Who was the first president? Here's what to know about the first president in US history.

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
To qualify for presidency in the United States, there are three requirements, according to the Constitution:

  • Must be at least 35 years old

  • Be a natural born citizen of the U.S.

  • Must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years

There have been 46 presidents throughout U.S. history. With nearly 250 years of history, it can be easy to forget who held office and when. So, here is rundown on the first president, the current and all those in-between.

Who was the first president? 

George Washington was the first president of the United States, taking his oath of office on April 30, 1789, according to the White House. Prior to his presidency, Washington was the Commander in Chief of the Continental Army.

Washington retired after two terms, setting a precedent for future presidents. He held the role from 1789 to 1797.

When did George Washington die?

After his retirement, Washington spent his time at Mount Vernon until he died of a throat infection on Dec. 14, 1799, says the White House.

Washington was 67 years old when he died.

How many presidents were there before Washington?

While Washington is recognized as the first president of our nation, there were several "presidents" before him.

During the Continental Congresses and Confederation Congress, a "president" was elected by the delegates to oversee the legislative session, according to the U.S. House of Representatives. This official had many responsibilities including "ruling on parliamentary issues, managing official correspondence, advancing or holding back legislation," among others.

These are the presidents of the Continental Congresses and Confederation Congress and their term lengths:

  • Peyton Randolph: Sep. 5 – Oct. 22, 1774

  • Henry Middleton: Oct. 22 – Oct. 26, 1774

  • Peyton Randolph: May 10 – May 24, 1775

  • John Hancock: May 24, 1775 – Oct. 31, 1777

  • Henry Laurens: Nov. 1, 1777 – Dec. 9, 1778

  • John Jay: Dec. 10, 1778 – Sep. 27, 1779

  • Samuel Huntington: Sep. 28, 1779 – Mar. 1, 1781

  • Samuel Huntington: Mar. 2 – July 6, 1781

  • Thomas McKean: July 10 – Oct. 23, 1781

  • John Hanson: Nov. 5, 1781 – Nov. 3, 1782

  • Elias Boudinot: Nov. 4, 1782–Nov. 3, 1783

  • Thomas Mifflin: Nov. 3, 1783 – Nov. 30, 1784

  • Richard Henry Lee: Nov. 30, 1784 – Nov. 4, 1785

  • John Hancock: Nov. 23, 1785 – June 5, 1786

  • Nathaniel Gorham: June 6, 1786 – Feb. 2, 1787

  • Arthur St. Clair: Feb. 2 – Oct. 5, 1787

  • Cyrus Griffin: Jan. 22, 1788 – Mar. 2, 1789

Who is the president of the United States?

The 46th president of the United States is Joe Biden. Biden previously represented Delaware for 36 years in the Senate, later becoming the 47th vice president of the U.S. under former President Barrack Obama.

Biden assumed office on Jan. 20, 2021 with Kamala Harris as his vice president, making Harris the first female vice president in U.S. history, as well as the first Black American and first Asian American vice president.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference a day after the US midterm elections, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2022.
Presidents of the United States, in order

Here are all the presidents in U.S. history in order from first to current:

  1. George Washington

  2. John Adams

  3. Thomas Jefferson

  4. James Madison

  5. James Monroe

  6. John Quincy Adams

  7. Andrew Jackson

  8. Martin Van Buren

  9. William Henry Harrison

  10. John Tyler

  11. James K. Polk

  12. Zachary Taylor

  13. Millard Fillmore

  14. Franklin Pierce

  15. James Buchanan

  16. Abraham Lincoln

  17. Andrew Johnson

  18. Ulysses S. Grant

  19. Rutherford B. Hayes

  20. James Garfield

  21. Chester A. Arthur

  22. Grover Cleveland

  23. Benjamin Harrison

  24. Grover Cleveland

  25. William McKinley

  26. Theodore Roosevelt

  27. William Howard Taft

  28. Woodrow Wilson

  29. Warren G. Harding

  30. Calvin Coolidge

  31. Herbert Hoover

  32. Franklin D. Roosevelt

  33. Harry S. Truman

  34. Dwight D. Eisenhower

  35. John F. Kennedy

  36. Lyndon B. Johnson

  37. Richard M. Nixon

  38. Gerald R. Ford

  39. Jimmy Carter

  40. Ronald Reagan

  41. George H. W. Bush

  42. Bill Clinton

  43. George W. Bush

  44. Barack Obama

  45. Donald Trump

  46. Joe Biden

