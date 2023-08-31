First photos of damaged Russian jets seen after Ukraine’s brazen drone attack on Russia’s Pskov airbase

At least two Il-76 aircraft were damaged

Photos of the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Pskov airbase were published by Radio Liberty’s ‘Skhemy’ investigative project on Telegram on the night of Aug. 29-30.

At least two Il-76 aircraft can be seen damaged in the photos supplied by Planet Labs.

Two red vehicles can be seen near one of the planes, which could have been used to extinguish the fire.

"On the satellite image, we can see that the surface near the wings was damaged, most likely, the drones tried to hit the fuel tanks located in that part of the plane," aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi explained in a comment to the media.

“But this is still a case of taking the plane out for major repairs, which will take at least two to three months.”

Explosions were reported near Russia’s Pskov airbase in the early hours of Aug. 30. FourIl-76 military transport aircraft were destroyed, said Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence.

In total, drones attacked six regions of the Russian Federation. In addition to Pskov, the Bryansk, Orel, Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow oblasts were targeted. Local authorities in all oblasts claimed to have "repelled the attacks," while the Russian Defense Ministry did not mention the attack on Pskov at all.

