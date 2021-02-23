First responder says wearing a seatbelt likely helped save Tiger Woods' life

Carmudi

Unveiled in 2018, the new-generation Jimny was easily one of, if not THE most anticipated cars when it launched locally, with reserverations and wait times reportedly extending over a year. Much of the excitement over the compact crossover related to its cute retro design cues, meant as a throwback the Jimnys of years past. The round LED headlights embedded in the grille pay homage to the classic, first-gen model, while the clamshell hood harks back to both the second- and third-gen models. Even the placing of the taillights in the rear bumper mirrors that of the second-gen of the mini crossover. Despite having all the trappings of a vintage vehicle, the 2021 Jimny—a 2020 carryover—still manages to be modern with plenty of contemporary embellishments including headlight washers, steering wheel controls, rearview camera, and more. Inside, a touchscreen infotainment system brings the dashboard elements together, which also houses a climate control air conditioning. Another digital display for the vehicle's settings can be found between the two orange-on-black gauges. Powertrain-wise, the all-new Jimny is available with a newly-developed 1.5-liter K15B engine that produces 100hp and 130Nm of torque, mated to either a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual or gearbox. Utilizing a newly-developed ladder frame, the Jimny body rides on three-link rigid axle suspensions with coil springs. Meanwhile, an AllGrip Pro part-time, four-wheel-drive system with low-range transfer gear boosts its off-road capabilities. Ground clearance sits at a comfy 210mm, and approach, break over, and departure angles of 37-, 28-, and 49-degrees, respectively. For those interested, the Suzuki Jimny costs PHP1.06 to 1.18 million brand new, with four different variants to choose from. Check out the breakdown of features for each below. Suzuki Jimny GL 5MT (PHP1.06 million) SPECIFICATION Dimensions (mm): 3480 x 1645 x 1725 Wheelbase (mm): 2250 Ground clearance (mm): 195 Seating Capacity: 4 Persons Luggage Capacity Seatback Raised (Liters): 85 Luggage Capacity Seatback Folded (Liters): 377 Fuel Tank Capacity (Liters): 40 Curb Weight (kg): 1090 / 1095 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 1435 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: K15B Inline-4 16-Valve Multi-Point Injection Displacement (cc): 1462 (1.5L) Fuel Type: Gasoline Max power (hp / RPM): 100 @ 6000 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 130 @ 4400 Transmission Type: 5-Speed Manual Drivetrain: 4x4 All Grip Pro Front / Rear Suspension: 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring / 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring Front / Rear Brakes: Solid Disc / Leading and Trailing Drums Wheels: 195 / 80 R 15 + Alloy Wheels EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Front Fog Lamps: With Lamp Washer: Without Automatic Lamps: Without Headlamp Levelling: Without Outside Door Mirrors: Unpainted Outside Door Handles: Black Tailgate Opener: With Drip Rails: With Wiper: 2-Speed Intermittent with Washer (Front) / 1-Speed with Washer (Rear) Paint Options: Solid Jungle Green, Solid Medium Gray, White, Pearl Bluish Black, Metallic Silky Silver INTERIOR Air Conditioning System: Manual Cruise Control: Without Steering Wheel: Urethane Gear Shift Knob: Chrome Seat Material: Fabric Power Windows: With Audio System: 9-inch Multimedia Audio Touchscreen Connectivity: USB, 12V Socket, Bluetooth, MirrorLink Number of Speakers: 2 Luggage Box: Without SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Brake Assist: Without Reverse Parking Camera: Without Reverse Parking Sensor Anti-Lock Braking System Side Impact Door Beams Electronic Stability Program Offline Navigation Hill Hold Control Engine Immobilizer Suzuki Jimny GL 4AT (PHP1.12 million) SPECIFICATION Dimensions (mm): 3480 x 1645 x 1725 Wheelbase (mm): 2250 Ground clearance (mm): 195 Seating Capacity: 4 Persons Luggage Capacity Seatback Raised (Liters): 85 Luggage Capacity Seatback Folded (Liters): 377 Fuel Tank Capacity (Liters): 40 Curb Weight (kg): 1110 / 1110 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 1435 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: K15B Inline-4 16-Valve Multi-Point Injection Displacement (cc): 1462 (1.5L) Fuel Type: Gasoline Max power (hp / RPM): 100 @ 6000 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 130 @ 4400 Transmission Type: 4-Speed Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 All Grip Pro Front / Rear Suspension: 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring / 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring Front / Rear Brakes: Solid Disc / Leading and Trailing Drums Wheels: 195 / 80 R 15 + Alloy Wheels EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Front Fog Lamps: With Lamp Washer: Without Automatic Lamps: Without Headlamp Levelling: Without Outside Door Mirrors: Unpainted Outside Door Handles: Black Tailgate Opener: With Drip Rails: With Wiper: 2-Speed Intermittent with Washer (Front) / 1-Speed with Washer (Rear) Paint Options: Solid Jungle Green, Solid Medium Gray, White, Pearl Bluish Black, Metallic Silky Silver INTERIOR Air Conditioning System: Manual Cruise Control: Without Steering Wheel: Urethane Gear Shift Knob: Chrome Seat Material: Fabric Power Windows: With Audio System: 9-inch Multimedia Audio Touchscreen Connectivity: USB, 12V Socket, Bluetooth, MirrorLink Number of Speakers: 2 Luggage Box: Without SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Brake Assist: Without Reverse Parking Camera: Without Reverse Parking Sensor Anti-Lock Braking System Side Impact Door Beams Electronic Stability Program Offline Navigation Hill Hold Control Engine Immobilizer Suzuki Jimny GLX 4AT (PHP1.16 million) SPECIFICATION Dimensions (mm): 3480 x 1645 x 1725 Wheelbase (mm): 2250 Ground clearance (mm): 195 Seating Capacity: 4 Persons Luggage Capacity Seatback Raised (Liters): 85 Luggage Capacity Seatback Folded (Liters): 377 Fuel Tank Capacity (Liters): 40 Curb Weight (kg): 1110 / 1110 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 1435 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: K15B Inline-4 16-Valve Multi-Point Injection Displacement (cc): 1462 (1.5L) Fuel Type: Gasoline Max power (hp / RPM): 100 @ 6000 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 130 @ 4400 Transmission Type: 4-Speed Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 All Grip Pro Front / Rear Suspension: 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring / 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring Front / Rear Brakes: Solid Disc / Leading and Trailing Drums Wheels: 195 / 80 R 15 + Alloy Wheels EXTERIOR Headlights: LED Projector Low Beam Front Fog Lamps: With Lamp Washer: With Automatic Lamps: With Headlamp Levelling: With Outside Door Mirrors: Painted Outside Door Handles: Body Color Tailgate Opener: With Drip Rails: With Wiper: 2-Speed Intermittent with Washer (Front) / 1-Speed with Washer (Rear) Paint Options: Solid Jungle Green, Solid Medium Gray, White INTERIOR Air Conditioning System: Automatic Cruise Control: With Steering Wheel: Leather-Covered Gear Shift Knob: Piano Black Seat Material: Fabric Power Windows: With Audio System: 9-inch Multimedia Audio Touchscreen Connectivity: USB, 12V Socket, Bluetooth, MirrorLink Number of Speakers: 4 Luggage Box: With SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Brake Assist: With Reverse Parking Camera: With Reverse Parking Sensor Anti-Lock Braking System Side Impact Door Beams Electronic Stability Program Offline Navigation Hill Hold Control Engine Immobilizer Suzuki Jimny GLX AT Two-Tone (PHP1.18 million) SPECIFICATION Dimensions (mm): 3480 x 1645 x 1725 Wheelbase (mm): 2250 Ground clearance (mm): 195 Seating Capacity: 4 Persons Luggage Capacity Seatback Raised (Liters): 85 Luggage Capacity Seatback Folded (Liters): 377 Fuel Tank Capacity (Liters): 40 Curb Weight (kg): 1110 / 1110 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 1435 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: K15B Inline-4 16-Valve Multi-Point Injection Displacement (cc): 1462 (1.5L) Fuel Type: Gasoline Max power (hp / RPM): 100 @ 6000 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 130 @ 4400 Transmission Type: 4-Speed Automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 All Grip Pro Front / Rear Suspension: 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring / 3-Link Rigid Axle with Coil Spring Front / Rear Brakes: Solid Disc / Leading and Trailing Drums Wheels: 195 / 80 R 15 + Alloy Wheels EXTERIOR Headlights: LED Projector Low Beam Front Fog Lamps: With Lamp Washer: With Automatic Lamps: With Headlamp Levelling: With Outside Door Mirrors: Painted Outside Door Handles: Body Color Tailgate Opener: With Drip Rails: With Wiper: 2-Speed Intermittent with Washer (Front) / 1-Speed with Washer (Rear) Paint Options: Solid Kinetic Yellow / Black, Metallic Brisk Blue / Black, Metallic Chiffon Ivory / Black INTERIOR Air Conditioning System: Automatic Cruise Control: With Steering Wheel: Leather-Covered Gear Shift Knob: Piano Black Seat Material: Fabric Power Windows: With Audio System: 9-inch Multimedia Audio Touchscreen Connectivity: USB, 12V Socket, Bluetooth, MirrorLink Number of Speakers: 4 Luggage Box: With SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Brake Assist: With Reverse Parking Camera: With Reverse Parking Sensor Anti-Lock Braking System Side Impact Door Beams Electronic Stability Photos from Suzuki