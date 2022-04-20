First Protest Death Boosts Calls to Oust Sri Lanka President

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Muneeza Naqvi
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Mahinda Rajapaksa
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan Army officer(naz@i) and politician

(Bloomberg) -- The first fatality after weeks of protests in Sri Lanka over food and fuel shortages intensified calls for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, with a key opposition leader saying Rajapaksa was “responsible for every death.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Officers fired live rounds Tuesday night in the central Rambukkana area after tear gas failed to dispel a group of protesters who had blocked a train track and tried to set fire to a diesel truck, the police media unit in capital Colombo said by phone. One person was killed in the clash, according to Agence France-Presse and several local media outlets.

Those injured, including police officers, were taken to the nearby Kegalle hospital, the police media unit said, adding that an indefinite curfew has been imposed in the area. Demonstrators pelted police with stones.

“Resign now!” said Harsha de Silva, a lawmaker from the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party in a Twitter post directed at the president. As head of state, “you are responsible for every death.”

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis -- the worst since it gained independence more than 70 years ago -- has brought angry citizens to the streets demanding the ouster of the Rajapaksa family. The government is now seeking as much as $4 billion in emergency aid this year to help the island nation ease hourslong power cuts, shorten fuel lines that go on for miles, and pay for imports of lifesaving drugs and food.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- the president’s brother -- said on Twitter that he was “deeply distressed following the tragedy.” He added that he’s confident of an impartial police investigation and urged protesters to be peaceful. The President hasn’t yet commented on the death and the police firing.

Condemnation of the violence poured in on social media, including from several local celebrities and cricket stars. U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said she was “deeply saddened by the horrible news” and called for a “full, transparent investigation.”

Former national cricketer Kumar Sangakarra also tweeted to say, “using lethal force against unarmed protestors is unconscionable.”

Fears of a crackdown have persisted for weeks as protesters camp out in downtown Colombo to pressure President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. In a statement on Saturday, the army denied “sinister” rumors that soldiers were now training to assault protesters.

While the Rajapaksas have resisted calls to step down Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday said the government would support moves to trim presidential powers in an apparent olive branch to protesters. However, he hasn’t elaborated on the details of the constitutional changes he proposes, and it’s not clear if this will placate the family’s opponents.

A delegation led by Finance Minister Ali Sabry arrived in Washington this week hoping to secure rapid funding from the International Monetary Fund. An official from the multilateral lender said Tuesday night in Washington that discussions were still at an early stage.

“We are very concerned about the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka and hardships suffered by the people,” Masahiro Nozaki, IMF’s mission chief for the South Asian nation, said in a statement confirming talks this week with a delegation from Colombo. “Approval of an IMF-supported program for Sri Lanka would require adequate assurances that debt sustainability will be restored.”

Those assurances are also key to disbursing any emergency funding, he said.

The delegation’s visit follows the central bank’s decision this month to raise interest rates by a record 700 basis points. State-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp. on Tuesday increased petrol prices for a second time in April as imports become costlier after authorities ran out of dollars to defend a currency peg and allowed the rupee to float free.

Sri Lanka’s stock exchange is closed this week to allow investors to assess the economic conditions. The 5.875% note due July 25 was 0.25 cent higher on the dollar at 47.27 cents Wednesday.

Newly appointed power and energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Twitter Tuesday that the country received new supplies of coal and diesel, implying an easing in the fuel and power crisis.

(Updates with PM’s comments in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire live bullets at protesters

    Police have used live rounds for the first time since protests erupted over an economic crisis.

  • Lending Curbs Easing Needed, Ex-Official Says: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s finance regulators should ease up on their efforts to rein in developers’ debt to help them ride out the latest Covid wave, a former central bank official said. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe outbreak may “severely” hit home

  • Boss of failed energy firm Bulb defends £250,000 salary

    Co-founder Hayden Wood tells MPs he was asked to stay on to "support customers".

