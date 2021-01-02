First murders of 2021 recorded in 11 American cities

Gustaf Kilander
NYC Crime Spike (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
NYC Crime Spike (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At least 11 major American cities have already recorded their first murders of the new year.

This comes after an increase in murders during the pandemic year of 2020.

The Council on Criminal Justice showed in a new report that across 21 American cities “homicide rates increased by 42 per cent during the summer and 34 per cent in the fall over the summer and fall of 2019".

New York had a total of 447 murders in 2020, a 41 per cent increase from 2019 and the largest total since 2011, New York Magazine wrote.

But this is still substantially lower than a few decades ago. In 1990, 2,245 people were killed in New York. 515 people were killed in 2011, according to numbers from the NYPD.

2020 is the third year in a row with a rising murder rate. More than twice as many people were shot in 2020 in New York compared to 2019, The Daily Mail wrote. 1,855 people were shot in 2020, 914 suffered the same fate in 2019.

"The confluence of COVID into the protests into all of the debate about defunding the police, I can't imagine a darker period," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, according to ABC7 New York.

In 51 cities across the United States, crime data analysed by Jeff Asher showed that murder was up 36 per cent by late December compared to the year before.

According to the FBI, nationwide murders had increased by 15 per cent in the first half of 2020.

The cause of this is unclear, but some experts have explained the rise in violent crime by mentioning this summer’s racial justice protests in relation to the death of George Floyd, which could have caused a rise in distrust of police and a drawback from the police, worried that they might step over the line. Yet another possibility is the large increase in the purchase of firearms, as Vox reported.

A bad economy and quarantine boredom have also been cited as possible reasons.

While murders were up in the first half of 2020, overall crime and violent crime as a whole was actually down in the cities analyzed by Mr Asher.

It’s possible that in such an unusual year that other kinds of crimes have also risen, but they’re simply going unreported. It’s also possible that with hospitals being overwhelmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, violent crime became deadlier as hospitals couldn’t deal with all the people hospitalized because of violence.

These are all possible explanations, but more data and more time to analyze that data is required for more concrete conclusions.

Read More

How to spot the online scammers and stay safe

California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages

The Chicks: ‘George Floyd’s murder pushed us to change our name’

The wildest US political moments in 2020

Latest Stories

  • Trump news- live: Proud Boys to march on DC for Trump as Cruz leads 12 Republican election challenge

    Follow the latest developments

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com America was always going to bungle the vaccine rollout 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses. A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • Emmanuel Macron uses new year's message to say Brexit was born of 'many lies and false promises'

    Emmanuel Macron used his new year's message to accuse Brexit of having been born of a European malaise and "many lies and false promises". In the French president’s annual address to the people of France, Mr Macron questioned the strength of Britain's sovereignty following its departure from the European Union, which was officially completed at 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Giving the speech from the Elysee Palace, Paris, he said: “The United Kingdom remains our neighbour but also our friend and ally. This choice of leaving Europe, this Brexit, was the child of European malaise and lots of lies and false promises.” It comes after Downing Street recently accused Mr Macron of standing in the way of a deal because he was playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time.

  • From abuse of power to abuse of electoral process: How impeachment taught us little but Trump’s puppet-mastery of the GOP

    History won’t remember Mitt Romney’s lone vote to convict the president so much as  every other Republican voting to acquit

  • Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. "The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night.

  • Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner

    The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

  • Brexit will make Britain a safer country to live in, says Priti Patel

    Britain will be a safer country to live in now it has left the European Union, Priti Patel has said. The Home Secretary pledged to use "even tougher powers to keep this country safe and protect our homeland security" after the UK quit the jurisdiction of the EU at the end of the Brexit transition period. The comments will be seen as a riposte to Brussels, which claimed last month that the UK would no longer have "direct, real-time access" to sensitive databases covering freedom, security and justice in its new trade deal. The deal was seen as diminishing the UK's security because its membership of Europol, Eurojust, the European Arrest Warrant and real-time sensitive data-sharing agreements such as the Schengen Information System (SIS2) all ended last week. However, writing in The Telegraph Ms Patel said the deal "gives our police and security services the tools and partnerships to help keep the public safe".

  • When are the Georgia Senate runoff elections and when can we expect the results?

    The race will decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate

  • Philippines to ban U.S. travellers from Sunday

    The Philippines will prohibit the entry of foreign travellers from the United States from Sunday after the more infectious new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Florida. The travel ban, lasting until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the United States within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said in a statement. The measure expands the travel restriction that Manila announced on Tuesday, which initially covered passengers from 19 countries and territories and took effect from midnight of Dec. 29.

  • Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges

    Pakistan's security forces arrested Saturday an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. An official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, Shakil Ahmed, said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges. Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

  • Spain will have last word who enters Gibraltar, says Foreign Minister

    Spain will be able to decide who can enter Gibraltar under the terms of a post-Brexit deal, its Foreign Minister has said, sparking a furious response from the Territory’s Chief Minister. Just hours before the UK formally left the EU a preliminary deal was struck which allows Gibraltar to join the Schengen zone, ensuring free movement of people and goods into the British Overseas Territory. But in an interview with Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said: “Schengen has a set of rules, procedures and instruments to apply them, including its database, to which only Spain has access. Gibraltar and the United Kingdom do not. “In order to enter a Gibraltar integrated into the Schengen area, the responsibility for border control is in Spanish hands. “That is why the final decision on who enters the Schengen area is Spanish, of course.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Only woman on US federal death row to face execution

    A court has ruled that Lisa Montgomery can be executed on 12 January, despite appeals from lawyers.

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

    The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020. At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles warns cancer at risk of becoming 'forgotten C' in Covid pandemic

    The Prince of Wales has warned that cancer is in danger of becoming the "Forgotten C" as vital operations and treatment for life-threatening conditions are cancelled during the Covid pandemic. Prince Charles said the pandemic had taken "a devastating toll" on cancer services, making the burden of those with the disease even more unbearable, and warned that the cancellation of cancer operations was creating "despair" among sufferers. Writing exclusively for the Telegraph, the prince, who is the patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "In many cases, due to the pandemic, difficulties have become crises, a sense of isolation has become actual separation, and – as vital treatment or surgery has in some cases been postponed – anxiety has become despair. "Macmillan has been adapting to this ever-evolving situation to ensure that cancer does not become 'the Forgotten C' during the pandemic but, even so, Covid-19 has still taken a devastating toll, with the charity losing a third of its fundraised income." Experts have warned that the devastating toll of Covid on cancer services may not be fully realised for years to come. An estimated 33,000 people in the UK should have started treatment but have been unable to do so because of the disruption caused by the virus response. According to Macmillan, up to 50,000 people could be living with undiagnosed cancer as a result of delays to NHS services. Unless cancer services are better protected, the number of undiagnosed patients could double to 100,000 next year, the charity warned.

  • Iran's Zarif urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap'

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday (January 2) not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. In a tweet, he wrote: "New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli", adding that Trump should be, quote, "careful of a trap". The warning was issued on the anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel. Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility. The U.S. military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran on Wednesday (December 30), but they have since left the region. The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, General Hossein Salami, vowed to strike back in the case of any attack on Iran.