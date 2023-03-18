First Republic Cut to Junk by Moody’s After $30 Billion Rescue

1
Hari Govind
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service, a day after a $30 billion rescue that the ratings agency warned could weigh on the lender’s profit outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Moody’s downgrade on Friday follows similar actions by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, and comes just one day after the US’s biggest banks agreed to deposit $30 billion with the San Francisco-based lender. The ratings agency said it was maintaining the review for downgrade.

The move reflects “the deterioration in the bank’s financial profile and the significant challenges First Republic Bank faces over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a statement. The high cost of the $30 billion rescue package, combined with the high proportion of fixed-rate assets at the bank, “is likely to have a large negative impact on First Republic’s core profitability in coming quarters.”

First Republic’s credit rating was cut to B2 from Baa1 by Moody’s. Before the rescue plan was disclosed, S&P on Wednesday lowered its rating to BB+ from A-, while Fitch cut the bank to BB from A- the same day. The company’s share price tumbled 33% on Friday, an indication that investors remain unsatisfied.

Read more: First Republic’s $30 Billion Rescue Fails to Calm Investors

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Moody's downgrades credit ratings on First Republic Bank

    The agency cut the bank's long-term issuer rating and local currency subordinate ratings to B2 from Baa1 and long-term local currency bank deposit rating to Baa3 from A1, among others. The outlook on the issuer rating and long-term bank deposits of First Republic Bank remain under review, Moody's said. Moody's said it believes the bank's high cost of borrowings, along with the "high proportion of fixed rate assets at the bank, is likely to have a large negative impact on First Republic's core profitability in coming quarters."

  • First Republic Gets $30 Billion Deposit Lifeline From Big Banks

    First Republic, home to many top advisor teams, is looking into strategic options which could include a sale, according to reports. On Wednesday, ratings firms S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings downgraded First Republic’s debt to “junk” status. A consortium of banks including Bank of America Citigroup JPMorgan Chase and others have agreed to make uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion in beleaguered First Republic Bank, the depositing banks said Thursday.

  • First Republic Bank receives $30 billion in deposits from big banks

    Eleven banks deposit a combined $30 billion into First Republic Bank in a move to stabilize the regional bank amid financial system woes.

  • First Republic Stock Plunges After Bank Rescue Plan, Dividend Suspension

    First Republic Bank shares fell more than 30% Friday after a multibillion-dollar rescue deal orchestrated by the biggest U.S. banks failed to convince investors that the troubled lender is on solid footing.

  • FTX Had a Nearly $7 Billion Balance Sheet Hole When it Went Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The FTX crypto empire had a roughly $6.8 billion gap in its balance sheet when it filed for bankruptcy last year, advisers to the group have determined. Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosAnother Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000CFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineA

  • First Republic shares tank almost 33% despite $30 billion support

    Shares of First Republic Bank tumbled nearly 33% on Friday, leaving them down more than 80% in the past 10 sessions, despite a rescue package with $30 billion in deposits injected by large U.S. banks. The beleaguered lender was in talks to raise money from other banks or private equity firms by selling new shares, the New York Times reported on Friday afternoon, citing three people with knowledge of the process. First Republic declined to comment.

  • Opinion: Yes, rescuing banks like First Republic rewards the reckless. No, that shouldn't stop us

    Interventions in Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and others have revived a distracting, dangerous argument. Bank runs and failures are the greater risk.

  • How Much Is First Republic Worth?

    After the bank’s $30 billion deposit rescue, investors are still struggling to figure out how to value the lender.

  • Why Warriors' Anthony Lamb NBA contract conversion was easy decision

    Despite some controversial headwinds, the Warriors converted Anthony Lamb's two-way contract status to standard NBA.

  • 2-year Treasury yield posts biggest weekly decline in more than 35 years

    U.S. bond yields plunge, capping off a week of volatility, as worries about the banking sector outweigh assessments on how high interest rates will go.

  • UPDATE 2-UBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse -FT

    Banking giant UBS is in discussions to take over all or parts of Credit Suisse, with the boards of Switzerland's two biggest lenders set to meet separately over the weekend, the Financial Times reported on Friday. The Swiss National Bank and regulator FINMA are organising the talks in an attempt to build confidence in the country's banking sector, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. On Friday evening, Swiss regulators informed their counterparts in the United States and United Kingdom that the merger of the two banks was their "Plan A" to salvage the confidence in Credit Suisse, the report added.

  • Senate Republicans introduce bill codifying right to bear arms 'outside your home'

    Senate Republicans are pushing to codify court rulings ensuring that Americans can both own guns individually and carry them outside their homes for self-defense.

  • J.P. Morgan Recruits Advisors With $1.1 Billion in Assets

    J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase hired three advisors who collectively managed more than $1.1 billion in assets at UBS and Goldman Sachs. In the larger of two moves, the Fernandez Cabrera Group joined J.P. Morgan in Miami. The team includes advisors J.C. Cabrera and Pedro Fernandez as well as business management specialist Charlene Meizoso.

  • Market Rally Divided: First Republic Bank Dives After Hours; Fed Meeting On Tap

    The Nasdaq leads a divided market rally, with the Fed meeting on tap. It's already going to be a busy weekend for First Republic and Credit Suisse

  • Hundreds of Thousands of Birds Simply Didn't Breed After a Stormy Summer in Antarctica

    December and January represent breeding season for seabirds in Antarctica, a time when there should be thousands of active nests. But strong snowstorms during the 2021-2022 season made it difficult for birds to access their usual grounds and resulted in a total failure to reproduce for multiple species.

  • This under-the-radar smartwatch — on sale for $30 — is giving Apple a run for its money

    Apple Watch? Pah! Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers are swooning over this model.

  • Alabama athletics: Report basketball walk-on Kai Spears was at fatal shooting scene is 'inaccurate'

    Alabama athletics is rebutting a report from the New York Times that basketball walk-on Kai Spears was also at the scene of the Jan. 15 fatal shooting.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Proposes Reverse Stock Split, Stock Tumbles

    Bed Bath & Beyond is planning a reverse stock split, the company said on Friday, sending the shares tumbling in after-hours trading. Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) stock was down nearly 20% at 83 cents. In a reverse stock split, each outstanding share is converted into a fraction of the share.

  • Price Action Bulls Have the Near-Term Edge, but Bears Have a Better Argument

    The key right now is to be aware of your time frames and be ready for volatility as more news flow drives the action.

  • Iron Mountain Stock A Steady Eddie; Job 1: Data Protection

    Iron Mountain stock shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating