    Debut of Democratic National Convention draws 18.7 million viewers, big drop from 2016

    Virtual crowd applauds former first lady Michelle Obama on the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    By Helen Coster

    (Reuters) - Roughly 18.7 million people watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research provided by Fox News, tracking an event held virtually for the first time ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    That audience number reflects a drop from the 26 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was running for president.

    Due to the pandemic the convention was held virtually, with speakers appearing live from different locations across the country and in pre-recorded videos.

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were among the key speakers rallying support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California.

    Monday night’s preliminary ratings represent people watching across six broadcast and cable TV networks, from 10:00 p.m. EDT until 11:15 p.m. EDT.


    (Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)

