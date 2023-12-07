First night of Hanukkah to be marked by Menorah lighting on Boston Common

Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah and the holiday is coming with a warning from the Department of Homeland Security.

The annual Menorah lighting is set to take place on Boston Common at 4:30 and Mayor Wu will speak. A 22-foot menorah will be lit on Thursday to celebrate the first night.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent out a memo to faith-based organizations across the board on Wednesday, to be on the lookout for potential vandalism or violence during holiday events in response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

