First reported NYC homicide victim of 2022 is woman dead of stabbing in Queens

New York’s first reported homicide of 2022 is a stabbing death police investigated in Queens on Saturday night.

A report of an assault around 8:20 p.m. at the corner of 23rd St. and Broadway in Astoria led officers to a woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.

The woman was lying on the sidewalk unconscious and unresponsive, said cops.

EMS arrived and rushed the woman to Astoria General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was not immediately identified, and the case remained under investigation on Saturday night, said police.

Police investigated 485 murders in 2021 — 17 more than the 468 reported in 2020.