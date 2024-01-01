First Powerball Jackpot of 2024 nears record highs

(WJW) – Can you imagine a better way to celebrate the new year than winning $810 million?

Well, okay. After taxes, it’s not quite that much. But, still wouldn’t it be nice!

That’s the possibility in Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot drawing.

Celebrities who had the worst year in 2023

The New Year’s Day drawing is the first Powerball jackpot drawing of 2024. According to lottery officials, the estimated jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. Not too shabby!

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize, said lottery officials. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. In the final Powerball drawing of 2023, five tickets won $1 million prizes including a ticket sold in Northeast Ohio.

Fans call out The Rock for claim about cheeseburger

In the first drawing of 2024, a lucky winner would choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $810 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $408.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. Ouch!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.