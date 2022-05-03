Is First National Financial Corporation's (TSE:FN) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of CA$2.2b, First National Financial is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about First National Financial.

See our latest analysis for First National Financial

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First National Financial?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of First National Financial, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in First National Financial. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In First National Financial's case, its Top Key Executive, Stephen J. Smith, is the largest shareholder, holding 37% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 33% and 4.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Moray Tawse is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 70% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of First National Financial

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of First National Financial Corporation. Insiders own CA$901m worth of shares in the CA$2.2b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in First National Financial. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 33%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for First National Financial that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Elon Musk Just Gave Great Investing Advice You Should Absolutely Follow

    Following the world's richest person's latest investing advice should pay off for you over the long term.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionJapanese institutional

  • This 7.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock's Growth Streak Seems Unstoppable

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has an amazing track record. The energy master limited partnership (MLP) has increased its cash distribution to investors for 23 straight years. Here's a closer look at its financial results and outlook, which support the view that Enterprise Products Partners can continue delivering sustainable income growth.

  • Suze Orman Says This Is the Biggest Financial Mistake You Can Make

    Other times, we end up with bigger problems, such as racking up five-figure credit card debt. Turns out, personal finance expert Suze Orman has no problem identifying the biggest mistake you can make. A cornerstone of Orman's financial platform has long been that you should work as long as you possibly can.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold

    Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. The semiconductor sector suffered the effects of production shutdowns over the last two years because of lockdowns across Europe and Asia, but it led to demand backlogs that allowed chip companies to raise prices. Although those unique market features have begun to resolve, Cohu finds itself with the largest demand backlog on record because it continued to win new customers into the closing stages of 2021.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two exceptionally inexpensive growth stocks stand out as ideal buys during the market sell-off, while another looks like nothing but trouble.