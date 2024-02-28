First police cadet apprentice sworn in at Jackson Police Department

Soon-to-be deputies raise their hand as they recite an oath during the Jackson Police Department deputy swear-in inside the JPD Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Along with the department's first police cadet apprentice, seven new officers were sworn into the Jackson Police Department last week.

As police departments nationwide continue to combat officer shortages, JPD's new hires are filling much-needed roles.

"Across the country, law enforcement is struggling with recruiting and retention issues," Police Chief Thom Corley said.

Deputies pose for a photo alongside JPD Chief Thom Corley during the Jackson Police Department deputy swear-in inside the JPD Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2024.

For the first time, senior officers were assigned to mentor each of the new officers, aside from the field officer training they will already receive. Corley compared it to having a big brother or sister the new officers can lean on.

"If you've got one of those questions from the heart, or you've got one of those questions that's bothering you, you've got somebody to go to, and I want you to rely on that," he said.

Words of encouragement

Corley, both at the Feb. 20 ceremony and previous ones, is a proponent of what he calls the "Three C's" and the "Four F's".

He emboldened the new officers to employ the department's "three C's": community policing, collaborative policing, and constitutional policing. Meaning, that officers are expected to maintain a presence in the community, work as a team with others at JPD, and to execute their duties "the right way" and "by the book."

JPD Chief Thom Corley shakes Aryanna Jones' hands as he welcomes her to the force during the Jackson Police Department deputy swear-in inside the JPD Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Faith, family, fitness (physical, mental, and emotional) and fun characterize the "Four F's."

"I need you to enjoy coming to work," Corley said, addressing the officers.

"I need you to enjoy your profession, your career and I need you to enjoy [something] outside of this job. Find something that you enjoy doing outside of this job. Do not let this job swallow you up, because it can."

First police cadet apprentice

Like most agencies, you have to be 21 years of age to work at the Jackson Police Department.

Corley says he recognizes that there are a number of individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement after graduating high school, but are just not old enough.

JPD Chief Thom Corley speaks during the Jackson Police Department deputy swear-in inside the JPD Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2024.

JPD has become the first law enforcement agency to partner with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development to employ a paid, police cadet apprenticeship program.

19-year-old Chandler McCurry was the first cadet to be sworn in and will undergo the same orientation and training process as the other newly sworn-in officers.

Chandler McCurry raises his hand as he recites an oath during the Jackson Police Department deputy swear-in inside the JPD Headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2024.

The expectation is that by the time he turns 21, McCurry will be sworn in as an officer.

In addition to his father being a JPD officer, McCurry says his motivation for joining stems from his passion for helping people.

"My dad really inspired me to want to be a police officer and, again, I just like helping people and I think this is a job that can suit me in doing that," McCurry said.

