First person receives sentencing in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A grandmother from Indiana who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation for her involvement in the riot, ABC News reports.

Why it matters: Anna Morgan-Lloyd — a 49-year-old hair salon owner who pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building — is the first person to be sentenced in the attack.

She was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

Flashback: Morgan-Lloyd posted on Facebook after the attack that it was the "best ... day ever," per ABC News. Prosecutors said she did not participate in any of the violence at the Capitol.

Morgan-Lloyd's connection to the riot became clear when she applied for a gun permit weeks after the riot, and an employee at the local sheriff's office recognized her while processing the application.

What they're saying: “I’m especially troubled by the accounts of some members of Congress that January 6 was just a day of tourists walking through the Capitol,” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday in handing down the Morgan-Lloyd's sentence, per the Washington Post.

“This was not a peaceful demonstration. It was not an accident that it turned violent; it was intended to halt the very functioning of our government.”

“Some of my defendants in some of these other cases think there’s no consequence to this, and there is a consequence,” Lamberth said. “I don’t want to create the impression that probation is the automatic outcome here, because it’s not going to be.”

The big picture: Roughly 500 people have been charged so far over their alleged participation in what has become one of the largest investigations ever undertaken by the Department of Justice, per ABC.

Dozens of accused rioters are in early plea discussions, per prosecutors.

