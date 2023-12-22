First part of Finland's national plan for Ukraine's reconstruction published

Helsinki has developed a National Plan for Ukraine’s Reconstruction aimed at improving conditions for Finnish businesses to operate in the war-torn country, the Finnish Foreign Ministry reported, publishing the plan's first part on Dec. 21.

International companies can influence Ukraine's economic development through their own actions, which is important for employment, tax revenues and the sustainability of the country as a whole, the ministry said. The measures proposed in the plan will improve the working conditions for Finnish companies in Ukraine, it added.

The first part of the plan presents a number of financial solutions that will facilitate market research, trade and investment in Ukraine, the ministry said. The most important practical financial measures include creating conditions for export financing in Ukraine by compensating for credit losses incurred by the national export credit agency FinnVer.

In addition, the capital of the national development cooperation fund Finnfund will be increased by $27.5 million (EUR 25 million), which will allow for investments in the private sector in Ukraine.

The plan also envisages the creation of a new mixed credit instrument – the Ukrainian Investment Fund –enabling the implementation of a $55 million (EUR 50 million) project in 2025-2026. Consulting services for enterprises will be improved and efforts will be made to strengthen the resources of the parties providing these services, both in Finland and in Ukraine.

The second part of the plan, which focuses on broader involvement of the central government and stakeholders in the recovery, will be finalized next year. The main attention will be on the use of development cooperation and humanitarian funds.

Finnish Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio announced in an interview with Ukrinform on Nov. 12 that Finland was developing a national plan for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Tavio expressed Finland's commitment to supporting Ukraine in overcoming the "enormous consequences" of Russian aggression.

Since February 2022, Finland's total assistance to Ukraine has amounted to $2.4 billion (EUR 2.2 billion), mainly in the form of defense assistance and humanitarian aid.

The Finnish Defense Ministry announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $116 million (EUR 106 million) on Dec. 21.

Finland supports the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, Tavio also told Ukrinform.