  • Sri Lanka town under curfew, foreign concern over killing

    Anti-government demonstrators flash their mobile phone lights during a silent protest near the president's office in Colombo

  • Climate Crisis? Fund Managers Are Sticking With Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingNone of the world’s largest asset managers has definitively called on fossil-fuel companies to stop the development of new oil and gas projects.Surely, one would think, given all the climate-conscious talk

  • Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 13 injured

    Sri Lankan police opened fire Tuesday at people protesting new fuel price increases, killing one and injuring 13 others, in the first shooting by security forces during weeks of demonstrations over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Fifteen police personnel were also admitted to a hospital with minor injuries after clashes with protesters. Police confirmed they shot at the protesters in Rambukkana, 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Colombo, the capital, and they declared a local curfew afterward.

  • Sri Lankan president promises systemic change

    STORY: Rajapaksa announced 17 new ministerial appointments on Monday but notably left out some members of his own family in the wake of protests over the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa said he would seek solutions to Sri Lanka's problems including via possible constitutional changes, according to a statement issued by his office. "I stand ready to support parliament on constitutional changes that should be made," he said. The island nation of 22 million is experiencing prolonged power cuts and fuel and medicines shortages triggered by a tumble in its foreign exchange reserves that has stalled imports of essentials, leading to daily protests in the commercial capital Colombo. Faced with growing popular unrest and calls for his resignation, Rajapaksa dissolved his previous cabinet earlier this month and invited all parties in parliament to form a unity government, but opposition groups and members of the ruling alliance rejected the idea.

  • Out with Alex Jones-style conspiracy theorizing. In with Libs of TikTok.

    Out with Alex Jones-style conspiracy theorizing. In with Libs of TikTok.

  • SoftBank Robotics Invests in Hong Kong Startup Avalon SteriTech

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s robotics arm has agreed to buy a minority stake in cleaning technology startup Avalon SteriTech Ltd., marking the company’s first investment in Hong Kong.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingSoftBank Robotics is buying

  • Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak to yen, BOJ targets yields

    The dollar climbed to a fresh two-decade peak to the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by more Federal Reserve officials pushing for sizeable interest rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy. The greenback reached 129.43 yen for the first time since April 2002 before last trading 0.3% higher at 129.295. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, among the more dovish Federal Open Market Committee members, said on Tuesday that if global supply chain disruptions persist, policymakers will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down inflation.

  • K-Drama Stocks Fall as Netflix to Curb Spending on Films, Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- K-drama stocks, or shares of Korean drama production studios, slide on Wednesday as Netflix Inc. said it will curb its spending on films and TV shows after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judg

  • Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

    The TSA says it will no longer enforce the mask mandate in light of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's decision

  • An old clip of Volodymyr Zelenskyy side-eyeing Donald Trump's suggestion that he 'get together' with Putin and solve their 'problem' has resurfaced on Twitter

    In the video, Zelenskyy looks incredulous as Trump suggests: "I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem."

  • A former Madison Cawthorn staffer called the congressman a 'bad person' and 'habitual liar,' and claimed his district office had 'more liquor bottles than they do water bottles'

    "People need to know how this man really is," a former district staffer for Rep. Madison Cawthorn said. "He's still got a lot of people fooled."

  • Jordan Klepper Reveals The Baffling Request He Gets From Trump Fans

    "The Daily Show" correspondent realized one thing from the ask.

  • Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey fires back at Dem Rep. Maxine Waters over 'racist' ad claim

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday shot back at Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after the liberal congresswoman derided the governor’s campaign ad as “racist.”

  • Jen Psaki Ribs Fox's Peter Doocy: You're No Doc And Don't Even (Usually) Play One On TV

    Somebody get that Fox News reporter some first aid.

  • Jordan Klepper Details His Most 'Revealing' Exchange With A Trump Fanatic

    "I don't have to come armed with any comedy when the comedy like that writes itself," said the "Daily Show" correspondent.

  • Trump calls for Russia and Ukraine to reach agreement to end war

    Former President Trump on Monday called for an end to the violence in Ukraine weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked military attack. “It doesn’t make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren’t sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement,” Trump, who initially praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart” over the invasion before…

  • Jen Psaki in tears during interview on Republican anti-LGBTQ ‘cruelty’

    White House press secretary becomes emotional in podcast discussion of wave of legislation sweeping Republican states Jen Psaki said on the podcast: ‘It’s completely outrageous. Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, broke down in tears during an interview in which she condemned the “cruelty” of a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping Republican states. Known for her toughness at the briefing room podiu