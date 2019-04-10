How the first picture of a black hole captures a big 2019 mood

For decades, pictures from space have forced humanity to reckon with our own cosmically small insignificance. But they have nothing on today's monumental first in space photography.

The Event Horizon Telescope captured a phenomenon so mysterious, so literally awesome that, for many years, scientists believed it would be impossible to depict: a black hole. EHT's international group of astronomers revealed "a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun."

Our collective response to this historic discovery? Basically: "LOL, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯."

I'm hardly immune. When I woke up to meme after meme of what I could only assume was Sauron's butthole, I too hopped on the #bigmood meme train. After all the anticipation, after science fiction and CGI artists did their best to imagine how this reality-shattering celestial occurrence might look, it turns out to be just, like, a supernova donut.

It wasn't always like this, though. Before we became numb to nihilistic terror, we used to looked up at space and see a reflection of our own trivial, fleeting lives.

The first-ever Earthrise photo, taken from the moon More

Image: NASA/LOIRP

In 1966, humanity was confronted with the first ever picture of Earth from the moon. We finally saw our planet for what it is: a lonely celestial object surrounded by empty space. This place that contained everything we knew and loved, being half-consumed by an imposing darkness that seemed to threaten to swallow us whole.

Another Earthrise, this time in vidid color, from 1968 More

Image: nasa

In 1972 we got the Blue Marble, a vivid first image of the earth in its entirety, taken by the Apollo 17 crew. We marveled then too, filled with a sense of the sublime, stunned by a planet both impossibly magnificent and unimaginably vulnerable.

"Earth is revealed as both a vast planet home to billions of creatures and a beautiful orb capable of fitting into the pocket of the universe," NASA later summarized.

The Blue Marble, lonely but magnificent More