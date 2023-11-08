First Republican joins 2024 race for Franklin County prosecutor, faces uphill battle

John Rutan, 44, a defense attorney living in Grove City, has announced he is running to replace Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection in 2024. As of Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, he is the only Republican who has declared his intention to run in the Democrat stronghold.

A defense attorney from Grove City is the first Republican to announce he is running to replace Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection in 2024.

John Rutan, 44, is currently the only Republican who has declared his intention to run for county prosecutor. If he clears the primary, Rutan would face an uphill battle in the general election since Franklin County has become such a Democrat stronghold that even Republican judges have switched parties to Democrat to gain reeleciton.

Two Democrats have already announced their candidacy for county prosecutor: Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in Tyack's office whom Tyack is allowing to handle the office's public comment on various matters.

Unlike Pierson or Harris, Rutan has no experience as a prosecuting attorney. He has worked as a defense attorney since 2010.

"I don’t have experience as a prosecutor, but that’s who I’ve been dealing with so 100% I have experience," Rutan told The Dispatch. "I definitely believe I’d be more qualified. I’m on the other side of it. I know how to take the air out of a defense attorney’s sail."

Rutan said he is running on empathy, compassion and measurable justice.

"My goal is to bring crime down and dignity to the county and office. I will do this with programs, policies and leading by example," Rutan said.

Rutan previously ran for the Ohio House of Representatives in 2020, but was not endorsed by the Republican party and lost in the primary.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Attorney announces bid for Franklin County Prosecutor in 2024 election