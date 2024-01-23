First Presbyterian Church, Civic Center apply for state historic preservation grants

COLDWATER — The city will support two grant applications to the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office for engineering studies to preserve two of three buildings on the city's logo.

The $18,000 grants would pay for structural engineering studies on the First Presbyterian Church steeple and The Coldwater Community Center, Inc.

The Civic Center facade, Presbyterian steeple, and Branch District Library appear on the Coldwater city logo.

Church elder Lisa Renshaw said the church wants to reclad the steeple and shore up the bell tower. "If you notice there are hurricane bolts now in the bell tower to keep it together."

The First Presbyterian Church at 52 Marshall St., across from the municipal building, was built between 1866 and 1869 and is a Michigan State Historic Site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Renshaw said work on the masonry over the last decade caused problems. "The grout or mortar they used was too strong, too hard. So, the bricks are crumbling."

Construction workers stabilized the bell tower with bolts last summer.

The grant covers the cost of a structural engineer to determine the proper repairs.

Currently, the steeple is clad in vinyl. "That's really not the right material to use, because it's going to hold in moisture," Renshaw explained. The vinyl blows off and needs to be replaced with original shake-like materials.

Kathy Bappert, president of the non-profit Civic Center corporation, asked for $60,000 but instead will reduce the request to $18,000 just for structural engineering after receiving other estimates.

Bappert said only an architect reviewed the building when the city leased the former Putnam Funeral Home in the historic Beech House to the group.

Their contractor told the group they needed a structural engineering analysis.

"One of the first-floor floors is sagging because they destroyed the structure underneath," Bappert said.

"After the roof leaked, the third-floor floors are disintegrating. Plaster is falling from the ceiling. There are basic foundational issues in the basement,” she added.

The Civic Center at 11 East Chicago needs work on the porch and foundations.

The report should give the organization the necessary information to determine the steps to make the building safe.

Main Street Development Director Audry Tappenden said the city became a certified local government last fall. "Coldwater applies on behalf of any and all projects that seek funds in the community, regardless of whether or not we carry out those projects," she said.

If the Michigan Historical Commission awards the grants, the city would only administer and account for the funding.

Since the city owns but leases the Civic Center on the northeast side of Four Corner Park, the city would advance funds for the work and receive proceeds from the grant when awarded.

Tappenden said the church would advance funds for the project, and the city would account for the appropriate use of the money when paid by the grant.

