative and liquid market for carbon, with its value being pushed up through speculation, projects that capture carbon could easily get funding because their offsets would be that much more valuable.

“You can’t speculate on carbon offset assets. That’s not how the science works,” Taipei-based carbon consultant Nate Maynard, who also hosts the sustainability science podcast "Waste Not Why Not," told CoinDesk.

Worse, as Maynard highlights, a significant portion of these carbon credits are from projects that are eight to 10 years old. Buying credits from these projects is useless by international carbon accounting norms because the project has been already financed and is in operation.

“If you're buying credits from 2016 for emissions that you're doing in 2021, people are going to look at that, and when you get it reviewed then you have to explain it to your stakeholders why didn't we buy offsets from something that has a more tangible impact,” he said.

In May, Verra, a hybrid standards agency and registry responsible for carbon credits, said it would disconnect the Toucan protocol, which powers BCT, because of BCT's purchases of retired credits for the purpose of speculation. Robin Vix, Verra’s chief legal, policy and markets officer, called what BCT engaged in “mind frying.”

Besides, there are too many other problems in the carbon offset and accounting world that blockchain can’t solve, ironically involving trust.

Carbon offsetting involves all sorts of trust issues to verify the authenticity of the data coming from the project. Outside audits are expensive and out of the reach for many of the projects in the developing world.

Maynard gives an example of an offsets project he’s familiar with in Myanmar at a mangrove. Mangrove trees are well-known carbon sinks; every tree planted can remove hundreds of kilograms of carbon throughout its lifetime. But if this is going to be commodified and traded, it needs to be verified ⁠— and that was going to cost the project close to $1 million, an impossible figure for a budget of its scale. But at the same time, corporations (the usual customers of these offsets) are requiring verification of real carbon mitigation or removal.

“The blockchain doesn't solve this trust issue, maybe in some ways just locks in a lack of trust. Because if something is done and then it's put on the blockchain, everyone goes, ‘well, it's on the blockchain,’” Maynard said.

Because of the issue surrounding trust, the industry is moving to prioritize high-quality offsets and many verified renewable energy certificates effectively cover carbon offsets for many corporations.

As for BCT and KlimaDAO, which derives its value from BCT, they aren’t doing that well, to put it mildly. BCT is trading at around $2, down from a high of $8.60 at the end of last year. KlimaDAO has also suffered a similar fate losing nearly 99% of its value down to $3 from $3700.

Cuban, however, made off handsomely. Analysis of on-chain data by Protos shows that Cuban made almost $2 million in profit from KlimaDAO and BCT tokens, largely through figuring out an arbitrage play between the two.

But what did this do to offset carbon emissions?

Important events

Canada Day

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(12:30 a.m. UTC): Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI (Jun)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Grayscale Goes to Court Over SEC’s Bitcoin Spot ETF Rejection, Coinbase Reportedly Sells Geotracking Data to US Government

Grayscale is launching legal action against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected its bitcoin spot ETF application. Grayscale Investments Chief Legal Officer Craig Salm joined "First Mover" to discuss the move and next steps. Plus, Antonio Juliano of dYdX provided market analysis. Also, Jack Poulson of Tech Inquiry discussed allegations that Coinbase (COIN) is selling geolocation data to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Headlines

SEC Rejects Grayscale’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Application: Grayscale has said it was prepared for “all possible post-ruling scenarios."

Singapore Central Bank Censures Three Arrows Capital for Alleged Misleading and False Disclosures: The crypto hedge fund also exceeded the threshold of assets it could manage in Singapore, according to the central bank.

Genesis Faces ‘Hundreds of Millions’ in Losses as 3AC Exposure Swamps Crypto Lenders: Sources: The DCG-owned trading colossus is said to have suffered nine-figure losses partly through exposure to Three Arrows Capital and Babel Finance.

Coinbase is Reportedly Selling Geolocation Data to ICE: Watchdog group Tech Inquiry reported the new details about Coinbase’s three-year contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Goldman Cuts Coinbase to ‘Sell’ Due to Fall in Crypto Prices and Industry Activity; Shares Drop: The company faces a difficult choice between shareholder dilution and effective employee compensation, the report said.

