Who was the first president? Here's what to know about the first president in US history.

To qualify for presidency in the United States, there are three requirements, according to the Constitution:

Must be at least 35 years old

Be a natural born citizen of the U.S.

Must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years

There have been 46 presidents throughout U.S. history. With nearly 250 years of history, it can be easy to forget who held office and when. So, here is rundown on the first president, the current and all those in-between.

Who was the first president?

George Washington was the first president of the United States, taking his oath of office on April 30, 1789, according to the White House. Prior to his presidency, Washington was the Commander in Chief of the Continental Army.

Washington retired after two terms, setting a precedent for future presidents. He held the role from 1789 to 1797.

When did George Washington die?

After his retirement, Washington spent his time at Mount Vernon until he died of a throat infection on Dec. 14, 1799, says the White House.

Washington was 67 years old when he died.

How many presidents were there before Washington?

While Washington is recognized as the first president of our nation, there were several "presidents" before him.

During the Continental Congresses and Confederation Congress, a "president" was elected by the delegates to oversee the legislative session, according to the U.S. House of Representatives. This official had many responsibilities including "ruling on parliamentary issues, managing official correspondence, advancing or holding back legislation," among others.

These are the presidents of the Continental Congresses and Confederation Congress and their term lengths:

Peyton Randolph: Sep. 5 – Oct. 22, 1774

Henry Middleton: Oct. 22 – Oct. 26, 1774

Peyton Randolph: May 10 – May 24, 1775

John Hancock: May 24, 1775 – Oct. 31, 1777

Henry Laurens: Nov. 1, 1777 – Dec. 9, 1778

John Jay: Dec. 10, 1778 – Sep. 27, 1779

Samuel Huntington: Sep. 28, 1779 – Mar. 1, 1781

Samuel Huntington: Mar. 2 – July 6, 1781

Thomas McKean: July 10 – Oct. 23, 1781

John Hanson: Nov. 5, 1781 – Nov. 3, 1782

Elias Boudinot: Nov. 4, 1782–Nov. 3, 1783

Thomas Mifflin: Nov. 3, 1783 – Nov. 30, 1784

Richard Henry Lee: Nov. 30, 1784 – Nov. 4, 1785

John Hancock: Nov. 23, 1785 – June 5, 1786

Nathaniel Gorham: June 6, 1786 – Feb. 2, 1787

Arthur St. Clair: Feb. 2 – Oct. 5, 1787

Cyrus Griffin: Jan. 22, 1788 – Mar. 2, 1789

Who is the president of the United States?

The 46th president of the United States is Joe Biden. Biden previously represented Delaware for 36 years in the Senate, later becoming the 47th vice president of the U.S. under former President Barrack Obama.

Biden assumed office on Jan. 20, 2021 with Kamala Harris as his vice president, making Harris the first female vice president in U.S. history, as well as the first Black American and first Asian American vice president.

Presidents of the United States, in order

Here are all the presidents in U.S. history in order from first to current:

George Washington John Adams Thomas Jefferson James Madison James Monroe John Quincy Adams Andrew Jackson Martin Van Buren William Henry Harrison John Tyler James K. Polk Zachary Taylor Millard Fillmore Franklin Pierce James Buchanan Abraham Lincoln Andrew Johnson Ulysses S. Grant Rutherford B. Hayes James Garfield Chester A. Arthur Grover Cleveland Benjamin Harrison Grover Cleveland William McKinley Theodore Roosevelt William Howard Taft Woodrow Wilson Warren G. Harding Calvin Coolidge Herbert Hoover Franklin D. Roosevelt Harry S. Truman Dwight D. Eisenhower John F. Kennedy Lyndon B. Johnson Richard M. Nixon Gerald R. Ford Jimmy Carter Ronald Reagan George H. W. Bush Bill Clinton George W. Bush Barack Obama Donald Trump Joe Biden

