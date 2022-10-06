First Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan 6 attack

A Proud Boys leader will plead guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Jeremy Bertino, 43, is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those charges.

He will also plead guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bertino faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail after entering a plea agreement with the prosecution, CNN reported.

More follows ...