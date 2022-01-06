🌱 First Responders Out With COVID + Woman Found Dead

Rise and shine, Dallas! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. These are the most important things going on today in Dallas.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

A woman in a partial security guard uniform was found dead on Thursday morning. Officers were called to a health and welfare check in the 1600 block of Arrow Road around 7:00am. They found the unidentified woman on the side of the road and pronounced her dead on the scene. (FOX 4 Dallas) Over 200 Dallas first responders are out with COVID-19. This includes 44 people from the Dallas Police Department and 179 people from the Dallas Fire Rescue department, totaling about 19% of their staff. Officials are concerned about the works shortage caused by this recent coronavirus surge and are working towards solutions. (KERA News) Road deaths have prompted Dallas City Council members to consider a plan to improve traffic safety. The city of Dallas has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the country. The City Council met and discussed The Vision Zero Plan which seeks to improve street lights and add speed bumps to the city. (KERA News)

From my notebook:

A holiday tradition Children's Health looks forward to every year is #UncleDirk delivering holiday cheer and surprising our patients with presents. Even though his visit was virtual, @swish41 knows how to put smiles on our patients' faces. (Instagram)

City of Dallas - City Hall: "Sanitation Services is experiencing moderate personnel and equipment availability issues attributable to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. At this time, service impacts have been intermittent. (Facebook)

Dallas Police Department: "Your help is needed in locating Critical Missing Person Willie Dixon. He went missing 3 to 4 days ago as was last seen leaving 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. Mr. Dixon may be confused and in need of assistance. Go to our blog for details." (Facebook)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

