Do First Republic Bank's (NYSE:FRC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First Republic Bank with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is First Republic Bank Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that First Republic Bank's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that First Republic Bank's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for First Republic Bank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to US$5.7b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are First Republic Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of First Republic Bank, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$150m. This comes in at 0.7% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Republic Bank, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

The First Republic Bank CEO received US$7.3m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is First Republic Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into First Republic Bank's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that First Republic Bank has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Republic Bank you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

