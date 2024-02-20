First responders aid person trapped in Battleship New Jersey Tuesday

Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to reports of a person trapped inside the Battleship New Jersey in need of rescue.

According to Camden Fire Chief of Department Jesse Flax, a 70-year-old volunteer had lost his footing while working on the battleship and fell below deck.

Rescue teams responded Tuesday morning to remove him from the ship.

Because of the tight spaces of the ship, the procedure was treated as a confined space rescue.

Flax said the man suffered some head trauma and bleeding, but EMS were on scene to treat him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Firefighters aid volunteer trapped in Battleship New Jersey Tuesday