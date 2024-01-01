First Powerball drawing of 2024 worth $810 million

The New Year’s Day Powerball drawing is worth $810 million.

The elusive grand prize grew $50 million after the final drawing of 2023 produced no winner Saturday night. It was Powerball’s 34th consecutive drawing without a winner. Monday’s jackpot will be the contest’s fifth largest ever. It’s good for a cash payout of $408.9 million, according to contest officials.

“We’re excited to offer our players a jackpot of this magnitude to kick off the New Year!” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko said in a statement announcing the ballooning number.

While the numbers drawn in Tallahassee, Fla., at 10:59 p.m. could produce the biggest lottery prize of 2024, it pales in comparison to the $1.765 Billion won by a California man on Oct. 11, 2023. He was the second Californian Powerball made a billionaire in 2023 — before taxes. If no one wins Monday’s drawing, the grand prize carries over to Wednesday’s contest where the windfall will be closer to the 10-figure mark.

Tickets to play cost $2 and can be purchased in 45 states as well as Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. Odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.