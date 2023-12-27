First Night Hartford rings in 2024 with fireworks, food and festivities

First Night Hartford is preparing to welcome in 2024 with a day of events and celebrations throughout downtown Hartford.

Buttons to get you into any official First Night Hartford event can be ordered in advance at firstnighthartford.org/buttons and picked up at Hartford Union Station between 2 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 31.

The buttons are also available at the Connecticut Transit kiosk at State House Square, Vaughan’s Public House, The Caf at 231 Trumbull St. and the Highland Park Market locations in Manchester, Glastonbury and Farmington. On Wednesday, Kamora’s Cultural Corner will be selling buttons at its Thinking and Doing Day in Keney Park.

First Night has traditionally featured fireworks displays and a stage in Bushnell Park and organizers have been soliciting vendors and food trucks and rallying volunteers for several weeks now.

The First Night organization hasn’t released a full schedule yet, but a few events have been posted by participating venues.

There will be five improv comedy shows at Sea Tea Comedy Theater on Asylum Hill. The 40-minute performances are at 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. For those without First Night buttons, admission is $10.

The Wadsworth Atheneum and Museum is screening the 1963 epic comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” in its theater space at 2 p.m. The 2 1/2-hour movie was directed by Stanley Kramer and stars Sid Caesar, Milton Berle, Spencer Tracy, Ethel Merman, Buddy Hackett, Phil Silvers and Jonathan Winters, with cameo appearances from just about every notable comic actor of the mid-20th century.

Connecticut’s Old State House will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 for crafts, a museum scavenger hunt and a performance by Nekita Waller, who was the Connecticut State Troubadour from 2018 to 2021.

The carousel and ice rink in Bushnell Park will be open during the event, with the First Night button covering the cost of admission. The carousel operates from noon to 10 p.m. and the rink is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on First Night Hartford 2024, go to firstnighthartford.org.