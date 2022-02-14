FIRST ® & Qualcomm: A Pioneering Partnership to Inspire Young Innovators

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Qualcomm

Image Courtesy of FIRST ®

It’s a future understood by two like-minded organizations: Today’s students will be the drivers of tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Together, FIRST ® and Qualcomm IncorporatedTM are working to engage and empower those future innovators.

Qualcomm is a world-leading wireless technology innovator, and a driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G and other foundational technologies that transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates. To stay at the forefront of innovation, Qualcomm invests in developing tomorrow’s workforce through STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education. Since it was founded more than 35 years ago, Qualcomm has provided education technology, funded youth programs, and promoted the importance and access of STEM engagement.

As the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education, driven by a 30-year-strong global robotics community preparing young people for the future, FIRST and its programs enable Qualcomm to have lasting impact on young people ages 4-18.

