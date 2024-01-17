First Operation Consequences crime suppression activity of new year targets Lucerne Valley

During the first Operation Consequences activity of the new year, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials targeted crime in Lucerne Valley and Colton.

The week-long crime suppression project ending Jan. 12 focused on three areas, including the 29400 block of Sutter Road in Lucerne Valley, and the 900 block of Florence Street and 100 block of N Street in Colton.

Investigators spoke with several suspects. Investigators also made four felony arrests and seized methamphetamine and three firearms.

Operation Consequences will continue to take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials stated.

