First Mover Asia: Tether Is Quiet About Its Bankers. Will It Affect Its Peg?

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin and a few altcoins had a good day; ether was down.

Insights: Tether is honoring 1:1 peg redemptions – so far.

Technician's take: Buyers are reacting to oversold conditions, although upside in BTC appears limited.

Prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $31,837 +0.3%

Ether (ETH): $1,947 -2.4%

Bitcoin rises, but not ether

Bitcoin continued its recent, mini-rebound on Tuesday, at least temporarily.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was still chugging along near $32,000, the threshold it crossed during midday trading, the follow-up to a U.S. holiday weekend surge. Bitcoin has risen nearly 8% over the last nearly four days. Still, analysts remained cautious about predicting any long-term bounce to the upside amid ongoing inflationary concerns and the prospect of a recession.

"The emerging rebound from the bottom may be self-sustaining at first, as many market participants believe that the crypto market has corrected enough to become attractive for long-term buying," FxPro Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich wrote. "However, fundamentals such as halving, soft monetary policy or accelerated adoption are needed for growth to continue."

Bitcoin was faring better than ether, which spent much of Tuesday in the red and was recently changing hands at about $1,950, a 2% decline. Other altcoins were mixed with SOL and AVAX recently down over 3%, but ADA soaring over 25% at one point amid a a rise in the issuance of native assets on the network and the upcoming Vasil hard fork, a network upgrade expected in June that would increase scaling capabilities. AXS rose more than 15% at one point.

Stocks dropped, breaking a short winning streak as investors weighed central banks' approach to tame rising prices and a decline in the Conference Board's consumer confidence index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 all fell less than a percentage point.

Annual inflation in eurozone countries climbed in May to 8.1% annually, its highest level since the launch of the euro currency. Meanwhile, the fallout of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to grow, with eurozone countries discussing how they might help Ukraine evade a Russian naval blockade to help the country export grain, and separately, the possible seizure of Russian central bank assets. Brent crude oil, a widely regarded measure of energy markets, was trading at over $116 per barrel.

The news was potentially more upbeat in China, where COVID-19 cases plunged below 100 nationwide for the first time since March, and the country's largest city, Shanghai announced plans to begin reopening its economy. And U.S. President Joe Biden met with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss ways to combat inflation.

In an appearance on CoinDesk TV's First Mover program Tuesday, Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi noted that possible Federal Reserve flexibility about a rate hike much later in the year after it raises rates at its next two meetings had "given crypto markets breathing room to say 'maybe they're going to go back to printing more money more rapidly. That's helping crypto in the very, very short term. But I think we're likely to be disappointed in that in the long term."

Markets

S&P 500: 4,132 -0.6%

DJIA: 32,990 -0.6%

Nasdaq: 12,081 -0.4%

Gold: $1,838 -0.7%

Insights

Tether’s various banking relationships don’t matter until we know the whole picture

The Financial Times has a story this week about "some" of Tether’s $73 billion in reserves being stored at a relatively obscure Bahamas bank called Capital Union.

The bank has around $1 billion in assets, so only a small portion of Tether’s reserves could be stored there. Historically, Tether has been something of a banking vagabond; it initially opened accounts in Taiwan (and this is the likely subject of a U.S. Department of Justice probe), and when corresponding banking access was cut off Tether moved on to Montreal and Puerto Rico.

None of this really matters, according to Tether – which has declined to fully disclose its banking relationships – because Tether can process redemptions (conversion of its USDT stablecoin to fiat U.S. dollars) upon request. Tether maintains “strong banking relationships with more than seven, eight banks across the world.” This would be as far as the disclosures will go. Indeed, in the aftermath of the collapse of Terra's UST stablecoin, Tether has processed $10 billion in stablecoin redemptions.

But the market would disagree. In the weeks since Terra’s UST first started showing signs of trouble, Tether has had to fight to maintain its 1:1 peg with the dollar. Circle’s USDC hasn’t had the same problem; in fact, its stablecoin has been pushed above the peg as a result of inbound capital.

Tether’s desire to keep the nature of its banking relationships and reserves secret has already cost it $18.5 million, which is what it paid out in a settlement with the office of the New York Attorney General.

Perhaps, Tether believed, that if it were totally honest and disclosed its relationships and the nature of its holdings backing its dollar peg, the resulting market chaos would cost it more than $18.5 million. The articles of faith around Tether involve the ability for it to process redemptions, and so far that has held and succeeded in times of crisis – so no need to list out its banking partners and cause unnecessary trouble.

The question is, will this rationale hold, and will Tether’s peg be maintained through this coming bear market.

Technician's take

Bitcoin Relief Bounce Faces Resistance at $33K-$35K

Bitcoin daily chart shows support/resistance, with RSI on bottom. (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Bitcoin (BTC) broke above a short-term downtrend over the weekend and reclaimed the $30,000 price level. The cryptocurrency is experiencing a relief bounce after several weeks of oversold readings on the charts. Still, resistance at $33,000 and $35,000 could stall the upswing in price.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart has risen from oversold levels over the past two weeks, which supported the buildup in price momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently neutral and will need to remain above 50 in order to sustain the relief bounce.

On the weekly chart, the RSI is the most oversold since March 2020, which preceded a crypto rally. This time, however, the significant loss of long-term momentum suggests upside could be limited.

For now, price action could stabilize above the $27,000-$30,000 support zone, which could delay additional breakdowns on the chart.

Important events

8:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(0:30 UTC): Japan Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI

9:45 a.m. HKT/SGT (1:45 a.m. UTC): China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

HKT/SGT(8:30 a.m. UTC); U.K. S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI

