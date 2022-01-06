🌱 First Responder Changes + COVID Testing Availability

Good morning, Gig Harbor! Let's get this Thursday started off right. Here's what's going on today in Gig Harbor.

First, today's weather:

Breezy and milder with rain. High: 48 Low: 43.

Here are the top stories in Gig Harbor today:

Gig Harbor department sending more responders out on fire, medical calls (Gig Harbor Now) Time & Again: Shore restoration, where historic business stood | Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber (Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber) Lakewood COVID-19 Testing Site To Close Permanently Thursday (Lakewood Patch) Latest Hospital Capacity In Gig Harbor Area (Gig Harbor Patch) Washington Orders 5.5 Million COVID-19 Tests As Demand Surges (Puyallup Patch)

Today in Gig Harbor:

GHHS - Pool - GH Boys Swim Meet vs CK (3:30 PM)

PHS - COLOR GUARD - HRMS/ AUX GYM - Peninsula High School (5:00 PM)

GHHS - Main Gym - Wrestling vs Peninsula HS (7:00 PM)

GHHS - Aux Gym - Fastpitch - Gig Harbor High (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One - Official Site: "We are making the necessary adjustments to make you safer." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Living: "Happy New Year everybody! It’s not every day that we are blessed to experience winter in its fullness, with snow-capped rooftops, trees … and boats! So cold that a layer of ice covers the water’s edge. This dreamy winter shot was taken..." (Instagram)

Peninsula School District: "Each January, school districts throughout the nation and state recognize those citizens who serve on school boards during School Board Appreciation Month. The Peninsula School District Board of Directors consists of five directors, elect..." (Facebook)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Join us on Friday at 11:30am for Coffee and Connection, an opportunity for members to create meaningful connections and build relationships over a cup of coffee and some sweet treats. ☕🍪 bit.ly/3Dyc8z4 Location: Tom Taylor Family YMCA, ..." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Tides Scholarship Foundation: "NO MENCHIES WEDNESDAY TOMORROW at lunches. So sorry- but we will return next Wednesday. Thank you for your support - GO TIDES🌊" (Facebook)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Winter Youth Registration is closing today at 11:59pm. Programs include swim lessons, gymnastics, dance, visual arts, and outdoor environmental education. 🏊🏾 ♀️🤸🏼👯🎨💚 Find your fun this winter at the Y! ymcapkc.org/youth" (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce: "Join us tomorrow January 6th to hear from local health and wellness experts: Tuladhara Yoga, Harbor Total Wellness, Revitalize Metabolic Health, & A2 Physical Therapy. They'll be sharing lifestyle, nutrition and exercise suggestions to s..." (Facebook)

Peninsula School District: "We are currently experiencing intermittent disruptions impacting the availability and functionality of our district and school websites for users. Finalsite, our website vendor, is currently experiencing outages that are disrupting our s..." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Horsehead Bay/Arletta: "Any recommendations for where to buy a good cord of firewood? - Thank you" (Nextdoor)

Events:

State of the Markets Update (January 7)

— Charles Woodman

— Charles Woodman

