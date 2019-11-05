First Resources Limited (SGX:EB5) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate First Resources Limited (SGX:EB5) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for First Resources:

0.11 = US$135m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$337m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, First Resources has an ROCE of 11%.

Is First Resources's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, First Resources's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.6% average in the Food industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how First Resources compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how First Resources's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:EB5 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 5th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for First Resources.

How First Resources's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

First Resources has total assets of US$1.6b and current liabilities of US$337m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On First Resources's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, First Resources could be worth a closer look.