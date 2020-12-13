First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada on Sunday - official

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The first doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, with more of the initial batch of 30,000 coming on Monday, the official in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout told the CBC.

Canada is expected to approve the Moderna Inc vaccine "reasonably soon" and the country will be ready to accept shipments of it by the end of the week, Major-General Dany Fortin told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

