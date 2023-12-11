The first In-N-Out in Idaho opens this week. Here’s how to order from the ‘secret’ menu

In-N-Out announced Monday that the fast-food chain’s first restaurant in Idaho will open Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The California-based burger joint announced an expansion to Idaho three years ago, and then in 2022, revealed the Gem State’s first In-N-Out restaurant would be at The Village at Meridian. A second location in Boise and third location in Nampa also are in the works.

The Meridian location, at 3520 E. Fairview Ave., will open its doors to the public Tuesday.

On its face, the In-N-Out menu is pretty basic: a few burger options, fries, drinks and shakes.

But if you want the full In-N-Out experience, you’ll need to know how to order because plenty of options aren’t listed on the menu. Here’s what to know about making your first order at In-N-Out:

The Not So Secret Menu

Once you roll up to the drive-thru or look at the menu inside the restaurant, you’ll likely be underwhelmed by the options presented: A cheeseburger, hamburger, french fries, a few shake and drink options, and the famous Double-Double burger — a cheeseburger with two patties and two slices of cheese.

But there are more options on what In-N-Out calls the “Not So Secret Menu” — a reference to what customers long have called the “secret menu” — that offers more burger options. Here are your choices:

Animal style: If you ask for any burger “animal style,” all of the patties on your burger will be mustard-cooked, along with a helping of pickles, chopped grilled onions and extra In-N-Out sauce, which is a blend of mayonnaise, ketchup and sweet pickle relish.

Mustard-cooked: This process involves putting mustard on top of the patty while cooking.

Protein style: Your burger is wrapped in hand-leafed lettuce instead of a bun.

Grilled cheese: A good option for vegetarians, it’s two slices of American cheese, hand-leafed lettuce, tomatoes and In-N-Out sauce on a bun.

Double meat: A regular hamburger with all the fixings but with two meat patties.

3x3: A regular cheeseburger with all the fixings, but there are three patties and three cheese slices.

4x4: A regular cheeseburger with all the fixings but with four patties and four cheese slices.

How well done do you like your fries?

You’re probably accustomed to ordering a burger cooked a certain way, but have you ever done it with fries? You’ll have the option to do so at In-N-Out.

Ordering a classic side of fries is an option, but you also can order your fries in the following ways:

Light: This option will cook the fries less than usual if you prefer soft fries.

Light-well: These will be a little crispier than normal

Well done: If you want your fries even crispier and a little darker, this is the option for you

Extra well done: Even crispier and darker than the well-done fries, but not burnt.

You can also order different toppings for your fries:

Animal style fries: A basket of fries topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and a generous amount of In-N-Out’s special sauce.

Cheese fries: Exactly as it sounds: Fries with melted cheese on top.

A secret shake

In-N-Out offers three basic shake options: chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. But the keen eye will notice those three ingredients can be combined to create something else: a Neapolitan.

If you order the Neapolitan milkshake, you’ll receive all three flavors mixed together into a single shake.

For even more possible menu hacks, check out this guide at seriouseats.com.