Longer reads

Survey: Market Downturn Hasn't Chilled Optimism About Crypto Jobs: A CoinDesk survey finds the majority of employees in the industry feel secure in their positions. This post is part of CoinDesk's Future of Work Week.

Other voices: Crypto winter has had a chilling effect on Coinbase and Robinhood (CNN)

Said and heard

Wellp. There it is. Certainly earlier than I expected but the decision was as expected. BOTH @Grayscale's $GBTC and @BitwiseInvest's spot #Bitcoin ETF were "Disapproved" by the SEC today. (James Seyffart/Twitter) ... "Whales (>1k $BTC) typically go through accumulation/distribution cycles, often aligned with #Bitcoin market structure. These entities are also adding to their balance aggressively, acquiring 140k $BTC/month directly from exchanges. Whales now own 8.69M $BTC (45.6% Supply)" (Glassnode/Twitter) ... "An employee of our email vendor, Customer.io, misused their employee access to download & share email addresses with an unauthorized external party. Email addresses provided to OpenSea by users or newsletter subscribers were impacted." (OpenSea/Twitter)


Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, revealed email data breach that may have affected 1.8M users

    If you haven’t had the chance yet, please give a shout to our newest reporter, Andrew Mendez, who wrote today about Twelve capturing carbon and turning it into things like sunglasses. Another data breach: This time it is OpenSea, a popular NFT marketplace, that is warning some 1.8 million users that their emails may have been compromised when one of its vendors used their employee access to take said emails and share them with an unauthorized third party, Rita and Ivan report. Uptick or downturn: Dominic-Madori and Tage teamed up to discuss what effect the global venture capital slowdown will have on Africa.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Network Exploring Options to ‘Preserve and Protect’ Assets

    Celsius Network is consulting with experts to try to reduce the fallout from its mid-June swoon.

  • U.S. CFTC charges South African company with record $1.7 billion bitcoin fraud

    The U.S. commodities regulator announced on Thursday it had filed civil charges against a South African man and his company for operating a fradulent commodity pool worth over $1.7 billion in bitcoin. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the fraud scheme, which saw the firm solicit bitcoin online from thousands of people to purportedly operate a commodity pool, was the largest it had ever pursued involving the cryptocurrency. The CFTC filed charges against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited and its CEO, Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.

  • Most Countries Lack Crypto Information-Sharing Laws, Watchdog Says

    Only about 30% of jurisdictions surveyed said they had passed travel-rule legislation to help prevent illicit use of crypto

  • Vitalik's Mom Offers Advice on How to Make It in Crypto

    Crypto, as big as it once was, often feels like a family affair – and sometimes that’s literally true. Natalia Ameline is the mother of Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, but she may be better known for her personal contributions to the crypto industry. “I want to be part of something great,” Ameline told CoinDesk in an interview.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Back Toward $20,000 Level Amid Wider Crypto Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied more than 6% in Asian trading on Friday, taking the world’s largest digital currency back toward the closely watched $20,000 level.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe token rose as much as 6

  • CFTC Charges South African Bitcoin Club Mirror Trading International With $1.7B Fraud

    MTI’s self-described CEO was recently detained in Brazil on an Interpol warrant, the regulator said.

  • King Corn to the Rescue for Food Inflation as Plantings Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn is again the top US crop after soaring grain prices motivated farmers to shrug off weather woes and high fertilizer costs to plant more than expected while cutting back on soybeans. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With

  • SEC Rejects Grayscale Attempt to Turn Bitcoin Fund Into ETF

    The rejection of Grayscale Investments’ petition marks a fresh setback to the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Bitcoin: Likely some ‘price memory’ if it falls below $14,000, crypto CEO says

    Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on the crypto markets, FTX's presence in the exchange place, and bitcoin's pricing.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.

  • Bitcoin Drops to End Worst Quarter Since 2011, When It Was $1. What Comes Next.

    Bitcoin, the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, is headed for its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]