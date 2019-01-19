First picture: Prince Philip car crash victim 'not getting enough support from Palace'

A mother of two whose wrist was broken when the car she was in collided with Prince Philip’s Land Rover has told friends she is “unhappy” with the way Buckingham Palace has handled the accident.

The Telegraph can reveal that Emma Fairweather, 45, was the passenger in the Kia car last Thursday when it struck the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover near the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Ms Fairweather has since complained of feeling “overwhelmed” by the experience of being involved, firstly, in a crash and, secondly, in one involving the husband of the monarch.

Friends and relatives described Ms Fairweather as a “warm and caring woman”, as well as a devoted mother of two teenage children.

They said she had told of how “she still has not been cleared” by doctors as fit and well after suffering the injury to her wrist.

Others have claimed Ms Fairweather, as well as the 28-year-old female Kia driver who suffered cuts to her knee, had felt “unhappy” because they said they had been “advised” by police not to talk about the collision.

No-one from Norfolk Police was available for comment on Saturday.

The younger woman’s nine-month-old baby was in the back of the Kia and survived without any injuries after the vehicle struck the Duke’s two-tonne car on the A149 sending it rolling across the road.

There was no suggestion the car was speeding. The two women and the Duke were breathalysed but neither was over the drink drive limit.

A source has since confirmed that the Duke took and passed a police eyesight test, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Four people had to help the visibly shaken prince out of the Freelander.

Others went to the aid of the two women and baby in the Kia amid fears that smoke coming from vehicle could lead to an explosion or fire.

A source who knows Ms Fairweather and spoke on condition of anonymity said the mother of two was “frustrated” with how the episode had been handled as she was caught up in a crash that has made headlines around the world.

The woman explained: “She said, ‘It’s suddenly become so overwhelming that I’m quite tempted to simply go home. I’m just wondering if I’m out of my depth and should retreat.”

While Ms Fairweather has not yet elaborated on exactly why she felt unhappy, there has been considerable dismay locally that the police took a day to reveal that a nine-month-old baby was also in the Kia vehicle.

