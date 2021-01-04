First nurse vaccinated in NY gets second dose
New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay has received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, making her the first healthcare professional in the country to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Jan. 4)
Video Transcript
- [INAUDIBLE]
SANDRA LINDSAY: I'm ready.
- OK.
SANDRA LINDSAY: Thank you.
[APPLAUSE]
Thank you, Dr. Chester.
- You're welcome.
[APPLAUSE]
SANDRA LINDSAY: So I feel like I've completed kind of the marathon. I've closed the loop. I know that we're not out of the woods yet. We don't have that herd immunity yet, but the burden feels definitely much lighter today. And I am very, very grateful.
So I just want to tell people that if you're not informed, get informed. Speak to experts. Speak to health care professionals. Don't listen to hearsay and let us all do our parts. It's our civil responsibility. COVID-19 has stripped us of our lives, our livelihoods and 2021 is our opportunity to reclaim that.