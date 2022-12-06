First responders in Atwater, Minnesota, rescue injured employee from a roof at Atwater Feed Mill

Dec. 6—ATWATER

— An employee at the Atwater Feed Mill was injured in a fall Monday evening.

The individual, whose name has not been released, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. according to a news release from the Atwater Police Department.

The Police Department first responded to the scene at about 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East on a report that an employee had fallen and was having leg pain. The news release did not identify the business, but a West Central Tribune reporter was on the scene Monday.

The victim was located by officers and emergency personnel on the roof of the building, the release from Police Chief Ross Johson said, about 120 feet above the ground. The person had fallen about 4 feet off a platform.

Personnel from several agencies successfully and safely got the victim to the ground. Life Link III air ambulance transported the victim to St. Cloud Hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Atwater Police Department.

Also responding to the scene were the Atwater Fire Department, Atwater Ambulance, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Life Link III and the Kandiyohi County Tactical Rescue Team.