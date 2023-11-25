First presidential candidates file for Arizona ballot. But you've only heard of 1 of them

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the first mainstream presidential candidate to file paperwork to appear on the March ballot for Arizona's presidential preference election, according to records obtained from the Secretary of State's Office.

Candidates have until Dec. 11 to file documents to appear on the ballot.

Two other lesser-known candidates, Republican John Castro of Texas, and Democrat Stephen Lyons of Maryland, also have filed the required paperwork.

All three qualified under a provision of Arizona law that allows presidential hopefuls who have qualified in two other states to be granted ballot access in Arizona.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Thanksgiving Family Forum at the downtown Marriott on November 17, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.

In the case of DeSantis, he has already been put on the ballot in New Hampshire and Washington.

Castro has qualified in New Hampshire and Nevada and Lyons in New Hampshire and Arkansas.

Alternatively, candidates can gather voter signatures on nomination petitions, but the two-state qualifier is quicker.

The presidential preference election is March 19. By law, the ballot can only deal with presidential candidates.

The actual winner of the preference election might not necessarily be the name listed on the fall general election ballot. That's because party delegates choose presidential nominees during their political conventions. However, Arizona law says delegates should make their "best efforts" to honor the winner of the preference election.

Only voters registered with a political party can vote in the presidential preference election. Independents can change their party affiliation, vote in a presidential preference election and then re-register as an independent, but that takes some planning.

Who are John Castro and Stephen Lyons?

Neither Castro nor Lyons are high-profile candidates who are anticipated to present serious challengers to either incumbent President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump and the other mainstream Republican candidates who have been raising money, participating in debates and campaigning.

Castro has filed unsuccessful legal challenges in various states in an attempt to keep former Trump from appearing on ballots. He has argued the 14th Amendment bars Trump from appearing on the ballot.

The amendment was ratified in 1868 and ensured civil rights, and was used to prevent former Confederates from joining Congress and taking over the government they had fought against.

Castro hasn't participated in the three GOP debates, which have included DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and others, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who suspended his campaign.

Lyons is even lesser well known as a Democratic challenger to Biden.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ron DeSantis first major candidate to file for Arizona's March ballot