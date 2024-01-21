First Presbyterian Music Ministry participates in homeless memorial service

On Dec. 21, the Lancaster FPC Worship Team traveled to Columbus to offer musical selections as part of the 20th Annual Homeless Memorial Service.

This service held at Trinity Episcopal Church (downtown Columbus), annually on the longest night of the year, has become a community tradition, remembering those who otherwise would be forgotten. The service is made possible by the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless. In 2022, John McClain, director of music and worship at Lancaster FPC, was invited to provide music, as a soloist, for the service.

Dec 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio: John McClain leads the choir during the Columbus Coalition For the Homeless 20th Annual Memorial Service for the 94 homeless people who died in Columbus in 2023. The service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church Downtown. McClain is director of music and worship at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. The choir was composed of church members as well as students from Logan HIgh School.

"I was so moved by the service last year that I knew I wanted to do all I could to make it even more meaningful in 2023," said McClain.

Susan Johnson from the team of singers, spoke about how it impacted the entire Christmas season for her:

"There are moments during the Christmas season that create a lasting impression on the season. Our participation in the Memorial Service at Trinity Episcopal Church Remembering those homeless individuals who passed away in 2023 is one of those moments. On the darkest day of the year, we experienced the Light of Christ through worshiping together with so many individuals from many walks of life in an unforgettable evening of remembrance, special words, music and light. It was a beautiful evening where humanity came together and experienced the light of the season. Thank you, John McClain, for inviting our worship team to be a part of something so special."

Each year countless individuals find themselves without shelter in Columbus. During the program, the name of each homeless person who had passed was read and a bell was rung for each name. The program is meant to honor and remember those who have died but also to inspire hope and encouragement for the community to work together in the future to address homelessness and the affordable housing crisis.

The service was filled with scripture, testimony, and stories shared about the connections made with homeless folks who had passed.

Longtime member, Cheri Johnson commented, "I loved being able to sing with our group at the service for the forgotten. By reading each name of the homeless who have lived and died in the streets, I felt a real connection to the people who were known by those who try to help them. I won’t soon forget."

The choir, along with piano and string quartet, sang meaningful and appropriate selections for the cause–No Night There, Lo, How A Rose with The Rose, and Night of Silence.

Worship team member, Hannah Westenbarger reflected, "Singing at the homeless service was something I’ll not soon forget and hope to do again because it warmed my heart so much. It’s one thing to look out at people you know and see how our music affects them; it’s entirely different to watch people, with whom you have zero connection, be overcome by emotion as they listened to our music. It’s just a testament that music holds power and can support people throughout their darkest days, and I feel so blessed that we could offer them some comfort and be their lights, even if only for a little bit."

John McClain closed the service with a message of hope, a solo setting of My Lord Has Come. The final lyrics to the solo read:"Lead me, lead me to see Him,Sages and shepherds and angels.No place for me but a stable–My Lord has come!"

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster FPC Worship Team takes part in homeless memorial service