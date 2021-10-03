First official EgyptAir flight lands at Israel airport

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Egypt's national carrier Sunday made its first official direct flight to Israel since the two countries signed an historic 1979 peace treaty as an EgyptAir jet landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The airline's affiliate, AirSinai, has for decades operated flights to Israel without the company logo, out of fear of public backlash. The national carrier will now run three weekly flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv with the EgyptAir markings.

The Israeli Embassy in Cairo tweeted that direct flights are “an important and welcome sign of strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, especially economic relations.”

Last week, Bahrain's GulfAir made its first direct flight to Israel, further cementing commercial ties established with the signing of the “Abraham Accords” between Israel and four Arab states last year.

Sunday's flight came two weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the first public visit to Egypt by an Israeli leader in over a decade. He met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Sinai resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in a sign of warming ties between the two countries.

In August, Israel removed a longstanding advisory for its citizens about travel to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, a move seen as a gesture to its strategic partner.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "I am not weak": Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections

    Voters chose none of the 26 women who stood for election in Qatar's first legislative elections on Saturday, disappointing candidates who had wanted to lend a voice for women and other Qataris in the Gulf monarchy's political process. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-seat advisory Shura Council while the emir will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members of the body that can approve a limited scope of policies for the small but wealthy country, which bans political parties. "To have all men is not the vision of Qatar," said Aisha Hamam al-Jasim, 59, a nursing manager who ran in Doha's Markhiya district.

  • Dubai’s Expo opens, bringing the Middle East its first world’s fair

    After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape

  • Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France

    Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of “genocide” and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. The immediate recall of Algeria's ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency.

  • Italians vote for mayors of Rome, Milan, other key cities

    Millions of people in Italy started voting Sunday for new mayors, including in Rome and Milan, in an election widely seen as a test of political alliances before nationwide balloting just over a year away. Nearly all the mayoral races in the biggest cities, including Rome, Turin, Naples and Bologna, are expected to see runoffs. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has told supporters he thinks they might be able to win enough votes to give him another five-year term without a runoff.

  • The coin that could avert a federal debt default

    An increasingly vocal chorus of commentators is saying that the U.S. Treasury should #MintTheCoin — issue a small platinum token, give it a face value of $1 trillion, and deposit it at the Federal Reserve. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The gambit, if successful, would prevent the potentially catastrophic debt default that, thanks to Congressional intransigence on both sides of the aisle, is looming fast. The bi

  • Blaze damages historic bridge spanning Tiber River in Rome

    A blaze, possibly sparked by a gas canister explosion, destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome before firefighters extinguished the flames early Sunday. Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4 a.m. Sunday they had completed their work. No one was injured in the fire that involved the Industry Bridge, but three nightclubs near the riverside neighborhood popular with young people were evacuated as a precaution, Italian state TV said.

  • Better Dividend Stock: The Williams Companies vs. Enbridge

    Two of the best-known names in the midstream space. Is one of them better than the other? Yes, by a little bit.

  • Russia worried AUKUS pact will allow Australia to enter elite nuclear submarine club

    Russia said on Friday it was concerned that the AUKUS defence agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States would allow Australia to enter the select group of nations that operate nuclear-powered submarines. The three-way pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, has angered France and concerned China since it was announced by Washington, London and Canberra last month.

  • Crypto Fraudster Dupes Indian Citizens

    Crypto fraudsters have run amok in India, dispossessing people of millions in rupees, and at times their entire life’s savings. In India, individuals are increasingly becoming victims of scams, like the most recent one, where a male impersonating a woman has claimed to be a crypto expert, offering to invest crypto, and even offered people … Continued

  • 'Terrifying' Texas Abortion Law Mobilizes 'Vigilantes' To Shred Rights: DOJ Attorney

    A U.S. District Court judge also raised questions about unusual enforcement of the most restrictive abortion law in the nation at the first federal court hearing.

  • Liverpool boss Klopp compares anti-vax movement to drink driving

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said people should get vaccinated against coronavirus for the same reason they should not drink and drive, as he revealed his squad are "99 percent" vaccinated.

  • Russia sees no hurdles for WHO approval of Sputnik V vaccine

    All the barriers to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO) have been cleared and only some paperwork remains to be completed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday. The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved for use in over 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

  • Western Sahara situation 'significantly deteriorated', UN chief says

    The situation in Western Sahara has "significantly deteriorated" over the past year, the UN Secretary-General has said, citing the resumption of hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario independence movement in the disputed territory.

  • Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. "As the president of Ukraine, I am constantly engaged in returning Ukraine citizens (back to the country) with various capabilities that I have," Zelenskiy said.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Timely Apartment Bet Began With Hebrew Bible

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Charles Munger made a well-timed bet on suburban apartments -- thanks to a neighborhood teenager who showed up at his house with a Hebrew Bible. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryMunger cou

  • How Clemson’s DJ Uiagelelei showed commitment to improving — inside an empty stadium

    The Tigers quarterback wasn’t done throwing after the win over Boston College.

  • Natalie Morales Is Leaving NBC After 22 Years: 'the Time Is Right'

    The Today Show West anchor, 49, announced Friday that she is departing the network for "an exciting new opportunity," PEOPLE confirms

  • Russians flock to antibody tests; West notes tool's limit

    When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. “I have high titers,” Putin said, referring to the measurement used to describe the concentration of antibodies in the blood. The antibodies that these tests look for can only serve as evidence of a past infection, and scientists say it's still unclear what level of antibodies indicates protection from the virus and for how long.

  • Russia withdraws offer to freeze nuclear warhead production

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in a joint freeze of nuclear weapons production with the United States, according to a senior Russian envoy who protested American inspections requests and a recent agreement to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

  • U.N. calls for action as Lebanon faces worsening economic crisis

    The United Nations is calling on Lebanon's government to address the country's worsening economic meltdown. Two years into the country's financial crisis, the U.N. estimates 78% of Lebanese citizens live below the poverty line and 36% live in extreme poverty. The World Bank released a report calling the situation one of the worst economic crises the world has seen in 150 years. Journalist Afeef Nessouli, who has covered Lebanon extensively, spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the nation's sinking economy.