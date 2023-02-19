First National Financial (TSE:FN) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.20

First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.20 per share on the 15th of March. The dividend yield will be 6.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

First National Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First National Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First National Financial's payout ratio of 73% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.7% over the next 3 years. However, analysts forecast that the future payout ratio could reach 80% over the same time period. This is definitely on the higher side of what we consider sustainable.

First National Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.25 total annually to CA$2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, First National Financial's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.4% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about First National Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First National Financial that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

