Get your first pair of Everlane jeans for 20% off for a limited time only

Everlane is offering first-time denim shoppers 20% off their first jeans purchase for a limited time.

Dreaming of new denim to add to your closet? Everlane has garnered an impressive cult-following thanks to its signature minimalist styles and quality collection of jeans. If you’ve never bought a pair of Everlane jeans, you can score a major discount right now.

For a limited time, Everlane is offering 20% off your first purchase of jeans using the code EVERLANEDENIM20 at checkout. The discount is valid for any first-time denim purchase including Everlane’s best-selling styles like the Way-High jean and the Curvy Cheeky jean. Better yet, the discount can be applied to your entire denim purchase so you can add multiple pairs to your cart if you can’t decide on just one.

Score 20% off your first jeans purchase at Everlane using the code EVERLANEDENIM20 at checkout.

One of the most popular pairs of Everlane jeans are the 90s Cheeky jeans. When we tried these trendy mom jeans, we were impressed with the ultra-flattering high waist that accentuates natural curves. The leg opening fits somewhere between skinny and boot cut for a comfortable balance. Reviewed contributor Tessah Bahoosh decided that “if these jeans hold up as well as I think they will, I can see myself replacing them again and again for the rest of my life.” Normally costing $108, you can score these vintage straight jeans in six different color options and sizes 23 to 33 for just $86.40 when you use the code EVERLANEDENIM20 at checkout.

If you're considering buying a pair of Everlane jeans, now is the time to do it with 20% off your first denim purchase. Shop now to save on Everlane jeans with this incredible discount.

